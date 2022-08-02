How good have Dabo, Clemson football been in the CFP era? These stats tell the story

Read on www.newsobserver.com
Clemson Unanimous No. 1 in Preseason Poll
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson United was voted the unanimous No. 1 team in the nation in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll. The Tigers earned all eight first place votes (...)
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To College GameDay's New Hire
College GameDay will add Jess Sims to the crew this season. ESPN's college football show announced the hiring Wednesday. Responding to the news, longtime GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit welcomed Sims. "Fired up to have you join our team. Heard so many great things about you and just wanted to welcome...
South Carolina QB commit takes shot at Clemson
South Carolina's quarterback commitment took what appeared to be a shot at Clemson while making a pitch to fellow prospects about why they should jump on board with the Gamecocks. The Loomis Chaffee (...)
Clemson picks up new commitment
The Clemson football program picked up a new commitment Tuesday. Piedmont (S.C.) Wren High School’s Jake Norris — a 6-foot-3, 265-pound offensive lineman in the class of 2023 — announced his (...)
Former Tiger reveals transfer destination
A former Clemson running back revealed his transfer destination via social media Wednesday. Lyn-J Dixon announced on Instagram that he is heading to Tennessee. He made a visit to Knoxville this past weekend. (...)
Panthers Cut 2021 Draft Pick On Thursday Afternoon
The Carolina Panthers cut a recent draft pick on Thursday. Carolina released long snapper Thomas Fletcher, selected in the sixth round last season, to clear a spot on the 90-man roster. The team cited a need to "fill in some depth" elsewhere during training camp. Fletcher spent his entire rookie...
College Football World Reacts To The Costco Photo
SEC fans are so passionate about college football that one school is selling tickets at a local Costco. And no, we're not kidding. On Wednesday night, Scott Eisberg of WCIV posted a photo from a Costco in Charleston, South Carolina on his Twitter account. The picture that Eisberg shared immediately...
WATCH: Chase Cota opens up on transfer to Oregon and why
Oregon senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses his decision to leave UCLA and transfer home to the Oregon Ducks where his Dad and Cousin played college football. Cota also dives into the Oregon offense, the QB competition, and how he helps support mental health and kids with disabilities. Sign up...
College Football World Reacts To Surprising Ohio State Kicker News
When it comes to college football kickers, no news is usually the best news. But one Ohio State kicker is making waves with a move he is apparently making. On Thursday, Buckeyes insider Dan Hope reported that kicker Jake Seibert is trying out a new position in practice. Seibert, who did not play in 2021, is getting reps at cornerback.
Six college football teams favored in every regular season game
It’s not easy to go undefeated throughout an entire college football regular season, but it looks like a few teams are going to have a very good shot at running the table this year as college football oddsmakers project six different teams to be favored in every single game the regular season.
Look: Clemson Player Announces Retirement From Football
A Clemson safety has officially stepped away from the game of football. Lannden Zanders, who's been with the program for the last three years, announced that he would be retiring after suffering too many injuries. "After battling three shoulder injuries in the span of a year, including playing through the...
Big 12 'quietly seeking' addition of B1G West program, per report
Conference realignment continues to spin out of control this offseason. In the wake of USC and UCLA moving to the B1G, rumors and reports on what could be next continue to swirl. Most notably, the Big 12 has been declared “open for business” and will investigate all opportunities. In a...
Who will be the best head coach in college football this season?
The 2022-23 college football season is inching closer, but it's never too early to look. We recently took a look at the premier breakout candidates for the 2022 season. Now we're determining who the sport's best head coach will be. Let's dive into the candidates. Nick Saban — Alabama.
Nebraska RB Gabe Ervin Jr. on OC Mark Whipple: 'This offensive staff is different – night and day'
Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin is excited to be playing for the new offensive staff this season in Lincoln. The Cornhusker offense struggled mightily in 2021, so head coach Scott Frost made a change. Frost brought in veteran offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who was most recently on staff at Pittsburgh, the 2021 ACC champion.
Results are in from Clemson's weigh-in
The Clemson football team did its annual weigh-in on Thursday. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney always does his annual weigh-in the day before fall camp begins, which subsequently will start on Friday afternoon. The (...)
Report: Controversy Growing With Live College Football Mascot
Since 2006, South Carolina's football team has had a live mascot. The program's live bird is known as Sir Big Spur. Well, the future of Sir Big Spur is up in the air due to a dispute over its appearance. According to The Post and Courier, the old owners of...
College football recruiting: Ohio State loses 4-star to Alabama
Almost a year ago, Ty Lockwood was an Ohio State commit and poised to play his college football career for the Buckeyes. Now, he's heading to the SEC. Lockwood announced he de-committed from Ohio State and confirmed his official pledge to the Alabama Crimson Tide instead. "First of all, I'm ...
The University Of South Carolina Is Now Selling Football Tickets… Through Costco?
I don’t know if this is genius, or if I’ve entered the twilight zone. Most of us have all printed off tickets, scalped ’em outside of stadiums, or bought them online for football games. Of course, if your favorite college or NFL team is really good, it...
ESPN computer predicts College Football Playoff teams, national title
ESPN has announced its preseason Top 25 college football rankings and now we have its first predictions regarding which teams have the best chance to make the CFP and play for the national championship. Alabama predictably led the poll at No. 1, followed by Ohio State, defending national champion ...
College football rankings: Where every Big Ten team is ranked ahead of 2022 season
The college football season will begin this month and CBS Sports ranked all 131 FBS programs, which included all B1G programs. While conferences like the SEC and ACC were expected to have schools at the top of the list, the B1G had several representatives from the conference inside the top 25. Alabama and Georgia were ranked No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, but Ohio State was placed in the middle as the No. 2 ranked team heading into the regular season.
