Scattered downpours to continue today!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical moisture and an onshore flow will continue to keep a decent chance of showers and storms in the forecast today. Morning rain and storms along the coast will slowly shift inland through the day as a seabreeze develops and tracks toward I-95. The afternoon is likely to be the driest along the coast, opposite of the morning pattern. Highs today will top out in the upper 80s. The rain chance will be down slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday before increasing again late this week. Scattered rain and storms are likely Thursday and Friday due to an approaching cold front. Behind this front, there is the potential for lower rain chances and lower humidity this upcoming weekend. We’ll keep you updated!
Investigators remove ‘historic ordnance’ at Fort Sumter
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A well-known fort on the Charleston Harbor was closed Saturday as crews worked to safely remove a historic ordnance. The Emergency Service Divisions was called out to Fort Sumter to investigate the object. They discovered an intact Civil War-era cannonball at the fort. It was then...
RiverDogs close successful road trip with comeback win in extras
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs closed out a successful series in dramatic fashion, tying the game in the top of the ninth and emerging with a 4-3 win over the Columbia Fireflies in ten innings on Sunday evening at Segra Park. The RiverDogs won five of the six games...
Charleston’s win streak snapped at eight as RiverDogs fall 8-2 in Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies scored early and often in an 8-2 win over the Charleston RiverDogs on Saturday night at Segra Park in Columbia. The game ended the RiverDogs season-best eight-game winning streak. Charleston went 2-11 with runners on scoring position. Columbia (18-16, 35-63) opened the scoring by...
New Savannah Hwy. project could bring traffic relief
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Public Works is considering making changes to multiple intersections along Savannah Highway. This idea came after a project team looked at intersections people had concerns about. Herbert Nimz, project manager for Charleston County Public Works, says this project is coming from the half-cent sales...
Mount Pleasant PD warns of ‘T-shirt’ scam
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is warning the public of a scam that’s been circulating on their Facebook page involving T-shirts. Posts on the page have listed tees for sale with the department patch. The Mount Pleasant Police Department does not sell these T-shirts...
First Day Fest saves families money on school supplies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - School starts in just a matter of days for students in the Lowcountry and it is time to start back-to-school shopping. However, with the rise of inflation, parents say they are spending more money on school supplies now than in years past. Hundreds of those parents...
Nutrition preparation underway at the Citadel as Cadets head back to school
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The fall semester is right around the corner, and nutrition preparation at The Citadel Military College is well underway. The school works hand in hand with expert nutritionists to develop the perfect balanced diet for their cadets. The Citadel’s regional nutritionist, Cristina Caro says, with the...
2 women hospitalized after stabbing incident at Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating an altercation that left two women hurt Sunday night. Police responded to the North Romney Street area around 8:20 p.m. At the Bridgeview Village apartment complex, deputies say they found a female who looked like she had been stabbed in...
Police locate man reported missing in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man who was reported missing in the West Ashley area has been found. Drake Abraham Britton, 31, was located Sunday night.
Mount Pleasant library reopens after renovations
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - After a year-long closure for renovations, the Charleston County Public Library’s Mount Pleasant branch opened Saturday morning. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the newly renovated facility. The renovations included upgrades to the interior, technology and furniture. The project was part of a...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road blocked in Berkeley Co. due to crash with injuries
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are reporting that a road is blocked Friday night following a crash with injuries in the Cross area. It happened on Mudville Road near State Road. The crash was reported to the South Carolina Highway Patrol just before 8:00 p.m. There is no official...
Charleston Animal Society issues statement after 4 bulldogs found dead at ‘unlivable’ home
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say four bulldogs have died, and six others have been taken to the Charleston Animal Society after being recovered from a West Ashley home in poor condition. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1013 Orleans Rd. Tuesday following reports of a dead dog...
9 hospitalized following crash in Berkeley Co. involving charter bus
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A fire chief says that 9 people were taken to the hospital Friday night after a crash that involved a charter bus. It happened on Mudville Road in the Cross area just before 8:00 p.m. The bus involved in the crash caught on fire but...
Driver charged in Ladson vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested after hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle Sunday morning. William Jerod Grant, 38, of Summerville, was charged with driving on the wrong side of the road, violation of beginner’s permit and multiple drug charges.
RiverDogs emerge from extra-innings affair with eighth straight win
COLUMBIA, SC - Even extra-innings couldn’t cool off the red-hot Charleston RiverDogs. The squad upended the Columbia Fireflies by a 6-3 score in 10 innings on Friday night at Segra Park for their eighth straight win. Carson Williams and Ryan Spikes each launched important home runs in the contest.
Deputies respond to vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Ladson
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Sunday morning. Deputies say they responded to a “serious” crash around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 78 near Mason Pond Road involving a...
New MUSC Program provides nutritional support to mothers
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina mothers whose babies are admitted to the NICU, or cardiovascular ICU at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital in Charleston, are now eligible to receive nutritional support for their newborns. The nutritional support comes from a partnership between DHEC’s Women, Infants and Children nutritional...
Man charged in deadly July Charleston Co. shooting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges in connection to a July 10 shooting that left another man dead. Vinson Lenard Robinson, 33, of Goose Creek, is charged with one count of murder and multiple other drug charges. Deputies responded...
Police: Man was driving 95 mph in crash that killed grandmother, grandson
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department provided an update on their investigation into a crash that killed a grandmother and grandson. Investigators with NCPD’s traffic unit say that James Hart was traveling 95 miles per hour at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Cosgrove Avenue when he hit the vehicle carrying Debora Page and Jo’siah Fragier. The speed limit at that intersection is 35 miles per hour.
