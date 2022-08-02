Entergy CEO Says The Company Is Trying To Help

Read on gator995.com
Louisiana residents collect additional $129 million from insurance companies
Commissioner Jim Donelon said the LDI Office of Consumer Services, which has staff members who review consumer complaints and work with company representatives to resolve disagreements.
WDSU
'It's frustrating': Some Cleco customers see electric bills double in one year
SLIDELL, La. — For weeks, Louisiana residents have voiced concerns over skyrocketing energy costs. Some Cleco customers told WDSU that their bills have doubled from the same time last year. Jeff Thomas lives in Slidell and said his July bill cost more than $700. "I can afford it, but...
WLBT
Entergy customers can now sign up for their $80 refund
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley announced that Entergy customers of Entergy Mississippi can apply for a one-time $80 refund from the company’s website. Presley announced in June that the $80 refund to all 421,000 Entergy customers is the direct result of the Public Service Commission’s...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana to receive $87 million in federal aid to help build I-49 South
The state has qualified for a federal loan of nearly $87 million to help build Interstate 49 South, officials said Thursday. The money will be used for work on the U. S. 90 Ambassador Caffery interchange, which is a $136 million project. It involves building an interchange about 4000 feet...
Four questions to consider before moving out of Louisiana
Louisiana's music scene, Creole-Cajun inspired foods, and celebratory atmosphere makes it a unique state that draws international attention.
Louisiana qualifies for $86 million loan for I-49 South Project
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that as part of its Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) program, Louisiana qualifies for $86.6 million in TIFIA funding to go towards the U.S. 90 Ambassador Caffery Interchange, a future I-49 South corridor project.
Insurance Commissioner says Louisiana homeowners market in "crisis"
In much of south Louisiana, insurers are in retreat after feeling pinched by hundreds of thousands of claims worth billions of dollars, the newspapers report.
Increasingly high insurance premiums leaving some homeowners uninsured
Sixty-five percent of the nearly 500,000 Hurricane Ida-related homeowners’ claims were closed with payment, according to the Louisiana Department of Insurance, but some homeowners now have a new hurdle.
Louisiana homeowners scramble after insurance companies cancel policies
NEW ORLEANS — From policies to premiums, a lot of folks in Louisiana have had a rough time recently, trying to protect their homes. Concerned and quite frankly fed up, Louisiana homeowners showed up to the University of New Orleans Wednesday evening for answers about insurance. “We’re in pretty...
cenlanow.com
When do Louisiana motorists have to stop for school buses?
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Within a few weeks, students will be returning to schools, and that means school bus fleets will be back on the roads in the mornings and afternoons. Do you know when Louisiana law requires you to stop for school buses?. The La. Dept. of...
Details On Louisiana Summer P-EBT Benefits Delay
If you have been waiting on your child's Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) and wondering why funds haven't loaded on the card yet, you are not alone. Many Louisiana residents have been concerned about the delay in benefits. This week, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) gave an update on the situation. in response to questions about Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) benefits.
Louisiana Set to Receive $134 Million More in Federal Funding to Improve Infrastructure Resilience
Louisiana Set to Receive $134 Million More in Federal Funding to Improve Infrastructure Resilience. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Federal Highway Administration recently unveiled a new initiative geared at protecting against the consequences of climate change and the expenses of extreme weather events, according to the Louisiana Office of the Governor. This new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Formula Program will provide Louisiana with approximately $134 million over the next five years, with $25 million expected this fiscal year.
KTAL
New Louisiana law protects tenants from illegal evictions
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Thursday, the governor signed into law an act that will protect renters from being illegally evicted – especially after a disaster. After the recent hurricanes, some renters were being forced from their homes even if they didn’t get much damage. With no access to resources, it can seem impossible to pack up and leave in the wake of a disaster.
MySanAntonio
Western Louisiana town named one of the friendliest places in the US
There's a reason the two phrases "small town" and "Southern charm" go hand in hand. Natchitoches (pronounced NAK-uh-tish) in Western Louisiana was named one of the friendliest small towns in the U.S. by the online travel website, Travel Awaits. From March to May earlier this year, the website's readers nominated...
WDSU
'I don’t know where the breaking point is at': A look at the threats the Louisiana seafood industry faces
NEW ORLEANS — Whether it’s crawfish, crabs, fish, shrimp or oysters, Louisiana is known for its seafood. The seafood industry is one of Louisiana’s largest employers. But the Louisiana seafood industry is threatened. “We are accountable for one-third of the seafood in this country. That’s something to...
brproud.com
Louisiana Workforce Commission launches career readiness program
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Tuesday, the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) launched a program to bring free career courses to people across the state. LWC partnered with Coursera to create the Tech Ready Louisiana program to offer Louisiana residents access to help them develop skills to prepare them for careers.
postsouth.com
Here's why Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is traveling to Netherlands, France
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is traveling to the Netherlands and France beginning Friday to explore flood control innovations and seek economic development opportunities for the state. Edwards was invited by Netherlands Special Envoy for International Water Affairs Ambassador Henk Ovink to see that country's latest advancements in flood control...
Louisiana Laws That Went Into Effect August 1st That You Need to Know
In January we saw a string of new Louisiana laws go into effect, from medical marijuana making headlines to 5-year-olds in Louisiana being required to go to kindergarten, we had a few laws to cover. January Isn't The Only Time We See New Laws Go Into Effect in Louisiana. Monday,...
WDSU
Louisiana approved to issue P-EBT benefits to children ages 0-5 on SNAP
BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services announced it received federal approval to issue Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to families of children ages 0-5 who have received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. According to the department, this is part of the U.S. Department of...
Louisiana business cited for making underage sales for the second time in 3 months
On Wednesday, the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office announced that several local businesses were revisited after being cited for selling alcohol to juveniles in May.
