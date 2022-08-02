ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office announced a missing juvenile alert on Carter Weekley, a 15-year-old teenager who was last seen on August 1, 2022 in El Centro, California. The post Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro appeared first on KYMA.
EL CENTRO, CA
UPDATE: Body of missing Yuma woman found in Parker, Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department says an 83-year-old missing person has been found. The report of Barbara Waters going missing was made on July 19, 2022, when police were told Waters left her home at about 3:45 p.m. and suffers from Alzheimer's. Officers were contacted on...
Greater rain chances are on the way

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Much drier conditions for our region today however, come tomorrow storm chances will gradually increase. With more monsoonal moisture also means higher dew points as we will be in the 60s and even higher by tomorrow, be prepared to feel sticky. Greater rain chances is...
YUMA, AZ
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Greater Storm Chances For The Rest Of The Week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thunderstorm coverage will mainly be confined to eastern and southern Arizona today with temperatures hovering around the 105 degree mark, resulting in moderate heat risk for most of the lower desert communities. A return to a more active monsoon storm pattern is expected tomorrow and likely lasting through at least the weekend.
YUMA, AZ
Voting in the Arizona primaries? Here are Yuma's polling locations

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - August 2 is the day of Arizona's primary elections and if you're going out to vote, then here is a list of voting locations. According to Yuma County, the Yuma County Recorder's Office was available only for early voting and has a drop box. Otherwise,...
YUMA, AZ
No-cost Sports Physical day to be held at Gila Ridge High School

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two local organizations will be hosting a free Sports Physical day for student-athletes who wish to participate in activities for the 2022-2023 school year. Yuma Union High School District and Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) will host no-cost physical examinations on August 4 at Gila...
YUMA, AZ
Imperial County Sheriff's Office Briefs: July 26-Aug. 25

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from July 26 through Aug. 2. 8:06 a.m.: The Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a silver 2021 Ford that was involved in a hit-and-run incident on Wild Horse Drive in Heber.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
UPDATE: Man accused of double murder extradited to Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man who is being accused of stabbing his own brother and sister-in-law is being extradited to Yuma. Jerry Klahn, 63, was found at the scene of the crime on Jun 24 and was taken to Phoenix after revealing he had stab wounds. He is...
YUMA, AZ
79-year-old man dies after vehicle overturns near Aten Road

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Highway Patrol says a 79-year-old man died after overturning on State Route 111. At about 12:57 p.m. on August 2, a man was driving a Jeep Wrangler on State Route 111 near Aten Road. The driver left his lane and drove onto the...
EL CENTRO, CA

