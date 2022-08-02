Euro Area to Get Back Half What It's Spending on War Fallout - ECB

The Bank of England has hiked the interest rate to 1.75 per cent in the biggest increase for 27 years.The cost-of-living crisis will continue throughout next year and only begin to ease in 2024, with the UK economy contracting for five consecutive quarters, according to the Bank’s latest forecastsInflation is set to surge to 13.3 per cent this winter when soaring gas prices mean that consumers face average energy bills of £3,500 - up from £1,200 a year ago - the Bank said.Households face the longest and sharpest fall in living standards on record as energy bills triple and...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO