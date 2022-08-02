ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, GA

Business Insider

11 pro-Trump 'fake electors' in Georgia gave interviews for an investigation before realizing they were the targets of the prosecution

Georgia prosecutors are looking into whether Donald Trump interfered in the state's 2020 election. On Tuesday, prosecutors said 16 "fake elector" Republicans are targets in their investigation. Eleven of the electors allege they were told they'd be witnesses, so they gave voluntary interviews. Georgia prosecutors investigating whether former President Donald...
AOL Corp

Amazon warehouses under investigation from federal prosecutors, Department of Labor

Federal prosecutors in New York and the Department of Labor are inspecting Amazon warehouses around the country as part of a civil investigation into unsafe and unseemly workplace conditions. The inspections began Monday morning, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. "This morning, the...
CBS DFW

Texas man who brought gun to Capitol on Jan. 6 gets 87 months in prison

Washington — A federal judge on Monday sentenced Guy Reffitt, the Texas man convicted of bringing a handgun to the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack, to 87 months in prison, the longest sentence so far related to the 2021 assault.A member of the far-right militia group the Texas Three Percenters, Reffitt was the first defendant to stand trial on charges stemming from the attack. He was found guilty in March of five criminal counts, including obstructing Congress' certification of President Biden's Electoral College win.The 7.25-year sentence was far shorter than the 15 years sought by prosecutors, who argued that the...
The Center Square

Georgia cities such as Atlanta using COVID-19 relief funds to pay retention bonuses

(The Center Square) — Local governments across Georgia are doling out federal COVID relief money to government employees as retention bonuses. In March 2021, the U.S. Treasury Department said the federal dollars were primarily intended to help governments "continue to support the public health response and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable economic recovery." A subsequent Treasury Department rule expanded how governments could use the money, including giving "premium pay for essential workers."
Daily Montanan

‘Stunning, long-term failures’ found in probe of Atlanta penitentiary

WASHINGTON —  U.S. senators on a Homeland Security panel on Tuesday detailed years of abuse at U.S. Penitentiary Atlanta that the committee found in an unreleased bipartisan investigation. “The evidence the Subcommittee has secured to date reveals stunning long-term failures of federal prison administration that likely contributed to loss of life, jeopardized the health and safety of […] The post ‘Stunning, long-term failures’ found in probe of Atlanta penitentiary appeared first on Daily Montanan.
FOXBusiness

Justice Department files lawsuit against poultry producers in the US

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit Monday against some of the largest poultry producers in the U.S. along with a proposed settlement seeking to end what it claims have been longstanding deceptive and abusive practices for workers. The suit, filed in federal court in Maryland, names Cargill, Sanderson Farms and...
