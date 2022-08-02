William Addison (Bill) Lupher II, formely of Titusville, went home to join parents, sister, brother, and grandson on July 27, 2022. Bill was born on Sept. 17,1932, to Watson A. and Margaret Birchall Lupher in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. He spent his early years working on his uncle’s farm in Townville, Pa., and his father’s Christmas tree farm in Townville. Summers were spent as a lifeguard at Clear Creek State Park. He graduated from Brookville (Pa.) High School in 1950 where he was on the football team and was noted in the yearbook for his “nutty sense of humor.”

TITUSVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO