Help Alabama Children Awaiting Adoption Find Their Forever Home

The average age of retirement in the U.S. is 63 and for many, a change of scenery is in order once those full-time work days are over. To help with those decisions, ranking site Niche has listed the top 25 places in Alabama for retirees. The rankings are based on the number of residents age 65 years old and over who moved into the area in the last year; average sunny days per year; cost of living and crime and safety grades; and access to doctors, restaurants and affordable housing.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO