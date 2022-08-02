Read on www.titusvilleherald.com
Titusville Herald
Jack Gadsby, 91
His legal first name was John, but everyone knew him as Jack. He came into this world on April 30, 1931, at a very different time. He grew up during the Great Depression on a humble family farm where he rode a pony (the equivalent of today’s sports car) to the one-room schoolhouse he attended.
Titusville Herald
Dennis P. Grazier, 71
Dennis P. Grazier, 71, of Hydetown, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at UPMC Hamot in Erie. Dennis was born on Jan. 11, 1951 in Perry Township, Clarion County, Pa., a son of the late Jack and Jane Hazlett Grazier. He was married to Brenda L. Moore on June 16, 1979 in Centerville. She preceded him in death on Oct. 19, 2016.
erienewsnow.com
Prayer Service for Candice Caffas
"We pray for Candice. We pray she returns to us quickly, and we pray lord we learn where she might be and how she is, and help us Lord. help all of us to just hold her in prayer." It's been almost three weeks since 35-year-old Candice Caffas was last...
Titusville Herald
William Addison (Bill) Lupher II, 89
William Addison (Bill) Lupher II, formely of Titusville, went home to join parents, sister, brother, and grandson on July 27, 2022. Bill was born on Sept. 17,1932, to Watson A. and Margaret Birchall Lupher in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. He spent his early years working on his uncle’s farm in Townville, Pa., and his father’s Christmas tree farm in Townville. Summers were spent as a lifeguard at Clear Creek State Park. He graduated from Brookville (Pa.) High School in 1950 where he was on the football team and was noted in the yearbook for his “nutty sense of humor.”
Pa. city celebrating 225th anniversary with fireworks
It's the oldest borough in Lawrence County.
Titusville Herald
Titusville selected for chance to win Bark for Your Park Grant
Titusville Community Development Agencies (TCDA) recently wrote a grant application to PetSafe brand to be selected for a chance to win funds for a new dog park at the Ed Myer Complex. Titusville was chosen and is one of 30 finalists for the popular Bark for Your Park grant contest. This year, PetSafe will award prizes totaling $125,000 to nine deserving communities.
WFMJ.com
Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest underway
The Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest presented by the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department is coming to Scotland Meadows Park (1945, Wilson Dr., New Castle) Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7. Twenty hot air balloons will take to the skies of the Lawrence County's Amish Countryside throughout the event. In...
Over 200 attend prayer service for missing Crawford County woman
As the search for Candice Caffas continues, efforts on Wednesday even included a prayer service. The 34-year-old Crawford County woman has not been seen since July 15. We attended the prayer service held for her on Wednesday morning and saw a community come together. Members of the Meadville community gathered at New Beginnings Church of […]
explore venango
Diocese of Erie Announces New Assistant Superintendent of Schools
ERIE, Pa. – Laura Blake, former president of Venango Catholic Schools in Oil City, has been named assistant superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Erie. She will replace Dr. Sam Signorino, who is retiring at the end of the summer after nine years of service to the diocese.
yourerie
Newsmaker: Blues and Jazz Fest 2022
John Vanco, Artistic Director for Erie’s Blues and Jazz Festival, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss this year’s event. For more information, you can visit the Blues and Jazz Festival Facebook page or website.
Local basset hound missing for 10 days finally returns home
After 10 days on the run and multiple sightings, a local basset hound is back home with her family on Wednesday night. Seven-year-old Gracie slipped out of her fence near 29th and Perry Streets on July 24. Gracie’s owners were worried sick about her. They shared posters around the neighborhood and on social media, organized […]
Meadville community gathers to pray for missing Crawford County woman
Efforts to bring Candice Caffas home continue Wednesday, but this time with a moving service. Candice Caffas, a 34-year-old woman with special needs, was last seen on July 15 and is believed to have run away. She was last known to be wearing eyeglasses, a purple T-shirt, orange shorts (previously reported as pants) with a […]
Dan Rice Days celebration begins in Girard
The 56th annual Dan Rice Days begins this week in Girard. The Girard Borough office was busy preparing for the event on August 3; vendors were setting up tables and the office will be accepting registration for the photo contest from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. The event will kick off on Thursday, August 4 […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Brookville Man Accused of ‘Repeatedly’ Punching Two Women; One Airlifted to UPMC Altoona
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information regarding a Brookville man who allegedly struck two females in the face repeatedly, resulting in one victim to be airlifted for medical treatment. According to DuBois-based State Police, the incident occurred as two known females engaged in a verbal argument...
onthewater.com
Pennsylvania Fishing Report – August 4, 2022
The lake is at summer pool. Anglers are catching panfish, Walleye, and Muskellunge. Anglers are catching Muskellunge, Walleye, Smallmouth Bass, and panfish. Boats must have registration or a launch permit before use at Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) accesses. Boat operators must also ensure that their boats are equipped with the proper safety equipment prior to your float.
ellwoodcity.org
Moraine State Park Regatta This Weekend
Portersville — The 23rd Annual Moraine State Park Regatta returns to Lake Arthur’s South Shore (225 Pleasant Valley Road, Portersville, PA) on August 5-7. The festivities will span most of the shoreline and include both land and water activities. The Regatta lasts Friday 4:00-8:00 pm, Saturday 10:00 am-10:00 pm, and Sunday 10:00 am-6:00 pm. The event has grown in popularity in recent years, drawing a record of over 28,000 attendees in 2021. The event is free to attend, including parking.
Line painting coming to City of Erie and Warren County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is warning drivers of upcoming line painting throughout the City of Erie and in Warren County. Nighttime line painting in the City of Erie will begin at 7 p.m. and end by 7 a.m. during the week of Aug. 8. A separate PennDOT paint crew will paint […]
explore venango
ExploreVenango Reporter Denied Access to Mastriano Event
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Gubernatorial hopeful Doug Mastriano (R) made an appearance at what staffers called a private event in Venango County on Thursday night. (Doug Mastriano speaks during an event in Clarion in 2020. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) The rally, billed as the “Venango...
Farm and Dairy
111+ Acres in 6 parcels, and misc.
PA License: AU-003437 | OH License: 57-96-7020 | FL License: AU3981-AB2889. Only 4% buyer’s premium. 10% Down sale day. Balance due at closing in 60 days. • Perimeter has new high tensile woven wire fence. • Some creeks. • Each parcel transfers respective oil/gas/mineral rights/leases. Houses have free gas.
Former Union City Dinor demolished
A familiar sight in Union City is gone, making way for that community’s Gateway Project. Demolition crews tore down the former Union City Dinor on August 4. According to Borough Manager Cindy Wells, the former railroad car had been sitting idle for more than 20 years. During that time, Wells said it had deteriorated and […]
