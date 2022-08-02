Critically missing Milwaukee boy found safe

Read on www.fox6now.com
23rd and Kilbourn police investigation
MILWAUKEE - An investigation was underway overnight near the Marquette Campus – in the area of 23rd and Kilbourn. No additional details have been released by police. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
3 MPD officers injured arresting robbery suspect near 60th and Good Hope
Milwaukee police officers were injured while arresting a robbery suspect near 60th and Good Hope on Thursday.
Milwaukee Washington Park shots fired, pursuit, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Shots were fired at Milwaukee's Washington Park Thursday night, Aug. 4. Sheriff's officials said a deputy on regular patrol saw the person fire a gun at another person near the bandshell around 9:30 p.m. The shooter then got into a red hatchback vehicle and left the scene with...
Body of missing man recovered in Lakeshore State Park
MILWAUKEE — The body of a 32-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday in Lakeshore State Park Lagoon, has been recovered. Three boats were searching for the missing man until the family was informed that they found something. A short time afterward the body was recovered. The man was...
Milwaukee police: Officers injured arresting robbery suspect
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say three officers were injured while trying to arrest a robbery suspect on the city's north side Thursday morning, Aug. 4. Investigators saw the suspect near 60th and Good Hope around 11:30 a.m., police said, and tried to arrest him. However, the suspect allegedly "resisted" and "force was used."
Police pursuit leads to crash; woman injured, suspect arrested
A woman was injured and a suspect was arrested following a police chase and crash Wednesday night, Milwaukee police said.
Body of 32-year-old Milwaukee man pulled from lagoon near Lakeshore State Park
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner responded to the lagoon near Lakeshore State Park Wednesday, Aug. 3, after a body was pulled from the water. Police identified the victim as a 32-year-old Milwaukee man. Dive teams were back in the water Wednesday morning along Milwaukee's lakefront, searching...
Milwaukee man shot, 37th and Center
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 20, was shot Wednesday, Aug. 3 near 37th and Center. The shots were fired around 1 p.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to...
Dog missing around Waukesha South
WAUKESHA — The owner of a one-year-old brown Labrador retriever by the name of Woody is seeking help in locating her lost dog. Brittney Gifford, from Brookfield, said she lost her dog when he was staying with family in Waukesha on July 15. He was last seen in the area of Waukesha South and was lost in the Seitz Estates along Ridgewood Drive.
Investigation into Milwaukee gangs, shootings over 2 years
MILWAUKEE - A federal investigation into guns, drugs and fraud by two Milwaukee street gangs uncovers previously unknown details as to the motive behind a number of homicides and shootings over the past two years. A gang feud started, in part, because of the desecration of a gang member's grave.
Teenage girl missing; last seen Sunday, Oak Creek police say
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department is seeking the public's help to locate 15-year-old Zyniah Jones. Officials say Jones was last seen on Sunday, July 31 – and may have been in the area of 27th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee. If you have information that could...
Family members question whether drowning victim jumped off boat into Lake Michigan
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee family is grieving the loss of a man who drowned in Lake Michigan Tuesday night, even as they struggle with questions about what happened. Family members identified the victim as 32-year-old Martez Holmes of Milwaukee. One relative said he was with friends on a pontoon...
Milwaukee 14-year-old Menomonee Park drowning, teen rescued brother
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The family of Aries Jones, 14, of Milwaukee says he died a hero, drowning after rescuing his younger brother from the water at Menomonee Park. Jones was remembered Tuesday, Aug. 2 for his kindness, love for all and most of all, his helpful spirit, evident up to his very last moments.
Milwaukee police chase ends in crash, fire
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police chase ended in a crash Wednesday evening, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. near 9th Place and Morgan Avenue. Firefighters say the car caught fire after hitting a tree. There’s no word yet on injuries. This...
Police takedown leads to lawsuit after FOX6 investigation
MILWAUKEE - The owner of a private cigar lounge is suing Milwaukee police for violating his civil rights after a trip to the emergency room led to a five-officer pile-on. Michael Poe, 45, accuses police of using excessive force and illegally detaining him after he and another man rushed their friend to Ascension Columbia-St. Mary's hospital with a gunshot wound in April 2021.
Milwaukee Co. district attorney questioned over recent spike in homicides related to domestic violence
MILWAUKEE — The family of Ninoshka Lozada, a West Allis mother of four, is still struggling to make sense of her brutal murder. "Always trying to make us smile no matter what. She was always with her kids everywhere," said Joshua Acevedo, Ninoshka's brother. Prosecutors say Lozada's ex-boyfriend, Wilson...
Milwaukee man shot near 24th and Hadley
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 30, was shot Wednesday night, Aug. 3 near 24th and Hadley. Police said the shots were fired around 8:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting. No arrests have...
22nd and Wright shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 3 near 22nd and Wright. It happened approximately 10:21 a.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under...
Kenosha shooting: 2 seriously hurt, gunman sought
KENOSHA, Wis. - Two people were seriously hurt in a shooting in Kenosha on Wednesday evening, Aug. 3. The victims were a juvenile and an adult. Police said the shots were fired near 50th Street at 14th Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Both victims were taking to hospitals in the Kenosha area – and later transferred to Milwaukee area hospitals due to the seriousness of the injuries.
Stolen vehicle had 3-week-old inside; child found, vehicle still missing
A 3-week-old baby was found in an alley after a vehicle was stolen with the baby inside. Police are still looking for the vehicle, and the child has been returned to her mom.
