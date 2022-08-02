ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experienced ECU looks to build off last season’s success in home opener vs. NC State

By Kyle Williams
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

When Mike Houston took over the East Carolina football team, it was coming off a 3-9 season in 2018. Since taking over, Houston, a North Carolina native, has seen incremental growth from the program, culminating in a 7-5 record last season and a bid to the 2021 Military Bowl.

Houston has spent the past three seasons recruiting and building the program in his image — only four players on the 2022 roster played for the previous regime. Having a veteran team should allow fall camps to run smoothly, and allow the Pirates to avoid a sluggish start to the season

“With the experience, we have back — this was the first time we’ve had experience like this — I expect us to look like a really good football team day one,” Houston said. “There’s no excuses not to.”

ECU has placed considerable emphasis on the running game entering the 2022 season, with the depth that the Pirates have along the offensive line only serving to bolster that attack. Houston said during a recent news conference that there is no clear-cut starting five — yet.

Whomever fills out the Pirates’ front five will be in for a test on opening night when ECU hosts N.C. State to open the season. N.C. State returns nine starters to a stout defensive unit that finished second in the ACC in points allowed per game (19.7) and interceptions (15), and third in rushing yards allowed (1488).

On the other side of the ball, running backs Keaton Mitchell (1,165 yards) and Rahjai Mitchell (612 yards) combined last season to form a dynamic tandem in the background for an offense that centers around the run game.

“We’re returning two of the top running backs in our conference — really in the country, I’d take those guys over anyone — the running game is a quarterback’s best friend,” quarterback Holton Ahlers said. Any time you can hand the ball off and let those guys go to work, we’re going to. They’re the workhorse of our offense.”

FAMILIARITY FUELS CONFIDENT DEFENSE

Going against an offense that features a dynamic running game and a veteran quarterback will only help improve the Pirates’ defense.

Just as the offense will be tested against the N.C. State defense, the defense faces a significant challenge going against 2022 Preseason ACC Player of the Year Devin Leary, who broke Phillip Rivers’ single-season touchdown record (35) a year ago.

As defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach Blake Harrell enters his third season with the program, senior linebacker Myles Berry feels a level of conviction among the defense.

“All the guys on defense have a certain level of confidence that we really never had before,” Berry said. “We’re all working on the same platform, we’re all working like a fine-tuned machine, and I feel like that will carry over into the season.”

The Pirates’ defense allowed 26.2 points per game (fourth in the American conference), tied for 14th nationally in interceptions, and 12th in third-down defense.

Berry insisted the team isn’t paying attention to hype. Ahlers cautioned that the team can’t get enamored with potential. Houston said he hadn’t seen a preseason poll until he was asked if the team will use the polls — the Pirates were predicted to finish sixth — as motivation.

With 14,550 tickets already sold to the team’s opener against the Wolfpack, the Pirates are set for a Sept. 3 showdown at home.

“We’re really excited we have it here at home. We expect a full stadium, so 51,000 Pirates here to greet them,” Houston said. “We’re just really excited about the matchup.”

BlueDevilCountry

Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer

Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Jawad Williams on 2022-23 Tar Heels: Offseason Work; Player Jumps; Key Addition

When a former North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player speaks, the fanbase listens. When that former player is a national champion and a 17-year veteran of professional basketball, the spoken words carry even more weight. Add in multiple summers of taking part in the famous alumni Smith Center pick up games, and you have words that matter and provide a deep glimpse into what Hubert Davis is building in Chapel Hill coming off a NCAA Championship game appearance and potential preseason No. 1 start to 2022-23.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
