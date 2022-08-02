ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenacres, FL

Reckless driving leads to 8 criminal charges for threats, trying to bite, deputies say

By Lenny Cohen
cbs12.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on cbs12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Woman Arrested in New York for Role in July Murder of Tamarac Woman

Police have arrested a woman in New York for her role in the July murder of a woman in her Tamarac apartment, authorities said. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, was arrested in Springfield Gardens and is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face one charge of first-degree murder. According to...
TAMARAC, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Greenacres, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Greenacres, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Deerfield Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
cbs12.com

Woman found unconscious in middle of intersection in Boca with juveniles in car

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman found unconscious at the wheel of car in the middle of an intersection in Boca Raton six months ago is now facing child neglect charges. Police believe 49-year-old Diana Gottlieb suffered from an overdose while in her orange Volkswagen on February 9. According to the report, police found her car facing westbound in the eastbound lanes of Glades Road at the Jog Road intersection. Police put the car in park and removed the juveniles from the vehicle.
BOCA RATON, FL
treasurecoast.com

Multiple arrests of local retail thieves in Martin County

Multiple arrests of local retail thieves in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff is reporting multiple arrests for stealing from our local stores. This is what they said:. REPEAT RETAIL THEFT SUSPECTS LEARN THAT RETAILERS AND CUSTOMERS ARE HAVING ENOUGH AS THEY MOVE QUICKLY TO GET...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#Toyota Tacoma#Colonial Boulevard
WSVN-TV

Fight caught on camera, man knocked unconscious in Hollywood Beach

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 40-year-old man was caught on camera as he was knocked unconscious and badly bruised during a fight on Hollywood Beach. It happened back in June, on Father’s Day, near Tyler Street and North Broadwalk. One man hit the other, causing the victim’s head to...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: Armed Robbery and Home Burglary

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through July 25, 2022. A person was the victim of Burglary Business on 07/21/2022. The suspect smashed the front glass front door to gain entry into the business. The suspect wore a black jacket and pants, with a white glove on the right hand and a black glove on the left hand. The subject ransacked the business and did not steal anything from inside.
TAMARAC, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPBF News 25

Former interim police chief of Boynton Beach now deputy chief of school police in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County congratulated Vanessa Snow via social media Wednesday for her new role as deputy chief of school police. The district said this comes after Snow served as the manager of personnel compliance for the Palm Beach Schools Police Department, but did not specify how long Snow was in that role.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Drop box thief comes back a second time to steal rent payments

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One time wasn't enough for a man from Royal Palm Beach after he stole checks and money orders from a rent payment box. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who broke into a drop box attached to a business off Belvedere Rd and N State Road 7.
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy