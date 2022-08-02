ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Jamaica's golden girl Elaine Thompson-Herah wins her first Commonwealth Games title in the women's 100m final while England's Daryll Neita secures bronze

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah clinched her first Commonwealth Games 100m title as Daryll Neita's challenge failed to materialise. The 30-year-old ran 10.95 seconds while England's Neita could only manage bronze after a shocking start. Jamaica's Thompson-Herah had not previously won an individual Commonwealth Games title before despite claiming five Olympic...
SPORTS
SkySports

Commonwealth Games: Jamaica beat Australia for first time to top Pool A

The Sunshine Girls' 57-55 result saw them come back from a six-goal deficit heading into the final quarter. Jamaica's highly experienced shooter Jhaniele Fowler displayed her trademark accuracy to score 47 of her team's 57 goals and their 17-9 final quarter secured their historic victory. The result means that Jamaica...
SPORTS
The Independent

England rise to fourth in world rankings after Euro 2022 triumph

England have climbed to fourth in the world rankings on the back of their historic Euro 2022 triumph.The Lionesses went into the tournament ranked eighth in the world but emerged victorious, beating Germany 2-1 after extra time in the final to win the country’s first major trophy since the men’s side lifted the 1966 World Cup.World champions the United States – England’s opponents for a sold-out friendly at Wembley on 7 October – remain top of the rankings, while Germany sit second and Sweden third.England’s rankings surge sees them move ahead of France, the Netherlands, Canada and Spain.The Euros...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Zakir Khan
The Guardian

Commonwealth Games: Jamaica shock Australia to shake up netball gold battle

Jhaniele Fowler led the way as Jamaica defeated Australia in a stunning 57-55 upset, beating netball’s No 1-ranked side to take top spot in their Commonwealth Games pool. Down by six goals heading into the last quarter, the Sunshine Girls came storming back before a raucous crowd at Arena Birmingham. Fowler, a four-time Super Netball MVP with West Coast Fever in Australia, proved unstoppable, scoring 47 goals from 50 attempts.
WORLD
Daily Mail

'This is something I've been so desperately wanting my whole career': Maddie Hinch's goalkeeping heroics see England through to Commonwealth Games hockey final after semi-final shootout win over holders New Zealand

Of course Maddie Hinch was the hero. When England’s tense semi-final with defending champions New Zealand went to a shootout, all eyes turned to the goalkeeper in the ‘banana suit’. And just like in the Olympic final at Rio 2016, Hinch did not slip up. Her four...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#England#International Cricket#Asia Cup#South Asian#Ecb
ESPN

England's Alessia Russo: We are ready for USWNT challenge in October

Alessia Russo has said England's Euro 2022 winners are ready for the challenge of facing world champions United States in an "amazing" occasion at Wembley Stadium in October. Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses, who claimed England women's first major trophy by beating Germany in the final at Wembley on Sunday, will face the four-time World Cup winners for the first time since 2020 in a friendly on Oct 7.
SOCCER
SkySports

Commonwealth Games: England prepared for Australian backlash in semi-final

On April 15, 2018, England shook up the world order by beating their hosts Australia and Helen Housby's famous last-second goal secured the team their first gold medal at a major championships. The netball competition at a Commonwealth Games stands up there alongside a Netball World Cup in terms of...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
Country
South Africa
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Irish Rugby Football Union announce 43 professional contracts for women's players

This includes contracts already in operation for members of the women's 7s programme. "To respect the importance of the upcoming test windows in Japan and the Sevens World Cup, the IRFU will discuss the details of the contracts with players before making further public pronouncements on these exciting developments," read a statement.
WORLD
SkySports

Eoin Morgan: The Hundred is a huge opportunity to claim T20 World Cup spot

Former England ODI captain Eoin Morgan believes The Hundred provides "huge opportunities" for players to stake a claim for a spot in the England T20 World Cup squad, as the 100-ball format is the "closest" on a domestic level to international cricket. As captain of the London Spirit, Morgan thinks...
SPORTS
SkySports

The Hundred: Jos Buttler fifty in vain as Northern Superchargers beat Manchester Originals

Manchester Originals captain Jos Buttler's fifty came in vain as Harry Brook and Adam Lyth helped Northern Superchargers to a six-wicket victory in The Hundred... The names may be different but the Roses rivalry remained red-hot as a team from Lancashire (Manchester Originals) took on a side from Yorkshire (Northern Superchargers) in Friday's fixture at Emirates Old Trafford.
SPORTS
vinlove.net

Hoi An participates in a high-class tour around the world

An American travel company has just announced a high-end tour around the world, with visits to Da Nang and Hoi An, priced at 147,000 USD (about 3.5 billion VND) per person. TCS World Travel, a company specializing in providing luxury tours around the world, has just launched many new itineraries, departing in 2023. Two of these nine itineraries have stops in Vietnam, and both are one of the most expensive tours.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy