realtormarney.com
Maryland Real Estate Trends July 31 2022
Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending July 31, 2022. Bright MLS current covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
mocoshow.com
Maryland Has the 3rd Best Early Education System in America, According to Study
With pre-K enrollment dropping by nearly 300,000 students last year, which hurt educational progress and increased inequality, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s States with the Best & Worst Early Education Systems. Maryland came in at 3rd on the list, behind only Arkansas and Nebraska.
wypr.org
Census data reveals the burden of incarceration on Baltimore
While people in state prison come from all over Maryland, new Census data reveal the lopsided burden on some communities - the southern Eastern Shore, Hagerstown, and most acutely, Baltimore City. The report, produced by the Justice Policy Institute and the Prison Policy Initiative, is titled, "Where people come from:...
mocoshow.com
PNC To Close 127 In-Store Branches at Grocery Stores Across Five States, Including Maryland (Locations Not Yet Named)
PNC is closing “about 127 in-store branches at Giant Food and Stop & Shop supermarkets in Maryland, Virginia and the District as well as in New Jersey and Delaware”, according to a report by the Washington Business Journal. The Pittsburgh-based bank will close these branches in waves throughout 2023, according to the report, but has not mentioned which specific branches will be closing.
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox meets with Latino pastors in Montgomery County
the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, met with a group that represents over 350 Latino pastors across the state Tuesday evening in Montgomery County. Following the event in Derwood, Cox said in a statement that the Hispanic pastors "are embracing family values with our campaign." Cox, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, has continued his outreach to diverse faith communities this week in a state where African-American and Latino voters hold significant electoral power. Earlier Tuesday, his campaign posted a photo of Cox praying with African-American pastors at a National Night Out event in Baltimore.
Application window open for Maryland child care program funding
(The Center Square) – Child care providers in Maryland can begin applying for stabilization grants. Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday the window is now open to child care providers to apply for grants through the Child Care Stabilization Grant program. The program, run through the Maryland State Department of Education, will be dispensing $50 million in state […]
CBS News
Tax-free week returns to Maryland this month
BALTIMORE -- As temperatures rise and kids get ready to go back to school, Maryland's tax-free week returns this month to help consumers get the clothes and supplies they need. From August 14 to 20, qualifying clothing and footwear $100 or less will be exempt from the state's six percent...
WTOP
Virginia, Maryland to hold tax-free holidays in August
August has some perks for shoppers hitting the stores in Virginia and Maryland. Both states are holding their tax-free holidays soon. Virginia’s three-day “tax holiday” is from Aug. 5 through Aug. 7. Maryland’s is Aug. 14 through Aug. 20. D.C. no longer holds its tax holidays...
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan announces release of Maryland’s 2022 American Rescue Plan recovery report
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that the State of Maryland has submitted its 2022 American Rescue Plan, State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) Annual Performance Report to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The report—which details expenditures from March 3, 2021 through June 30, 2022 and includes planned allocations for Fiscal Year 2023—describes the use of the funds allocated to the state through the American Rescue Plan (ARP). Read the report.
wnav.com
Mark Your Calendar-American Idol Auditions For Maryland
On September 8th American Idol posted they will be holding in-person auditions in the state, most likely in Baltimore. Washington, DC and areas of Virginia are also expected to host in-person auditions, although it’s hard to determine at this date where exactly where they will be held. But, American...
realtormarney.com
Maryland Tax Free Shopping Week August 2022
Maryland tax free shopping week 2022 is August 14-20, 2022. Tax Free Shopping week means that qualifying clothes and shoes under $100 each will not have the regular 6% sales tax added to the purchase during the tax free shopping time period. In 2020, the state added the first $40 of any backpack purchase is also tax free. (Backpacks used to be excluded from the tax free week special.)
WBOC
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Declares August as Immunization Awareness Month, State of Maryland Has Administered Nearly 12.7 Million COVID-19 Vaccines
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today declared August as Immunization Awareness Month in the State of Maryland, encouraging Marylanders to stay COVIDReady by staying up to date on vaccines and boosters—especially as back-to-school season begins. Read the governor’s Immunization Awareness Month proclamation. “The dominant BA.5 subvariant is a...
WTOP
What are CDC’s COVID-19 community levels? And how does the DC area fare?
Nearly half the counties in the U.S. are areas where federal health officials say the impact of COVID-19 on the health system is high, and masks are recommended indoors. A map of the U.S. on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website shows large pockets of orange across the U.S., indicating counties at the high level. About 45% of counties are in the high level, according to the CDC data. About 36% of U.S. counties are in the medium level, and about 19% at the low level.
Maryland’s Sixth Congressional District Race Trone vs Parrott Extremely Competitive
This article first appeared in the Baltimore Post-Examiner. It is republished with permission. The November rematch between Rep. David Trone (D) and Del. Neil Parrott (R) in the race for Maryland’s Sixth Congressional District is likely to be very competitive, according to recent polls. The Cook Report rates the...
Morgan State is the first 4-year HBCU in Amazon's pre-paid tuition program
Maryland’s largest Historically Black College and University is making history as it becomes Amazon's first four-year HBCU to participate in the company's pre-paid tuition program for employees.
wnav.com
Picture This! Who Counties Voted For Governor of Maryland
Graphic Created by Annapolis Alderman Brookes Schandelmeir.
getawaymavens.com
7 Surprisingly Romantic Hotels in Maryland
Maryland is replete with small, hidden, and thus, romantic hotels, inns and B&B’s – many on some kind of water be it creek, river, or bay. Of course, romantic for one might not be another’s cup of tea. Some of you might need a truly remote, getaway. Others can’t bear to be far from “civilization” – requiring the company of many others.
wypr.org
State cuts cost for medical marijuana patient ID cards
Maryland’s Medical Cannabis Commission took one step to reduce the cost for patients seeking medical marijuana. The state commission voted unanimously on Friday to approve a change which cuts the cost of a medical marijuana patient identification card from $50 to $25 and extends renewal from three years to six years. The cost to produce the cards has decreased in the past five years, according to the commission. And patients have complained about the process, officials said.
Bay Journal
Maryland regulators tentatively approve wastewater permit for massive salmon farm
A proposed indoor salmon farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore is poised to clear a key regulatory hurdle over critics’ fearsthat its discharges will threaten the state’s only Atlantic sturgeon spawning grounds. The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a tentative permit that would allow the salmon-rearing...
