Jack Gadsby, 91
His legal first name was John, but everyone knew him as Jack. He came into this world on April 30, 1931, at a very different time. He grew up during the Great Depression on a humble family farm where he rode a pony (the equivalent of today’s sports car) to the one-room schoolhouse he attended.
Dennis P. Grazier, 71
Dennis P. Grazier, 71, of Hydetown, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at UPMC Hamot in Erie. Dennis was born on Jan. 11, 1951 in Perry Township, Clarion County, Pa., a son of the late Jack and Jane Hazlett Grazier. He was married to Brenda L. Moore on June 16, 1979 in Centerville. She preceded him in death on Oct. 19, 2016.
William Addison (Bill) Lupher II, 89
William Addison (Bill) Lupher II, formely of Titusville, went home to join parents, sister, brother, and grandson on July 27, 2022. Bill was born on Sept. 17,1932, to Watson A. and Margaret Birchall Lupher in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. He spent his early years working on his uncle’s farm in Townville, Pa., and his father’s Christmas tree farm in Townville. Summers were spent as a lifeguard at Clear Creek State Park. He graduated from Brookville (Pa.) High School in 1950 where he was on the football team and was noted in the yearbook for his “nutty sense of humor.”
Pa. city celebrating 225th anniversary with fireworks
It's the oldest borough in Lawrence County.
State election hopefuls hold pro-choice rally in Meadville’s Diamond Park
MEADVILLE — For only a couple days notice, Nerissa Galt, who is the Democratic nominee running for election to the State House in the Sixth District, was happy with the “medium turnout” for the pro-choice rally she organized — what was called by one speaker on the bullhorn a “small local act of solidarity.”
explore venango
Diocese of Erie Announces New Assistant Superintendent of Schools
ERIE, Pa. – Laura Blake, former president of Venango Catholic Schools in Oil City, has been named assistant superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Erie. She will replace Dr. Sam Signorino, who is retiring at the end of the summer after nine years of service to the diocese.
Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest underway
The Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest presented by the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department is coming to Scotland Meadows Park (1945, Wilson Dr., New Castle) Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7. Twenty hot air balloons will take to the skies of the Lawrence County's Amish Countryside throughout the event. In...
Titusville selected for chance to win Bark for Your Park Grant
Titusville Community Development Agencies (TCDA) recently wrote a grant application to PetSafe brand to be selected for a chance to win funds for a new dog park at the Ed Myer Complex. Titusville was chosen and is one of 30 finalists for the popular Bark for Your Park grant contest. This year, PetSafe will award prizes totaling $125,000 to nine deserving communities.
ExploreVenango Reporter Denied Access to Mastriano Event
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Gubernatorial hopeful Doug Mastriano (R) made an appearance at what staffers called a private event in Venango County on Thursday night. (Doug Mastriano speaks during an event in Clarion in 2020. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) The rally, billed as the “Venango...
Meadville community gathers to pray for missing Crawford County woman
Efforts to bring Candice Caffas home continue Wednesday, but this time with a moving service. Candice Caffas, a 34-year-old woman with special needs, was last seen on July 15 and is believed to have run away. She was last known to be wearing eyeglasses, a purple T-shirt, orange shorts (previously reported as pants) with a […]
Hubbard Twp. police arrest suspect in Mercer County robberies
Hubbard Township police arrested a suspect wanted for two robberies Friday morning in Mercer County, one of which resulted in the stabbing of a victim.
Erie shootout suspect captured in Hermitage raids
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It was in a Hermitage apartment that law enforcement caught up with Shadarryl Jones. Jones had been wanted for a litany of charges from his alleged involvement in an incident where multiple gunshots were fired at Pennsylvania State Police troopers and an Erie police officer. Police allege...
Armstrong County junior firefighter arrested on arson charge
KITTANNING, Pa. — An Armstrong County teenager and junior firefighter is under arrest for arson. The fire happened Saturday at a vacant garage apartment on Orr Avenue in Kittanning. Investigators determined it was intentionally set. Police say 18-year-old Steven Albertson III was responsible for it. They also say a...
Line painting coming to City of Erie and Warren County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is warning drivers of upcoming line painting throughout the City of Erie and in Warren County. Nighttime line painting in the City of Erie will begin at 7 p.m. and end by 7 a.m. during the week of Aug. 8. A separate PennDOT paint crew will paint […]
Hubbard Police capture suspect wanted for Hermitage, Hempfield robberies
A man captured by Hubbard Police is in the Trumbull County Jail is a suspect in two strong-arm robberies in two Mercer County communities. Hubbard Police Chief Ronald Fusco tells 21 News that one of his officers in the Truck World parking lot spotted a Pontiac van wanted in connection with robberies that occurred early Friday in Hermitage and Hempfield Township.
Hydetown Borough Council ready for sidewalks, but not for Titusville police presence
HYDETOWN BOROUGH — Hydetown Borough Council heard an update on its sidewalk project and decided that police presence from the Titusville Police Department was out of the borough’s price range at their regularly scheduled meeting Monday night. After multiple different meetings of discussion, and even a special meeting...
Newsmaker: Blues and Jazz Fest 2022
John Vanco, Artistic Director for Erie’s Blues and Jazz Festival, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss this year’s event. For more information, you can visit the Blues and Jazz Festival Facebook page or website.
“I’m confident that this case is going to be resolved”: New developments in 18 year Chautauqua County cold case
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY (WIVB) — Investigators are close to cracking a murder case that has haunted the Jamestown area for almost two decades. Yolanda Bindics was last heard from at 8:20 p.m. on August 10, 2004 after she finished her shift at the Family Dollar in Jamestown. Her body was found two years later in what […]
Former Union City Dinor demolished
A familiar sight in Union City is gone, making way for that community’s Gateway Project. Demolition crews tore down the former Union City Dinor on August 4. According to Borough Manager Cindy Wells, the former railroad car had been sitting idle for more than 20 years. During that time, Wells said it had deteriorated and […]
Longtime Valley judge passes away
Judge Francis Fornelli served as the President Judge in the court of common pleas for over 20 years.
