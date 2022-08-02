ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

live5news.com

Scattered downpours to continue today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical moisture and an onshore flow will continue to keep a decent chance of showers and storms in the forecast today. Morning rain and storms along the coast will slowly shift inland through the day as a seabreeze develops and tracks toward I-95. The afternoon is likely to be the driest along the coast, opposite of the morning pattern. Highs today will top out in the upper 80s. The rain chance will be down slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday before increasing again late this week. Scattered rain and storms are likely Thursday and Friday due to an approaching cold front. Behind this front, there is the potential for lower rain chances and lower humidity this upcoming weekend. We’ll keep you updated!
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Investigators remove ‘historic ordnance’ at Fort Sumter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A well-known fort on the Charleston Harbor was closed Saturday as crews worked to safely remove a historic ordnance. The Emergency Service Divisions was called out to Fort Sumter to investigate the object. They discovered an intact Civil War-era cannonball at the fort. It was then...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

RiverDogs close successful road trip with comeback win in extras

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs closed out a successful series in dramatic fashion, tying the game in the top of the ninth and emerging with a 4-3 win over the Columbia Fireflies in ten innings on Sunday evening at Segra Park. The RiverDogs won five of the six games...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston’s win streak snapped at eight as RiverDogs fall 8-2 in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies scored early and often in an 8-2 win over the Charleston RiverDogs on Saturday night at Segra Park in Columbia. The game ended the RiverDogs season-best eight-game winning streak. Charleston went 2-11 with runners on scoring position. Columbia (18-16, 35-63) opened the scoring by...
COLUMBIA, SC
City
Charleston, SC
live5news.com

New Savannah Hwy. project could bring traffic relief

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Public Works is considering making changes to multiple intersections along Savannah Highway. This idea came after a project team looked at intersections people had concerns about. Herbert Nimz, project manager for Charleston County Public Works, says this project is coming from the half-cent sales...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Mount Pleasant PD warns of ‘T-shirt’ scam

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is warning the public of a scam that’s been circulating on their Facebook page involving T-shirts. Posts on the page have listed tees for sale with the department patch. The Mount Pleasant Police Department does not sell these T-shirts...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

First Day Fest saves families money on school supplies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - School starts in just a matter of days for students in the Lowcountry and it is time to start back-to-school shopping. However, with the rise of inflation, parents say they are spending more money on school supplies now than in years past. Hundreds of those parents...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Nutrition preparation underway at the Citadel as Cadets head back to school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The fall semester is right around the corner, and nutrition preparation at The Citadel Military College is well underway. The school works hand in hand with expert nutritionists to develop the perfect balanced diet for their cadets. The Citadel’s regional nutritionist, Cristina Caro says, with the...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Mount Pleasant library reopens after renovations

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - After a year-long closure for renovations, the Charleston County Public Library’s Mount Pleasant branch opened Saturday morning. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the newly renovated facility. The renovations included upgrades to the interior, technology and furniture. The project was part of a...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Driver charged in Ladson vehicle vs. pedestrian crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested after hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle Sunday morning. William Jerod Grant, 38, of Summerville, was charged with driving on the wrong side of the road, violation of beginner’s permit and multiple drug charges.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

RiverDogs emerge from extra-innings affair with eighth straight win

COLUMBIA, SC - Even extra-innings couldn’t cool off the red-hot Charleston RiverDogs. The squad upended the Columbia Fireflies by a 6-3 score in 10 innings on Friday night at Segra Park for their eighth straight win. Carson Williams and Ryan Spikes each launched important home runs in the contest.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies respond to vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Ladson

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Sunday morning. Deputies say they responded to a “serious” crash around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 78 near Mason Pond Road involving a...
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

New MUSC Program provides nutritional support to mothers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina mothers whose babies are admitted to the NICU, or cardiovascular ICU at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital in Charleston, are now eligible to receive nutritional support for their newborns. The nutritional support comes from a partnership between DHEC’s Women, Infants and Children nutritional...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man charged in deadly July Charleston Co. shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges in connection to a July 10 shooting that left another man dead. Vinson Lenard Robinson, 33, of Goose Creek, is charged with one count of murder and multiple other drug charges. Deputies responded...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police: Man was driving 95 mph in crash that killed grandmother, grandson

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department provided an update on their investigation into a crash that killed a grandmother and grandson. Investigators with NCPD’s traffic unit say that James Hart was traveling 95 miles per hour at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Cosgrove Avenue when he hit the vehicle carrying Debora Page and Jo’siah Fragier. The speed limit at that intersection is 35 miles per hour.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

