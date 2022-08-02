ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Thrillist

The Best Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Atlanta

For many years, the drive-in movie theater was thought to be a thing of the past. They were extremely popular with the Baby Boomer generation of the ‘50s and ‘60s, and became the thing to do for a weekend date, or a night out with family. The outside movie event began to lose its luster as gas prices rose, along with the advent of the VCR and other at-home viewing options. During its peak, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters across the country. Now, that number sits at a little over 300. The industry has experienced a bit of a renaissance in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with social distance still being a thing, there is still a market for your good ol’ fashioned outdoor theater.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

My Style: Fashion designer Miguel Wilson

Growing up in Washington, D.C., Miguel Wilson learned from his stylish father and grandfather how to appreciate a well-made suit. But the Clark Atlanta University alum focused on a corporate career until investing in a North Carolina boutique got him professionally involved in fashion. He launched the Miguel Wilson Wedding Collection in 2015 at Phipps Plaza, attracting notice for dressing celebrities and grooms on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Today, Wilson offers both formalwear and his lifestyle collection at stores in Atlanta, D.C., Miami, and New York.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Home Depot Backyard to host Night Market Sept. 8

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Home Depot Backyard near Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the second Night Market event Sept. 8. Much like the spring event, the Night Market will host a variety of food and drink vendors from around Atlanta. The event’s culinary offerings are headlined by local breweries such as Creature Comforts and Burnt Hickory Brewery, but non-alcoholic beverages will be available as well. Mercedes-Benz Stadium Executive Chef Matt Cooper will be on hand to provide food, as will other local chefs. A full lineup will be announced closer to the event.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Nashville, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 must-attend concerts in Atlanta this week

It’s the top of the week so while you’re planning out all the things you have to do this week, don’t forget to make some time for yourself - and when I say for yourself, I mean you and your favorite artist. These are some of the...
ATLANTA, GA
discoveratlanta.com

Where to Get the Best Cookies in Atlanta

Whether it’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day or time to indulge in a sweets-filled cheat day, you’re in luck. You can never go wrong with stopping to grab something sweet while in Atlanta, especially when the plethora of options makes it so easy. Looking to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day this Aug. 4? Check out some of Atlanta’s best cookie shops below.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#Songwriters#City Winery#Prisca
CBS 46

10 great Black-owned restaurants in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Black Restaurant Week is Aug. 5-14 and those looking to try out cuisines from various Black cultures can take advantage of several promotions and deals. Tripadvisor teamed up with Black Restaurant Week to highlight 10 of the best Black-owned restaurants Atlanta has to offer. 1. The...
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: SCAD appoints Lace Walker as new director of inclusion

The Savannah College of Art & Design has appointed former pupil Lace Walker as its new director of inclusion. Saporta Report says her duties will include researching and implementing procedures and programming to eliminate demographic disparities throughout SCAD’s three campuses in Savannah, Atlanta and Lacoste, France. “It is my...
SAVANNAH, GA
Atlanta Daily World

This Week In Black History August 3-9, 2022

Whitney Houston, one of the greatest singers of the past 50 years, was born Aug. 9. 1928—The Atlanta Daily World begins publication as the first Black daily newspaper in modern times. It was founded by William A. Scott III. Amazingly, the first Black daily newspaper in history—the New Orleans Tribune—was founded one year before the end of slavery in 1864.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
CBS 46

Best Friends in Atlanta waving adoption fees Aug. 6

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Best Friends in Atlanta announced a Clear the Shelters event aimed at getting many of their pets adopted. The event will begin Aug. 6 at Dogma Day Care in Smyrna. Starting at 11 a.m., all fees will be waived on adoptable pets. The blowout event will have many of the pets available for adoption at Dogma Day Care. The event will also have free giveaways. All the pets at the event have been vaccinated, spayed or neutered and microchipped.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Seafood Boil Franchise Is Replacing a Local Barbecue Restaurant at Atlantic Station

Grab a bib and roll up those sleeves because another seafood boil restaurant is headed to Atlanta this fall. A franchise location of Arizona-based Angry Crab Shack is taking over the former the Pig and the Pearl space at Atlantic Station. The Pig and the Pearl closed earlier this summer after serving barbecue, smoked oysters, and raw bar dishes for eight years on Atlantic Drive.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Race Massacre anniversary events planned

Historic markers, a one-act play, community discussions and tours are being planned for the September anniversary of the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre, in which at least 25 African Americans were hunted down and lynched by a mob of white men and boys over a four-day spree. A grassroots coalition is working to restore the killings and their legacy to public memory, and activists are seeking participation from the public in staging events around the date, the Associated Press reports.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta has seventh-largest homes in United States

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta has the seventh-largest homes by square footage, according to a new study by Clever Real Estate. The median size of a home in Atlanta is 2,143 square feet. The median square footage across the United States is 2,356 square feet. Memphis has the largest homes...
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge nonprofit host book bag giveaway and food drive

STOCKBRIDGE — One-by-one cars rolled into a parking lot just across from the Community Development for Real People headquarters in Stockbridge to receive a backpack filled with school supplies for their children to jumpstart the new school year. The back-to-school event was part of the local nonprofit's Third Annual...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Killer Mike, 2 Chainz urge city council to reject “nuisance” bill

A city ordinance to curb violence in and around Atlanta nightclubs is getting pushback from prominent business owners Killer Mike and 2 Chainz. The pair of rappers showed up at a council meeting on Monday to urge members to reject the “public nuisance” initiative that Mayor Andre Dickens announced in April designed to stem night time criminal activity.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy