Dennis P. Grazier, 71
Dennis P. Grazier, 71, of Hydetown, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at UPMC Hamot in Erie. Dennis was born on Jan. 11, 1951 in Perry Township, Clarion County, Pa., a son of the late Jack and Jane Hazlett Grazier. He was married to Brenda L. Moore on June 16, 1979 in Centerville. She preceded him in death on Oct. 19, 2016.
William Addison (Bill) Lupher II, 89
William Addison (Bill) Lupher II, formely of Titusville, went home to join parents, sister, brother, and grandson on July 27, 2022. Bill was born on Sept. 17,1932, to Watson A. and Margaret Birchall Lupher in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. He spent his early years working on his uncle’s farm in Townville, Pa., and his father’s Christmas tree farm in Townville. Summers were spent as a lifeguard at Clear Creek State Park. He graduated from Brookville (Pa.) High School in 1950 where he was on the football team and was noted in the yearbook for his “nutty sense of humor.”
Titusville selected for chance to win Bark for Your Park Grant
Titusville Community Development Agencies (TCDA) recently wrote a grant application to PetSafe brand to be selected for a chance to win funds for a new dog park at the Ed Myer Complex. Titusville was chosen and is one of 30 finalists for the popular Bark for Your Park grant contest. This year, PetSafe will award prizes totaling $125,000 to nine deserving communities.
It's the oldest borough in Lawrence County.
erienewsnow.com
Prayer Service for Candice Caffas
"We pray for Candice. We pray she returns to us quickly, and we pray lord we learn where she might be and how she is, and help us Lord. help all of us to just hold her in prayer." It's been almost three weeks since 35-year-old Candice Caffas was last...
Longtime Valley judge passes away
Judge Francis Fornelli served as the President Judge in the court of common pleas for over 20 years.
Over 200 attend prayer service for missing Crawford County woman
As the search for Candice Caffas continues, efforts on Wednesday even included a prayer service. The 34-year-old Crawford County woman has not been seen since July 15. We attended the prayer service held for her on Wednesday morning and saw a community come together. Members of the Meadville community gathered at New Beginnings Church of […]
explore venango
Diocese of Erie Announces New Assistant Superintendent of Schools
ERIE, Pa. – Laura Blake, former president of Venango Catholic Schools in Oil City, has been named assistant superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Erie. She will replace Dr. Sam Signorino, who is retiring at the end of the summer after nine years of service to the diocese.
explore venango
Live from Franklin: It’s Cold Case True Crime on YouTube
FRANKLIN, Pa.(EYT) – On July 1, 2017, Gavin and Kimberly Fish and five children from Sacramento, California, arrived in Franklin to start a new life. (Pictured above: The Franklin Fish Family – from left to right: Jackson, Caroline, Grace, Josie, Kimberly, Fred, and Gavin.) Gavin’s work as a...
Local basset hound missing for 10 days finally returns home
After 10 days on the run and multiple sightings, a local basset hound is back home with her family on Wednesday night. Seven-year-old Gracie slipped out of her fence near 29th and Perry Streets on July 24. Gracie’s owners were worried sick about her. They shared posters around the neighborhood and on social media, organized […]
Former Union City Dinor demolished
A familiar sight in Union City is gone, making way for that community’s Gateway Project. Demolition crews tore down the former Union City Dinor on August 4. According to Borough Manager Cindy Wells, the former railroad car had been sitting idle for more than 20 years. During that time, Wells said it had deteriorated and […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Attendees enjoyed Jefferson County’s National Night Out events on Tuesday. Courtesy of Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
WFMJ.com
Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest underway
The Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest presented by the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department is coming to Scotland Meadows Park (1945, Wilson Dr., New Castle) Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7. Twenty hot air balloons will take to the skies of the Lawrence County's Amish Countryside throughout the event. In...
Meadville community gathers to pray for missing Crawford County woman
Efforts to bring Candice Caffas home continue Wednesday, but this time with a moving service. Candice Caffas, a 34-year-old woman with special needs, was last seen on July 15 and is believed to have run away. She was last known to be wearing eyeglasses, a purple T-shirt, orange shorts (previously reported as pants) with a […]
Chef Lisa’s ready-to-go meals now at Erie Food Co-op
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local health food grocery store and a local chef have teamed up to offer ready-to-go meals. Erie Food Co-op now has ready-to-go meals from local chef Lisa “Chef Lisa” Heidelberg. The vegetarian, seafood, or protein (meat) meals are complete meals with entree and sides, and the meals are prepared and ready to […]
Fiely appointed executive director of Pitt-Titusville Education and Training Hub
Dr. Stephanie Fiely, who has served in many administrative roles at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville for more than 20 years, has been appointed executive director of Pitt-Titusville’s Education and Training Hub. Fiely, who had been serving as the hub’s assistant executive director since May 2020, began her...
erienewsnow.com
Largest Broadway in Erie Show Announced for the Upcoming Season
Broadway in Erie and the producers, NAC Entertainment, announced the shows for the upcoming 2022-23 season. This season will be the biggest season in the Warner Theatre's 41-year history, largely due to the multi-million dollar renovations that were completed. The President and Founder of NAC, Albert Noccioliono, said the renovation...
New Castle man sentenced in ‘large-scale’ drug ring
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) - A man from New Castle was sentenced Thursday on federal drug charges.
ellwoodcity.org
Moraine State Park Regatta This Weekend
Portersville — The 23rd Annual Moraine State Park Regatta returns to Lake Arthur’s South Shore (225 Pleasant Valley Road, Portersville, PA) on August 5-7. The festivities will span most of the shoreline and include both land and water activities. The Regatta lasts Friday 4:00-8:00 pm, Saturday 10:00 am-10:00 pm, and Sunday 10:00 am-6:00 pm. The event has grown in popularity in recent years, drawing a record of over 28,000 attendees in 2021. The event is free to attend, including parking.
WFMJ.com
Sharon firefighters rescue pooch who plunged into the Shenango River
People in the City of Sharon have another reason to be proud of their firefighters. Members of the Sharon Fire Department Wednesday night rescued a dog named Dexter who fell into the Shenango River near the Silver Street Bridge. The rescuers say Dexter was a little scared and kept swimming...
