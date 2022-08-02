ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Entergy CEO Says The Company Is Trying To Help

By Buddy Russ
GATOR 99.5
GATOR 99.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on gator995.com

Comments / 2

Related
WLBT

Entergy customers can now sign up for their $80 refund

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley announced that Entergy customers of Entergy Mississippi can apply for a one-time $80 refund from the company’s website. Presley announced in June that the $80 refund to all 421,000 Entergy customers is the direct result of the Public Service Commission’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Business Industry#Linus Business#Kplc#Entergy Louisiana
cenlanow.com

When do Louisiana motorists have to stop for school buses?

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Within a few weeks, students will be returning to schools, and that means school bus fleets will be back on the roads in the mornings and afternoons. Do you know when Louisiana law requires you to stop for school buses?. The La. Dept. of...
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Details On Louisiana Summer P-EBT Benefits Delay

If you have been waiting on your child's Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) and wondering why funds haven't loaded on the card yet, you are not alone. Many Louisiana residents have been concerned about the delay in benefits. This week, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) gave an update on the situation. in response to questions about Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) benefits.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Set to Receive $134 Million More in Federal Funding to Improve Infrastructure Resilience

Louisiana Set to Receive $134 Million More in Federal Funding to Improve Infrastructure Resilience. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Federal Highway Administration recently unveiled a new initiative geared at protecting against the consequences of climate change and the expenses of extreme weather events, according to the Louisiana Office of the Governor. This new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Formula Program will provide Louisiana with approximately $134 million over the next five years, with $25 million expected this fiscal year.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KTAL

New Louisiana law protects tenants from illegal evictions

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Thursday, the governor signed into law an act that will protect renters from being illegally evicted – especially after a disaster. After the recent hurricanes, some renters were being forced from their homes even if they didn’t get much damage. With no access to resources, it can seem impossible to pack up and leave in the wake of a disaster.
LOUISIANA STATE
MySanAntonio

Western Louisiana town named one of the friendliest places in the US

There's a reason the two phrases "small town" and "Southern charm" go hand in hand. Natchitoches (pronounced NAK-uh-tish) in Western Louisiana was named one of the friendliest small towns in the U.S. by the online travel website, Travel Awaits. From March to May earlier this year, the website's readers nominated...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana Workforce Commission launches career readiness program

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Tuesday, the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) launched a program to bring free career courses to people across the state. LWC partnered with Coursera to create the Tech Ready Louisiana program to offer Louisiana residents access to help them develop skills to prepare them for careers.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana approved to issue P-EBT benefits to children ages 0-5 on SNAP

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services announced it received federal approval to issue Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to families of children ages 0-5 who have received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. According to the department, this is part of the U.S. Department of...
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles, LA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy