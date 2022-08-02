ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hocking County, OH

How Hocking County entities are spending their ARPA dollars: Part 2

By By KERI JOHNSON Logan Daily News Reporter
 3 days ago

HOCKING COUNTY – Sewer work, public safety equipment and county fairground improvements are among the things Hocking County is paying for with its federal COVID relief funds.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, or ARPA , provided $350 billion for eligible state, local, territorial and Tribal governments, with money set to disperse within a two-year period (2021-2022).

According to previous Logan Daily News reports , Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, or ARPA funds, have specified uses, per the U.S. Department of the Treasury : “Replace lost public sector revenue;” “Respond to the far-reaching public health and negative economic impacts of the pandemic;” “Provide premium pay for essential workers;” and “Invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.”

In Hocking County, the county itself, the city of Logan, two villages and nine townships accepted ARPA funding, The Logan Daily News previously reported.

Part one of this series covered the usage of ARPA dollars by Benton, Falls, Good Hope, Green, Laurel, Marion, Salt Creek, Starr and Ward townships. Perry and Washington townships declined ARPA dollars, according to their fiscal officers.

This conclusion piece covers the planned or ongoing usage of ARPA dollars by the county, Laurelville and Murray City. According to ohiotownships.org , all ARPA funds must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024 and spent by Dec. 31, 2026. Figures in this story below were gathered via grants.ohio.gov and public records requests .

Hocking County

According to a previous Logan Daily News report , Hocking County is to receive $5,489,851 total in ARPA dollars, or $2,744,925.5 each year.

According to an appropriation detail report for the county’s ARPA account, the county has used its ARPA money the following ways:

$5,780 paid to Buckeye Pumps for “sewer work,” said Clerk of Commissioners Kaula Funk.$1,050 paid to JC Excavating and Septic Services LLP for another sewer/septic job, Funk said.$6,969 paid to Vector Solutions Inc. for 911, Funk said.$31,820 paid to Zoll Medical Corp. for medical supplies, Funk said.$3,144.95 paid to Redd Public Safety Equipment.$157,732.56 paid to Motorola for Multi-Agency Radio Communication System, or MARCS, radios for the county’s first responders, Funk said.Another $2,781.50 paid to Redd Public Safety Equipment.$1,510 to Buckeye Pumps for sewer expenditures.$48,646.56 to Avtec Inc.$21,815.38 to BJ’s Electric Inc. for electrical work at the

Hocking County Fairgrounds

.$3,424.38 to the Hocking County Agricultural Society.An additional $116,539.99 to BJ’S Electric Inc.$27,082 to Brownies Tractor Sales for a “tractor for maintenance,” Funk said.$19,915 to Jeff’s Fence Co. for fairgrounds fencing, Funk said.

The county has a remaining ARPA balance of $4,062,290.95, according to a fund report generated June 30.

Village of Laurelville

According to documents provided by Laurelville Fiscal Officer Darcy Tisdale, the village received $26,344.89 in September 2021 as its first tranche in ARPA dollars; meaning it is to receive a second tranche around the same amount sometime this year, for a total of around $52,690.

The village did not use any of its ARPA funds last year, however, as of March 2022, it had a remaining balance of $19,419.40. This is due to two expenditures (checks), totaling $7,030.66, to “our engineering company handling the (Wastewater) Treatment Plant Improvement Project,” Tisdale said in an email.

The engineering company working with the village on its wastewater treatment plant is DLZ. According to copies of DLZ invoices, it charged the village $4,110.85 in January and $2,919.81 in February, both for labor and unit pricing.

The Logan Daily News has previously reported on Laurelville’s wastewater treatment plant, as last year it received a $1.35 million grant from the state for plant upgrades, as well as a $1.3 million loan from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

As of December 2021, the village’s wastewater treatment plant, at 16111 Cremery Hill Rd, had a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit. According to the EPA , the 1972 Clean Water Act prohibits anyone from the discharge of “pollutants” into U.S. waterways, unless they have an NPDES permit.

The NPDES permit does limit what can be discharged, requires monitoring and reporting, and includes other safety provisions “to ensure that the discharge does not hurt water quality or people’s health.” The village-owned and operated plant discharges treated wastewater to Brimstone Creek.

The village’s wastewater treatment plant is over 50 years old and its upgrades will also benefit the nearby village of Adelphi (Ross County), Laurelville Mayor Mitchell “Brent” Ebert told The Logan Daily News last year.

According to information provided by the Hocking County Engineer’s Office in November 2021, Laurelville’s necessary wastewater treatment plant upgrades had an estimated total cost of $3,346,590.

Village of Murray City

According to the state, Murray City’s total maximum allocation of ARPA funds will be $45,749; or $22,783 in its 2021 tranche and $22,874 this year. According to documents provided by Murray City Fiscal Officer Jean Durst, the village has spent $21,960 of its ARPA dollars thus far; paid to Johnson’s Fire Equipment Co. in March.

“Murray City Village Council voted to get new air packs for the (fire department) because the ones they had were outdated,” Durst said in an email. “They said they would use the ARPA money to pay for them.”

Email at kjohnson@logandaily.com.

