LIV Players Currently 'Entitled To Play' Ryder Cup Amid Legal Appeals

European LIV golfers have not been banned as of yet, Ryder Cup Director Guy Kinnings has confirmed, saying that LIV Golf players "are entitled to play" as things stand amid legal appeals going on behind the scenes.

The Ryder Cup futures of players including Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, Paul Casey, Graeme McDowell and Martin Kaymer are still up in the air and new European captain Luke Donald has admitted that he doesn't think the situation is "going to get resolved any time soon."

"The position isn't clear," Ryder Cup Director Guy Kinnings said on the Ryder Cup futures of LIV Golf players. "There are legal appeals ongoing, and until such time the players are entitled to play; and therefore, you know, The Ryder Cup qualification process when it does get announced, then that has to be something that Luke will be working on with us.

"Then the points will run, but I suspect they will be much as they are with The PGA of America, listing players that are mentioned but subject to eligibility. As we said, that's all to be seen in the coming weeks, and we'll work around whatever is needed to help Luke in the cause as he says."

Captain Donald doesn't think the situation is going to be resolved any time soon but with less than 14 months to go until Rome 2023, the Englishman will likely have no idea just how his European team will look.

"As you know, there's a legal situation going on," Luke Donald said. "I don't think that situation's going to get resolved any time soon. So until that does, I can't really comment on it because there's no real answer.

"But certainly over the next few months, hopefully we'll have some clarity on that situation and we can start making some decisions about that when they become more clear."

LIV Golf players are currently still allowed to play on the DP World Tour amid legal action, meaning they could earn world ranking and Ryder Cup points when the qualification period starts, which may be at the BMW PGA Championship next month. Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood have both stated their intentions to tee it up at Wentworth.

LIV players are also expected to tee it up on the Asian Tour to earn world ranking points, too, with the LIV-backed International Series seeing $300m of investment from the Greg Norman-fronted start-up. Patrick Reed has confirmed two Asian Tour starts and it is expected that more LIV players will follow.

The situation with the US Ryder Cup team seems clearer, with the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed and other American LIV Golfers banned from the match next year after being suspended by the PGA Tour.

