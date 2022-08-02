Help Alabama Children Awaiting Adoption Find Their Forever Home

Read on nick975.com
4 Inevitable Trends for Alabama Churches
Alabama churches have faced many challenges during the pandemic and many changes have been made. However, churches, pastors and denominations will have to make important changes to stay relevant and reach the masses. If changes are not made for the future, many churches could close or decrease in membership. There are 4 trends to pay attention to in Alabama, nationwide and globally.
Is Alabama expanding Medicaid? What to know about $4 million effort to help postpartum moms
Alabama mothers could see state-funded health insurance coverage extended from 60 days to 12 months postpartum beginning in October. The state is starting a pilot project to extend the amount of time new mothers receive full insurance benefits from Medicaid. The $4 million effort was included in the state’s general fund budget for fiscal year 2023, which Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law in April.
Missing Alabama Kangaroo Found Swimming In Lake Tuscaloosa
Yes, that's a kangaroo swimming. Before we go any further, let's see just how we got here. It feels like missing kangaroos in Alabama is becoming a monthly occurrence. Do you remember when the Winfield kangaroo went missing and the capture was caught on camera?. Winfield Police Department confirmed the...
25 best places to retire in Alabama
The average age of retirement in the U.S. is 63 and for many, a change of scenery is in order once those full-time work days are over. To help with those decisions, ranking site Niche has listed the top 25 places in Alabama for retirees. The rankings are based on the number of residents age 65 years old and over who moved into the area in the last year; average sunny days per year; cost of living and crime and safety grades; and access to doctors, restaurants and affordable housing.
Kangaroo On The Loose In Alabama Has Officials Worried
Authorities in Alabama are working to capture a kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa County. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office animal control deputies have launched a search alongside Bigham Farms and Exotics to locate a kangaroo that was spotted along Rose Boulevard on Tuesday (August 2), WVTM reports. Bigham Farms specified...
Treasure hunt at the World’s Longest Yard Sale
GADSDEN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you pull over for yard sales, you’re going to love this. The World’s Longest Yard Sale, also known as the 127 Yard Sale, is back for another year and going through part of north Alabama!. Every year, bargain hunters, yard sale...
101 Year Old Mississippi Woman Lands Two Deer With One Shot
Talk about being a marksman. I've been living in Alabama for almost three years and I've never been hunting. For starters, I wouldn't even know where to go hunting and I don't have the right kind of gun. I'd also like to go hunting with the right group of people...
Alabama Dollar Generals Are Dangerous For Customers And Employees
Dollar General stores Are popping up everywhere. Don't get me wrong I love the Dollar General as much as the next guy, But how close do they really have to be. In this case, it's less than an eighth of a mile. My only problem with that is that I...
Large Bear Caught On West Alabama Families Security Camera
This bear issue is getting too close for my comfort. Just yesterday, a warning was issued and reported by us, that black bears had pretty much taken over Alabama. OK, that's a little drastic, I admit. That wasn't the warning, the warning is linked above. However, it seems like more...
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
Alabama’s 25 best suburbs
2. Madison – Madison County, population 50,717. 3. Vestavia Hills – Jefferson County, population 34,482. 4. Indian Springs Village – Shelby County, population 2,618. 5. Hoover – Jefferson/Shelby counties, population 85,386. 6. Meadowbrook – Shelby County, population 10,110. 7. Mountain Brook – Jefferson County, population...
UPDATE: Nebraska Woman Struck on Jack Warner Parkway Dies
A Nebraska woman who was struck by a vehicle in Tuscaloosa Thursday evening has died, police sources said. Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the victim was walking on a sidewalk near the intersection of Jack Warner Parkway and Hackberry lane when a passing driver reportedly lost control of her 1999 Buick Century, drove onto the sidewalk and struck the woman.
Pollen counts set to soar in Central Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s ready for the pollen levels to soar? We’re guessing the answer is quite obvious: nobody. Unfortunately that’s exactly what will happen as August continues to progress along. Every year during the mid-August to mid-October period the weed pollen levels -- namely ragweed...
Man Dresses As Slave For Company’s Alabama Plantation Party
In 2022, things like this let me know just how far we still have to go. On one hand, I love the pettiness of the guy who pulled this off but on the other hand, HOW could a company feel like this was ok?. This is top-tier trolling and I'll...
Canine influenza spreading rapidly across Alabama
Canine Influenza is rapidly spreading across the country and has significantly impacted Alabama for the first time.
Step Inside: You May Never Want to Leave This Alabama Airbnb Staycation
If you are looking for a lake getaway, I have found the perfect spot for you on Smith Lake. The Airbnb hosts 10 guests with 4 bedrooms, 7 beds, and 3.5 baths. This lake home is a perfect spot for peace and tranquility. Or it could be a great party atmosphere. It could be anything you make it out to be.
Alabama teacher who taught first graders about Jesus ‘was doing her job,’ superintendent says
The Freedom From Religion Foundation said it appears a Moulton Elementary teacher was illegally promoting Christianity to first graders in April when discussing Easter, but the Lawrence County Schools superintendent says the teacher was “well within her job description.”. Last week, the foundation, based in Madison, Wisconsin, sent Superintendent...
Alabama Flags at Half-Staff Until Sunset August 4th
Calhoun County, AL – Governor Kay Ivey has ordered flags lowered in honor of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski. In accordance with the presidential proclamation she directed flags to be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset today, August 4th in honor of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski who passed tragically yesterday. Governor Ivey also remembered the two young members of her staff who lost their lives a well.
Tuscaloosa Man Among Dozen Indicted in East Alabama Meth Ring
A 66-count indictment out of East Alabama's Calhoun County revealed 12 people, including a Tuscaloosa man, have been arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Alabama, the defendants were charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana between June 2021 and June 2022. Each of the defendants was also charged with at least one count of using a telephone to facilitate a drug-trafficking crime.
Northport Mayor Collecting Items for Victims of Kentucky Deadly Floods
Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon announced his plans to assist the victims of a deadly flood resulting from days of heavy rain happening in Kentucky. Herndon was on Townsquare Media's 95.3 The Bear's Steve and DC Morning Show Monday morning where he discussed a donation drive that will be held on Monday and Tuesday to gather various items, such as school and medical supplies, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, canned foods, pet supplies among other things being collected to assist with the efforts in Kentucky.
