State awards $30M in grants to expand internet access in 11 N.C. counties

Charter schools keep expanding in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - A new school year is near, and along with it comes the 25th anniversary of North Carolina charter schools. State of play: Charter schools — publicly funded schools that are independently run — continue to expand across the state, with 207 charter schools statewide heading into the upcoming school year. Mecklenburg County has 34.
Three Rivers Land Trust awarded $1.6 million for farmland conservation
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust has been awarded almost $1.6 million from the N.C. Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund (NCADFP) for local farmland conservation. This funding will benefit current farmland conservation projects in Davie, Iredell, and Robeson counties. Three Rivers Land Trust places...
Gov. Cooper says canceled Atlanta music festival should come to N.C.
Initially, crews will be working on regrading and removing asphalt. Charlotte’s old Eastland Mall site getting new life more than a decade after its closing. A lot of people had visions of how they wanted the 80 acres of property to play out but there’s been a bit of back and forth over the years.
Summer heat continues, with more scattered storms in the forecast
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hot and muggy conditions continue for the work week, with high temperatures hovering in the lower 90s for the Piedmont and lower 80s for the mountains. Daily chances for isolated to scattered storms develop in the late afternoon and evening hours. Low to mid-90s for Thursday...
