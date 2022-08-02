Read on www.wuga.org
Related
11 pro-Trump 'fake electors' in Georgia gave interviews for an investigation before realizing they were the targets of the prosecution
Georgia prosecutors are looking into whether Donald Trump interfered in the state's 2020 election. On Tuesday, prosecutors said 16 "fake elector" Republicans are targets in their investigation. Eleven of the electors allege they were told they'd be witnesses, so they gave voluntary interviews. Georgia prosecutors investigating whether former President Donald...
Georgia judge upholds decision to keep Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on ballot
A Georgia judge on Monday upheld Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's eligibility to run for reelection, handing another defeat to the activist groups that have tried to use the US Constitution's ban against insurrectionists holding office to disqualify GOP candidates.
Feds: Kavanaugh plotter sought to alter court ‘for decades’
WASHINGTON (AP) — The California man accused of plotting to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh had an expansive goal to change the makeup of the Supreme Court “for decades to come,” according to a recent court filing that cites discussions the man had online. Nicholas John...
Roger Stone and his wife are trying to settle the Justice Department's lawsuit over $2 million in unpaid taxes
The aide to former President Donald Trump previously railed against the case, claiming it was politically motivated.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Justice Department doesn't want Oath Keepers to blame Trump at trial
The Justice Department is trying to block the Oath Keepers they've charged with seditious conspiracy from shifting blame to Donald Trump when they are tried in federal court later this year, according to a court filing.
Federal investigators obtained a new warrant to search the phone of a Trump-tied lawyer in the January 6 inquiry
Prosecutors revealed a new search warrant allowing a review of John Eastman's cell phone. Federal agents seized the phone last month as Eastman, a pro-Trump lawyer, left a restaurant . Eastman filed a lawsuit demanding the return of his phone — an iPhone Pro 12. Federal prosecutors revealed Wednesday...
Trump lawyers preparing for possible charges from DOJ: Report
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are preparing for possible charges from the Department of Justice in relation to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, according to new reports.
Former congressman and an FBI agent trainee among 9 indicted for insider trading, prosecutors say
A former US congressman and an FBI agent trainee were among nine people indicted on federal charges connected to unrelated insider trading schemes, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced Monday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Federal Government Under Fire Over Conditions at Atlanta Federal Prison
Testifying before lawmakers on Tuesday, outgoing Bureau of Prisons (BOP) Director Michael Carvajal came under fire from Democratic and Republican Senators due to conditions at the U.S. Penitentiary in Atlanta. The hearing was held to present findings from a monthslong bipartisan investigation into conditions at one of the nation's most...
Governor Kemp Signs Executive Orders To Help Georgia Through Continuing Financial Crisis – No Gas Tax Until September
Tackling "Joe Biden's recession" On August 3, Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp announced that he has signed two executive orders that once again extend the suspension of tax on gasoline and continue efforts to address supply chain issues being experienced in the state.
AOL Corp
Amazon warehouses under investigation from federal prosecutors, Department of Labor
Federal prosecutors in New York and the Department of Labor are inspecting Amazon warehouses around the country as part of a civil investigation into unsafe and unseemly workplace conditions. The inspections began Monday morning, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. "This morning, the...
LAW・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ghislaine Maxwell moved to a low-security prison in Florida for 20-year sentence
NEW YORK — Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved to a low-security federal prison in Florida to serve her 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP). Maxwell, who has filed notice that she intends to appeal her conviction and sentence, is currently listed as...
Texas man who brought gun to Capitol on Jan. 6 gets 87 months in prison
Washington — A federal judge on Monday sentenced Guy Reffitt, the Texas man convicted of bringing a handgun to the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack, to 87 months in prison, the longest sentence so far related to the 2021 assault.A member of the far-right militia group the Texas Three Percenters, Reffitt was the first defendant to stand trial on charges stemming from the attack. He was found guilty in March of five criminal counts, including obstructing Congress' certification of President Biden's Electoral College win.The 7.25-year sentence was far shorter than the 15 years sought by prosecutors, who argued that the...
Pennsylvania ex-police chief charged in theft of federal evidence
A former police chief in western Pennsylvania who was sentenced to probation in state court in 2019 after admitting to stealing thousands of small bags of heroin and fentanyl from his department’s evidence room has been indicted on federal charges. Timothy Butler Jr., 45, was indicted by a grand...
DOJ investigating court system data breach: 'One of the most significant threats'
The Justice Department is investigating a data breach of the U.S. federal court system from early 2020 that a high-ranking federal official said Thursday is "one of the most significant threats" to national security.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOXBusiness
COVID loan fraud: West Virginia woman accepted over $42K, Justice Department says
The Justice Department said Wednesday that a West Virginia woman pleaded guilty to wire fraud – admitting to accepting more than $42,250 in COVID-19 relief loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the CARES Act. According to court documents and a statement, 24-year-old Alexis Ransom, of Logan,...
Georgia cities such as Atlanta using COVID-19 relief funds to pay retention bonuses
(The Center Square) — Local governments across Georgia are doling out federal COVID relief money to government employees as retention bonuses. In March 2021, the U.S. Treasury Department said the federal dollars were primarily intended to help governments "continue to support the public health response and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable economic recovery." A subsequent Treasury Department rule expanded how governments could use the money, including giving "premium pay for essential workers."
‘Stunning, long-term failures’ found in probe of Atlanta penitentiary
WASHINGTON — U.S. senators on a Homeland Security panel on Tuesday detailed years of abuse at U.S. Penitentiary Atlanta that the committee found in an unreleased bipartisan investigation. “The evidence the Subcommittee has secured to date reveals stunning long-term failures of federal prison administration that likely contributed to loss of life, jeopardized the health and safety of […] The post ‘Stunning, long-term failures’ found in probe of Atlanta penitentiary appeared first on Daily Montanan.
FOXBusiness
Justice Department files lawsuit against poultry producers in the US
The Justice Department filed a lawsuit Monday against some of the largest poultry producers in the U.S. along with a proposed settlement seeking to end what it claims have been longstanding deceptive and abusive practices for workers. The suit, filed in federal court in Maryland, names Cargill, Sanderson Farms and...
Comments / 0