Advocacy groups, N.J. lawmakers decry lack of transparency in American Rescue Plan funding process

Read on whyy.org
E-Man
2d ago
It very easy to see where the legal law abiding tax paying American citizens money’s going. It’s going into the democratic government’s pockets and illegal undocumented immigrants for their housing, food, health care, education and college. And to foreign countries that want to destroy America. There’s no money going to America and the legal tax paying law abiding citizens.
Reply
3
Scotty 2hottie
2d ago
But but I thought biden and his administration were gonna have more transparency than any other administration.. JUST ANOTHER LIE!!
Reply
2
Related
Housing Crisis Solved for 3 Million New Jersey Residents Living Below Poverty Line Under New Legislation
New Jersey has made a breakthrough in the housing situation. A residential neighbourhood in East Brunswick, NJ.(photovs/iStock) New Jersey's caught plenty of attention this year with new laws and bills. While some are controversial and keeping residents in a transitional phase (walking back to your car for your reusable shopping bags has become the modern-day walk-of-shame,) one of New Jersey’s new laws isn’t getting enough attention.
Philly sends $500,000 in emergency funding to the Abortion Liberation Fund of PA
Abortion is still legal in Pennsylvania, but Mayor Jim Kenney said there are still financial obstacles facing people seeking an abortion. That’s why the city is sending $500,000 in funding to the Abortion Liberation Fund of PA. “Providing financial support for people seeking abortions is one of the ways...
wbgo.org
N.J. needs transparency over coronavirus funds, lawmakers and advocates say
New Jersey still has $1.4 billion from the federal American Rescue Plan Act at its disposal. President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan, or ARPA, in March 2021, to combat economic hardships incurred by the coronavirus pandemic. The historic spending plan sent a cumulative $1.9 trillion back to the...
Amid teacher shortage, N.J. looks for ways to make it easier to become an educator
With school districts continuing to face serious teacher shortages, New Jersey officials on Wednesday considered several proposals to make it easier to become a teacher in the state. In a marathon 4.5 hour public meeting, the New Jersey Board of Education Wednesday reviewed a host of rule changes regarding standards...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lawrence Township Council endorses proposed state reparations task force for descendants of slaves
The Lawrence Township Council has endorsed proposed legislation to establish a state-level task force to study making reparations to African Americans living in New Jersey who are descendants of slaves. The Council adopted a resolution in support of state Senate Bill S-386 and its companion state Assembly Bill A-938 at...
5 immediate actions to fix New Jersey (Opinion)
We know that according to United Van Lines, most New Jersey moves are out of the state and not into the Garden State. People leave for a variety of reasons, costs, family, job, and retirement. It's telling that so many people leave NJ to retire. Let's face it, living in...
phillyvoice.com
New Jersey schools will form threat assessment teams in effort to prevent student violence
New Jersey schools must develop threat assessment teams that will evaluate students who may pose a threat to safety, according to a law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday. The bill was introduced on May 25, just one day after a gunman opened fire on an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 students and two teachers. The mass shooting reinvigorated gun control activists and parents of young children throughout the country in the weeks that followed.
Phil Murphy Wants New Jersey Teachers and Schools to Maintain Secret Blacklist of Problem Children
TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wants New Jersey teachers to make a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrnjradio.com
Funding for spotted lanternfly treatment available to all New Jersey counties
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Agriculture has announced that reimbursement funding is available for all New Jersey counties for treatment of the spotted lanternfly. The funding amount can be as much as $15,000 and possibly more. The funds will be given to municipalities for costs they...
newjerseymonitor.com
Plenty of ideas on how N.J. should spend $1B in leftover federal aid
About $1 billion remains in the state’s pot of federal coronavirus relief aid, and the state is looking for ideas on how to spend it. There’s no shortage of suggestions of ways state officials should disburse the unallocated American Rescue Plan funds: hazard pay, increasing funding for public schools, rental assistance, business grants.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs legislation requiring NJ public schools to develop threat assessment teams
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Monday signed A4075/3229 into law, requiring the board of education in each school district and board of trustees in each charter school or renaissance school in the state to develop and adopt a policy for the establishment of a threat assessment team at their respective schools.
jerseydigs.com
Rutgers Professor Revolutionizes OPRA Requests in New Jersey with Website
Requesting documents through the Open Public Records Act is often fraught with frustration and delays. “I tried to get basic records — copies of checks and financial records — for investigative pieces,” said Gavin Rozzi, a journalist and professor at Rutger University’s Urban and Civic Informatics Lab. “But people gave me the run around all the time.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NJ requires these vaccinations before your child attends school
Health officials claim there are still countless families in the Garden State who've fallen behind with their kids' immunization schedules in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. You're being advised to start the process of getting your kids back on track — several immunizations are required in order for your...
This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey
We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
A plan moves forward to change NJ’s worst-in-the-nation business climate
Right now New Jersey has the highest corporate tax rate in the nation, 11.5%. A Garden State lawmaker is pushing a plan to dramatically change the situation. Assemblyman Chris DePhillips, R-Bergen, said because the corporate business tax is so high families, businesses and jobs are leaving our state. “We need...
New Jersey Passes Law Protecting Bike Riders, Pedestrians, AND Drivers: 4-Foot-Rule
Bike paths are the future in New Jersey.(alvarez/iStock) Have you noticed more bike lanes lately in New Jersey? It’s not a coincidence!. As of March 2022, new New Jersey legislation has paved the way (pun intended) for more bike paths along major New Jersey roadways.
wrnjradio.com
NJ Department of Labor awards $1.1M through first CARE grant to boost access to worker benefits, protections
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) has awarded $1.1 million through its inaugural Cultivating Access, Rights, and Equity (CARE) grant program to 13 grantees, including four collaboratives, totaling 28 organizations. The CARE grant was created to facilitate equitable outreach, education, and access...
These N.J. towns getting $39M from feds to protect against future flooding
New Jersey municipalities will share $39.35 million in federal funds to protect against flooding under two programs designed to combat climate change. The funding is part of $1 billion allocated Monday from the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities and Flood Mitigation Assistance programs, and both got a boost from President Joe Biden’s administration and his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law.
Southern Delaware pallet village offers help for growing number of people experiencing homelessness
The number of people experiencing homelessness in Delaware has seen a massive surge since the start of the pandemic. The latest point-in-time survey by the Delaware Continuum of Care found 2,369 people experiencing homelessness in the state, the highest count ever and more than double the number from the January 2020 survey.
All of Pa.’s GOP congressmen are endorsing Doug Mastriano for governor — except Fitzpatrick
All but one of Pennsylvania’s Republican congressional members are endorsing their party’s candidate for governor, state Sen. Doug Mastriano. The outlier is Brian Fitzpatrick, who represents the 1st Congressional District in the Philadelphia suburbs, covering Bucks County and part of Montgomery County. It’s more moderate than any of Fitzpatrick’s GOP colleagues’ districts, and this isn’t the first time Fitzpatrick has split with the other Republicans on key votes and endorsements.
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 3