Not as hot Thursday, but storm chances stick around
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A hot and muggy Wednesday has led way to showers and storms moving into northwestern Indiana during the early afternoon hours. We’ll keep active weather around for the remainder of the week with slightly cooler temperatures. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 9...
Storm Track 8 blog: Storms hit Indiana with heavy winds
(WISH) — By 8:20 p.m., all storm watches for Indiana has been canceled, the National Weather Service says. The storm watch first issued about 3 p.m. Wednesday was expanded about two hours later. Here was the list of Indiana counties in the watch at 5 p.m.: Allen, Benton, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, DeKalb, Elkhart, Fountain, Fulton, Howard, Huntington, Jasper, Kosciusko, Lake, La Porte, LaGrange, Marshall, Miami, Montgomery, Newton, Noble, Parke, Porter, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke, Steuben, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo, Wabash, Warren, White and Whitley. Primary threats are hail up to a quarter-sized diameter, scattered gusts up to 70 mph, and frequent lightning.
Stranded residents call for more help in eastern Kentucky flooding
(CNN) — Last week’s flooding has killed more than three dozen people in eastern Kentucky, the governor says — and stifling heat will soon compound the challenges for people who are without power and stranded by washed-away roads and bridges. Temperatures in the region Wednesday and Thursday...
Hundreds are still missing after flooding in eastern Kentucky as death toll reaches 37
(CNN) — Hundreds remain unaccounted for after last week’s flooding that has killed more than three dozen in eastern Kentucky, the governor says — and heat will soon compound the challenges for searchers already hindered by inaccessible roads and bridges. As rescue and recovery crews worked to...
Indiana reports 9,996 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths in previous week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Sunday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Kayla Sullivan
Kayla Sullivan is a television journalist who now brings her professional talents to social media. As an entertainer and content creator, this Indianapolis native reaches global audiences with her humorous “parenting reports.” She joined the WISH-TV team in 2022 to add a fun-loving perspective to the station’s brand of “Focus on Family and the Community.”
Abortion debate has Gen Con organizers considering a move away from Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Could Gen Con be leaving Indianapolis?. Organizers of the consumer and trade experience dedicated to gaming culture and community say they are getting pressure from participants and advertisers to possibly look elsewhere because of actions taken by the Indiana General Assembly regarding Senate Bill 1 Special Session, the abortion bill.
Indy Chamber opposes Indiana abortion bill
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The chamber of commerce for Indianapolis is asking lawmakers to move away from a proposed bill banning abortion. Indy Chamber issued a statement Thursday morning asking Indiana legislators “not to proceed” on SB 1. “Over the last two weeks, the Indiana General Assembly has...
State lawmakers react to Kansas abortion vote
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one supporter of Indiana’s abortion bill on Wednesday said events in Kansas might cause GOP lawmakers to change their calculus. Just hours after an Indiana House committee advanced a bill to ban abortion under nearly all circumstances, voters in Kansas defeated a ballot measure to exclude abortion services from that state’s constitutional protections by a 59-41 margin.
Friends remember US Rep. Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in car crash
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sadness and love filled the Statehouse this morning for U.S. representative Jackie Walorski. “Her legacy for service and what she did with enthusiasm and energy will be long remembered,” State Representative Timothy Wesco, a Republican from Osceola, said. Two others with Walorski also died in...
