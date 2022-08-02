Read on kyma.com
Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro
The Imperial County Sheriff's Office announced a missing juvenile alert on Carter Weekley, a 15-year-old teenager who was last seen on August 1, 2022 in El Centro, California. The post Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro appeared first on KYMA.
UPDATE: Body of missing Yuma woman found in Parker, Arizona
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department says an 83-year-old missing person has been found. The report of Barbara Waters going missing was made on July 19, 2022, when police were told Waters left her home at about 3:45 p.m. and suffers from Alzheimer's. Officers were contacted on...
Yuma Regional Medical Center says they are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) says in June there was a 31% COVID positivity rate and as of now, Yuma County is at 33%. Dr. Bharat Magu, YRMC Chief Medical Officer, says a flu spike this summer isn't making things any easier. According to Dr....
Greater rain chances are on the way
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Much drier conditions for our region today however, come tomorrow storm chances will gradually increase. With more monsoonal moisture also means higher dew points as we will be in the 60s and even higher by tomorrow, be prepared to feel sticky. Greater rain chances is...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Greater Storm Chances For The Rest Of The Week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thunderstorm coverage will mainly be confined to eastern and southern Arizona today with temperatures hovering around the 105 degree mark, resulting in moderate heat risk for most of the lower desert communities. A return to a more active monsoon storm pattern is expected tomorrow and likely lasting through at least the weekend.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm activity likely to be on and off for the rest of the week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Shower and thunderstorm potential will improve starting today with scattered storms expected over the high terrain this afternoon. Showers and isolated storms are then likely to spread westward through the lower deserts this evening through early Thursday morning. For the rest of Thursday and then...
Voting in the Arizona primaries? Here are Yuma’s polling locations
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - August 2 is the day of Arizona's primary elections and if you're going out to vote, then here is a list of voting locations. According to Yuma County, the Yuma County Recorder's Office was available only for early voting and has a drop box. Otherwise,...
No-cost Sports Physical day to be held at Gila Ridge High School
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two local organizations will be hosting a free Sports Physical day for student-athletes who wish to participate in activities for the 2022-2023 school year. Yuma Union High School District and Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) will host no-cost physical examinations on August 4 at Gila...
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: July 26-Aug. 25
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from July 26 through Aug. 2. 8:06 a.m.: The Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a silver 2021 Ford that was involved in a hit-and-run incident on Wild Horse Drive in Heber.
$2 million cash-only bond for man accused of murdering his half-brother, sister-in-law
The man accused of murdering his half-brother and sister-in-law with a knife made his first court appearance in Yuma today, where he learned the serious charges he's facing along with a high bond. The post $2 million cash-only bond for man accused of murdering his half-brother, sister-in-law appeared first on KYMA.
UPDATE: Man accused of double murder extradited to Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man who is being accused of stabbing his own brother and sister-in-law is being extradited to Yuma. Jerry Klahn, 63, was found at the scene of the crime on Jun 24 and was taken to Phoenix after revealing he had stab wounds. He is...
Katie Hobbs advancing to the general election, Republican primary too close to call
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - All eyes are on the governor’s races, especially the Republican side. Polls have Karrin Taylor Robson and Kari Lake neck and neck for the nomination. Taylor Robson says she’s confident in getting the majority in Yuma County because of the local endorsements she received....
Multiple vehicles crash in foothills
Two people were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) after a crash involving three cars. The post Multiple vehicles crash in foothills appeared first on KYMA.
CHP: Multiple injuries following semi truck crash on Interstate 8 near Winterhaven
UPDATE (12 p.m.) - The California Highway Patrol now tells us seven people were taken to the hospital after a crash involved a semi truck and two vehicles happened Thursday morning on Interstate 8. They said one vehicle had four passengers. The other vehicle had three passengers. The semi truck...
79-year-old man dies after vehicle overturns near Aten Road
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Highway Patrol says a 79-year-old man died after overturning on State Route 111. At about 12:57 p.m. on August 2, a man was driving a Jeep Wrangler on State Route 111 near Aten Road. The driver left his lane and drove onto the...
