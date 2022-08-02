Read on staging.creativeloafing.com
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
5 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Shooting Deaths Investigated in Central Park & Neighboring Senior Housing High-riseNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
Secret menu item you must order at Bartcao in AtlantaMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown FestivalToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Thrillist
The Best Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Atlanta
For many years, the drive-in movie theater was thought to be a thing of the past. They were extremely popular with the Baby Boomer generation of the ‘50s and ‘60s, and became the thing to do for a weekend date, or a night out with family. The outside movie event began to lose its luster as gas prices rose, along with the advent of the VCR and other at-home viewing options. During its peak, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters across the country. Now, that number sits at a little over 300. The industry has experienced a bit of a renaissance in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with social distance still being a thing, there is still a market for your good ol’ fashioned outdoor theater.
Atlanta Magazine
My Style: Fashion designer Miguel Wilson
Growing up in Washington, D.C., Miguel Wilson learned from his stylish father and grandfather how to appreciate a well-made suit. But the Clark Atlanta University alum focused on a corporate career until investing in a North Carolina boutique got him professionally involved in fashion. He launched the Miguel Wilson Wedding Collection in 2015 at Phipps Plaza, attracting notice for dressing celebrities and grooms on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Today, Wilson offers both formalwear and his lifestyle collection at stores in Atlanta, D.C., Miami, and New York.
HipHopDX.com
Outkast's Legendary Studio The Dungeon Makes truTV's '101 Places To Party Before You Die' Series
Atlanta, GA – Outkast — the Atlanta duo consisting of Big Boi and André 3000 — made some of their best music in their studio The Dungeon, and now it’s part of truTV’s television series 101 Places To Party Before You Die. In an...
CBS 46
Home Depot Backyard to host Night Market Sept. 8
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Home Depot Backyard near Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the second Night Market event Sept. 8. Much like the spring event, the Night Market will host a variety of food and drink vendors from around Atlanta. The event’s culinary offerings are headlined by local breweries such as Creature Comforts and Burnt Hickory Brewery, but non-alcoholic beverages will be available as well. Mercedes-Benz Stadium Executive Chef Matt Cooper will be on hand to provide food, as will other local chefs. A full lineup will be announced closer to the event.
AccessAtlanta
5 must-attend concerts in Atlanta this week
It’s the top of the week so while you’re planning out all the things you have to do this week, don’t forget to make some time for yourself - and when I say for yourself, I mean you and your favorite artist. These are some of the...
'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' is Back and Bringing the Heat
Sierra Gates, star of 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,' joins Cheddar News to talk about the new season, entrepreneurship, and love.
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta returns on 8/8
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and Miami return on August 8th at 8/7c. Attorney Kendra Robinson and Yung Joc join us to talk about what you can expect this season, married life, and more!
discoveratlanta.com
Where to Get the Best Cookies in Atlanta
Whether it’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day or time to indulge in a sweets-filled cheat day, you’re in luck. You can never go wrong with stopping to grab something sweet while in Atlanta, especially when the plethora of options makes it so easy. Looking to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day this Aug. 4? Check out some of Atlanta’s best cookie shops below.
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from PAWS Atlanta
Don't let Bully's name fool you, he's pure sweetness. He does well around other dogs and is friendly with cats too.
CBS 46
10 great Black-owned restaurants in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Black Restaurant Week is Aug. 5-14 and those looking to try out cuisines from various Black cultures can take advantage of several promotions and deals. Tripadvisor teamed up with Black Restaurant Week to highlight 10 of the best Black-owned restaurants Atlanta has to offer. 1. The...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: SCAD appoints Lace Walker as new director of inclusion
The Savannah College of Art & Design has appointed former pupil Lace Walker as its new director of inclusion. Saporta Report says her duties will include researching and implementing procedures and programming to eliminate demographic disparities throughout SCAD’s three campuses in Savannah, Atlanta and Lacoste, France. “It is my...
Atlanta Daily World
This Week In Black History August 3-9, 2022
Whitney Houston, one of the greatest singers of the past 50 years, was born Aug. 9. 1928—The Atlanta Daily World begins publication as the first Black daily newspaper in modern times. It was founded by William A. Scott III. Amazingly, the first Black daily newspaper in history—the New Orleans Tribune—was founded one year before the end of slavery in 1864.
CBS 46
Best Friends in Atlanta waving adoption fees Aug. 6
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Best Friends in Atlanta announced a Clear the Shelters event aimed at getting many of their pets adopted. The event will begin Aug. 6 at Dogma Day Care in Smyrna. Starting at 11 a.m., all fees will be waived on adoptable pets. The blowout event will have many of the pets available for adoption at Dogma Day Care. The event will also have free giveaways. All the pets at the event have been vaccinated, spayed or neutered and microchipped.
Eater
Seafood Boil Franchise Is Replacing a Local Barbecue Restaurant at Atlantic Station
Grab a bib and roll up those sleeves because another seafood boil restaurant is headed to Atlanta this fall. A franchise location of Arizona-based Angry Crab Shack is taking over the former the Pig and the Pearl space at Atlantic Station. The Pig and the Pearl closed earlier this summer after serving barbecue, smoked oysters, and raw bar dishes for eight years on Atlantic Drive.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Race Massacre anniversary events planned
Historic markers, a one-act play, community discussions and tours are being planned for the September anniversary of the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre, in which at least 25 African Americans were hunted down and lynched by a mob of white men and boys over a four-day spree. A grassroots coalition is working to restore the killings and their legacy to public memory, and activists are seeking participation from the public in staging events around the date, the Associated Press reports.
CBS 46
Atlanta has seventh-largest homes in United States
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta has the seventh-largest homes by square footage, according to a new study by Clever Real Estate. The median size of a home in Atlanta is 2,143 square feet. The median square footage across the United States is 2,356 square feet. Memphis has the largest homes...
What to know about Spelman College after Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara commits
The school has a long and rich history dating back to the 1880s, which is highlighted by Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s admission as a new student. Her mom Angelina celebrated.
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge nonprofit host book bag giveaway and food drive
STOCKBRIDGE — One-by-one cars rolled into a parking lot just across from the Community Development for Real People headquarters in Stockbridge to receive a backpack filled with school supplies for their children to jumpstart the new school year. The back-to-school event was part of the local nonprofit's Third Annual...
Worker who helped build Atlanta’s major stadiums celebrates 50 years with the same company
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — A construction worker has spent 50 years on the job and is still going strong. Clyde Smith Jr. says he’ll never forget the first time he saw it. “Atlanta Fulton County Stadium. The old stadium where Hank Aaron hit the home runs at,” Smith said.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Killer Mike, 2 Chainz urge city council to reject “nuisance” bill
A city ordinance to curb violence in and around Atlanta nightclubs is getting pushback from prominent business owners Killer Mike and 2 Chainz. The pair of rappers showed up at a council meeting on Monday to urge members to reject the “public nuisance” initiative that Mayor Andre Dickens announced in April designed to stem night time criminal activity.
