Michigan primary election: What are the poll hours, where is my voting location?

Read on www.fox2detroit.com
Related
Here’s where voter turnout was highest, lowest in Michigan primary election
Voter turnout is typically low in primary elections when one party has a governor candidate running unopposed – like this year, with Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. That wasn’t the case, this week.
onedetroitpbs.org
Republican Nominee for Governor, Congressional, and State Legislative Races Decided in Michigan Primary Election
The results are in. The hotly contested 2022 Michigan primary election wrapped up Aug. 2 at 8 p.m., with voters deciding which Republican candidate for governor will be on the ballot come November. A number of crowded state legislative and congressional races were also decided, including in the new 13th District in Detroit after new redistricting maps were approved in the spring. Plus, voters now know who incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will face as her challenger.
abc12.com
Michigan counties work to get election results right
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – It was a long night for voters and candidates last night as they waited into the early morning to get results from yesterday's elections. But job one for clerks is making sure they get the count done correctly not necessarily quickly. “The local clerks...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Explanation on why some election results were delayed during the Michigan Primary Election
As election results trickled in last night, some voters noticed that Michigan counties took longer than usual to post results. Because of the delays, there are concerns about November’s election. Help Me Hank speaks with Tracey Wimmer, the director of media relations for Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
For Tudor Dixon, the path to victory for Michigan governor could rest on public opinion and big spending
As Tudor Dixon said in her acceptance speech after winning the Republican gubernatorial primary, “the battle lines in this race couldn’t be clearer.”. What’s a little less clear is how the battle will be fought. Policy issues, campaign spending and pubic opinion are all major factors campaigns...
fox2detroit.com
Secretary of State addresses voting result delay from Primary night
FOX 2 - Primary election night included some long waits in Wayne County and in various spots around the state. FOX 2 is told no tabulator modems were used, so it was not a case of outdated technology - and that 65 of Michigan's 83 counties were ordered to phase out those modems. The Wayne County Clerk's Office says it has been transparent with the phasing out of its modems and the impact it would have on reporting those results.
fox2detroit.com
Whitmer expects 'ugliness' of GOP Primary to extend to Nov. election race
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer showed up before a packed house at the Charles H. Wright Museum in Detroit Wednesday night. "So we know there’s gonna be a stark choice in 97 days, not that I’m counting," Whitmer quipped. One day after Tudor Dixon clinched the...
Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices
Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
Low voter turnout, a suspicious backpack: Michigan’s primary election so far
With just a few hours left for Michigan voters in Tuesday’s primary election, the day has been a slow crawl for some polling locations with low in-person voter turnout, while others have dealt with more complicated issues. In Lansing, precinct supervisor Robin Smith noted the low turnout. She said...
wdet.org
What the Michigan primary says about what’s next for minimum wage and paid sick leave
There’s been a lot of political news in Michigan as of late, including the primaries on Tuesday. The results of those elections leave a lot of questions about how our political parties are adapting to new political maps. But, what’s more, it appears that Michigan’s minimum wage and paid...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Primary Election results: Tlaib wins race for House District 12
US Rep. Rashida Tlaib jumped out to an early lead in the Primary race for the Democratic race for House District 12 and never looked back Tuesday night. Tlaib won with 64 percent of the vote. The 46-year-old Detroiter's closest competitor was Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey with 20 percent.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Primary Election results: State Senate races
While the governor's race and Michigan's 13 congressional districts are taking center stage on the national level, there are 38 state Senate seats and 110 Michigan House seats that are up for grabs too. Below are the results from all the state's 38 Senate seats. Of course, there are more...
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan GOP official says Dixon 'hotter' than Whitmer, Dem legislator says let's not
I was recently talking to a buddy about the Michigan gubernatorial candidates, and he offered a frame for viewing what was then a hypothetical Tudor Dixon-Gretchen Whitmer matchup: Tudor is the two-door to Whitmer's four-door. My friend does not closely follow politics. He was using a crass metaphor to comment...
fox2detroit.com
Division among Michigan Republicans could threaten efforts to win state's top races
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - There's a sharp division among Michigan Republicans but, now that Tudor Dixon has been elected as the nominee for Governor, will they be able to unite to win the top races?. On Wednesday, Republicans celebrated nominating the first female GOP candidate in the state's history....
fox2detroit.com
Michigan primary election: See a sample ballot before you vote Aug. 2
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Before you head to the polls Tuesday, see what will be on your ballot. All Michigan voters will be deciding the governor candidates. Read more election coverage here. Congressional Delegation and legislature candidates will also be decided. The candidates you can select for these races depend...
WZZM 13
Aug. 2 Michigan primary election voting guide
MICHIGAN, USA — On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Michiganders will line up at polling locations throughout the state to cast their votes in the 2022 Michigan primary election. A primary election features candidates facing off against members of their own party to determine who will appear on November's general election ballot.
Michigan SOS details what happens during election canvassing
On Tuesday night, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson detailed the next steps after the election and after the unofficial results. Election officials will shift to election canvassing.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Primary Election results: Dixon wins GOP nomination, Stevens beats Levin, more top races
The 2022 Primary is held on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Michigan and the state is taking center stage as Republicans vie to take back to the Governor's office later this fall and many of the state's recently redrawn seats. Michigan GOP Governor's race. One of the biggest races of the...
michiganchronicle.com
WATCH: Michigan Chronicle’s Primary Election Coverage!
DETROIT — Michigan Chronicle hosted a special Election Night coverage of the primary race that has garnered a wide array of candidates for voter to elect. Digital Anchor Andre Ash hit on the key races, issues, candidates, and updated Election Results. Joining the LIVE broadcast were radio personality Frankie...
Dixon wins Michigan GOP governor primary, to face Whitmer
Businesswoman and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon won the Republican primary for Michigan governor on Tuesday, setting up a tough race against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as anger and division within the state GOP threaten the party’s efforts in the battleground state this fall. Dixon, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump last week, defeated four male candidates in a race between little-known political newcomers. She also had backing from the prominent Michigan Republican family of Betsy DeVos, who was education secretary in Trump’s Cabinet but was critical of him and resigned after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, as well...
Comments / 4