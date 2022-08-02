ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

MMAmania.com

‘Big, fat b—tard’ Paddy Pimblett admits he enjoys getting punched in the face: ‘It sounds very weird’

Paddy Pimblett wasn’t the happiest with his most recent performance, but he still had quite a good time. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to London, England for the second time in 2022 this past month (July 23) and each show saw the spotlight stolen by “The Baddy.” First earning a round one rear-naked choke submission win against Rodrigo Vargas (watch highlights), Pimblett followed it up with another at this most recent event, taking on Jordan Leavitt (watch highlights).
UFC
PWMania

Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Roman Reigns

This week, Becky Lynch took a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter. Reigns and Lynch were shown side by side with their respective red and blue brand titles on the WWE On FOX Twitter account. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”. The Man replied...
WWE
Us Weekly

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh: A Timeline of Their Relationship

What he’s been waiting for! John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh kept a low profile as a couple and never formally announced their engagement, which made their October 2020 wedding all the more surprising. The actor and the engineer were initially linked in March 2019 when they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date […]
RELATIONSHIPS
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says They Would Have Slept With Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman has worked with a variety of talents over the years and back in 2005 Heyman was working in OVW. There he worked with Shelly Martinez, formerly known as Ariel in WWE, and it sounds like Martinez took an interest in Heyman. During an appearance on Wrestling Shoot Interviews,...
WWE
ComicBook

Brock Lesnar's WWE SummerSlam Tractor Spot Was Reportedly Very Complicated

Brock Lesnar provided Saturday's SummerSlam pay-per-view with one of the craziest moments in recent WWE history. "The Beast" arrived for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match with Roman Reigns driving a massive red tractor, which he jumped off of to begin the Last Man Standing Match. Late in the bout, Lesnar scooped up a barely conscious Reigns with the tractor and dropped him in the ring, then later proceeded to ram it into the ring itself (pushing it several feet) before hoisting it up from the top-left corner, resulting in Reigns spilling out the other side.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News on How Long Ronda Rousey Will Be Gone from WWE TV

After Liv Morgan won the SmackDown Women’s Title at Money in the Bank in early July, WWE scheduled a rematch between Rousey and Morgan at SummerSlam. Rousey submitted Morgan with her shoulders trapped to the ground just before the referee counted to three, bringing the match to a controversial finish. After the match, Rousey turned heel and attacked both Morgan and the referee after the referee awarded Morgan the victory.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away

Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Last-Minute Changes To Ric Flair’s Last Match Card

As the dust continues to settle following “Ric Flair’s Last Match,” further details have emerged surrounding last-minute changes that affected the show. As per Wrestling Observer Radio, the Von Erichs (Marshall and Ross Von Erich), who lost to the Briscoes (Jay and Mark Briscoe) in a tag team match via pinfall, had their flight delayed heading to the event from Hawaii. Dave Meltzer noted that the bout was scheduled to be earlier in the show, but because of the delays, the card was altered for the match to take place later than planned. Meltzer also revealed that MLW’s (Major League Wrestling) Alex Hammerstone was booked to be on the show, but his flight was completely canceled, meaning he missed the segment he was booked for with Frank the Clown and the segment ended up being with Jacob Fatu.
Boxing Scene

Shields’ Promoter Defends Baumgardner Against Mayer: Only Difference is Mayer Has ESPN Exposure

Dmitry Salita took exception to what he believes are Mikaela Mayer’s unsportsmanlike comments toward Alycia Baumgardner. The Brooklyn-raised ex-fighter and promoter of Claressa Shields is all for trash-talking between two top-notch competitors, but he believes Mayer crossed the line with her recent statement on The DAZN Boxing Show that Baumgardner “is getting the biggest payday of her life after doing nothing for the sport.” Mayer, the IBF, WBO junior lightweight champion from Southern California, added in her interview that she thinks Baumgardner, the WBC, IBO champion from Michigan, is taking advantage of a recent upsurge in women’s boxing derived from the work put in by Mayer herself, Claressa Shields, and lightweight champion Katie Taylor.
COMBAT SPORTS

