Mike Tyson would KO sparring partners quickly so he could get home in time for Tom and Jerry, says ex-bodyguard
MIKE Tyson would destroy training partners in minutes not for pleasure - but to just get home quickly to watch TV. Tyson often turned a planned five-hour sparring session into less than 60 minutes of destruction because he was desperate to watch cartoons. That is the insight from Tyson’s confidante,...
Boxing fans all saying the same thing as Deontay Wilder poses with fellow heavyweight Michael Hunter ahead of return
BOXING fans all said the same thing after seeing Deontay Wilder pose for pictures following his return to the gym. The former dominant WBC heavyweight champion has resumed serious training ahead of a potential return to the ring later this year. Wilder, 35, recently posed for a snap with fellow...
Logan Paul confirms December return to boxing: “We’re getting back into the ring!”
YouTube star Logan Paul has seemingly confirmed he’ll be back in the ring before the end of 2022. ‘The Maverick’ has been out of boxing since his June 2021 exhibition with Floyd Mayweather. That outing was ruled a no contest after eight rounds of action in Miami. Following the fight, Paul sued ‘Money’ for not paying him for the event.
Hasim Rahman Jr. Admits Scales Were Tampered With In Video Sent To Jake Paul
Hasim Rahman Jr. has admitted his coach helped alter the scales in a video sent to Jake Paul. Check out the alleged footage below. The 31-year-old was set to take on Paul at Madison Square Garden on August 6, but the fight was called off last weekend after Paul claimed Rahman Jr. wasn't taking his weight cut seriously.
MMAmania.com
‘Big, fat b—tard’ Paddy Pimblett admits he enjoys getting punched in the face: ‘It sounds very weird’
Paddy Pimblett wasn’t the happiest with his most recent performance, but he still had quite a good time. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to London, England for the second time in 2022 this past month (July 23) and each show saw the spotlight stolen by “The Baddy.” First earning a round one rear-naked choke submission win against Rodrigo Vargas (watch highlights), Pimblett followed it up with another at this most recent event, taking on Jordan Leavitt (watch highlights).
ETOnline.com
Ronda Rousey Suspended Indefinitely From WWE After Attacking SummerSlam Official
Ronda Rousey won't be seeing the ring anytime soon. The 35-year-old wrestler has been suspended indefinitely by the WWE following her attack on an official during Saturday's SummerSlam in Nashville, Tennessee. The WWE released a statement staying, "Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, RondaRousey has been fined...
MMAmania.com
‘Arrogant’ Amanda Nunes blasted for bragging about decision win over Julianna Pena — ‘You couldn’t finish her’
Newly-crowned women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes reclaimed her 135-pound title with a five-round decision victory over Julianna Pena in the UFC 277 main event last weekend in Dallas, Texas, a commanding performance that avenged her UFC 269 submission loss to “The Venezuelan Vixen.”. Nunes (22-5) holds 13 knockouts...
PWMania
Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Roman Reigns
This week, Becky Lynch took a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter. Reigns and Lynch were shown side by side with their respective red and blue brand titles on the WWE On FOX Twitter account. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”. The Man replied...
John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh: A Timeline of Their Relationship
What he’s been waiting for! John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh kept a low profile as a couple and never formally announced their engagement, which made their October 2020 wedding all the more surprising. The actor and the engineer were initially linked in March 2019 when they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date […]
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Says They Would Have Slept With Paul Heyman
Paul Heyman has worked with a variety of talents over the years and back in 2005 Heyman was working in OVW. There he worked with Shelly Martinez, formerly known as Ariel in WWE, and it sounds like Martinez took an interest in Heyman. During an appearance on Wrestling Shoot Interviews,...
ComicBook
Brock Lesnar's WWE SummerSlam Tractor Spot Was Reportedly Very Complicated
Brock Lesnar provided Saturday's SummerSlam pay-per-view with one of the craziest moments in recent WWE history. "The Beast" arrived for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match with Roman Reigns driving a massive red tractor, which he jumped off of to begin the Last Man Standing Match. Late in the bout, Lesnar scooped up a barely conscious Reigns with the tractor and dropped him in the ring, then later proceeded to ram it into the ring itself (pushing it several feet) before hoisting it up from the top-left corner, resulting in Reigns spilling out the other side.
Toni Storm Appears On Fitness Gurls Cover, Effy Names His Favorite Jon Moxley Movie | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, August 2, 2022. - AEW's Toni Storm is the cover girl of the latest Fitness Gurls magazine:. - Effy, who is set to challenge for Moxley's GCW World Title in two weeks, has revealed that he believes his opponent has made a perfect movie before:
PWMania
Backstage News on How Long Ronda Rousey Will Be Gone from WWE TV
After Liv Morgan won the SmackDown Women’s Title at Money in the Bank in early July, WWE scheduled a rematch between Rousey and Morgan at SummerSlam. Rousey submitted Morgan with her shoulders trapped to the ground just before the referee counted to three, bringing the match to a controversial finish. After the match, Rousey turned heel and attacked both Morgan and the referee after the referee awarded Morgan the victory.
wrestlinginc.com
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
Boxing Scene
Hearn on Jake Paul: There Will Always Be People Trying To Make Sure He Doesn't Succeed
Promoter Eddie Hearn has given his take on the recent fight saga involving Youtube star turned boxer, Jake Paul. Paul was scheduled to headline a Showtime Pay-Per-View card this coming Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Initially, he was set to collide with light heavyweight prospect...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Last-Minute Changes To Ric Flair’s Last Match Card
As the dust continues to settle following “Ric Flair’s Last Match,” further details have emerged surrounding last-minute changes that affected the show. As per Wrestling Observer Radio, the Von Erichs (Marshall and Ross Von Erich), who lost to the Briscoes (Jay and Mark Briscoe) in a tag team match via pinfall, had their flight delayed heading to the event from Hawaii. Dave Meltzer noted that the bout was scheduled to be earlier in the show, but because of the delays, the card was altered for the match to take place later than planned. Meltzer also revealed that MLW’s (Major League Wrestling) Alex Hammerstone was booked to be on the show, but his flight was completely canceled, meaning he missed the segment he was booked for with Frank the Clown and the segment ended up being with Jacob Fatu.
Jake Paul business partner reiterates Hasim Rahman Jr. cancellation, claps back at Dana White
The social media drama over the cancellation of Jake Paul’s next fight continues. After UFC president Dana White jabbed at Nakisa Bidarian, Paul’s business partner and a former accountant with the UFC, this past Saturday after UFC 277, Bidarian posted on Instagram on Tuesday to respond. To not...
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul’s business partner Nakisa Bidarian responds to Dana White: Cancellation had ‘zero to do with ticket sales’
Jake Paul’s business partner and co-promoter at Most Valuable Promotions Nakisa Bidarian has responded to UFC President Dana White’s reaction to Paul’s scheduled bout with Hasim Rahman Jr. being cancelled. The entire card that was scheduled for this Saturday at Madison Square Garden was scratched after Rahman...
CBS Sports
Boxing schedule for 2022: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2, Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 on tap
Boxing continues to deliver some massive moments and fights in 2022. After a strong start to the year, things have dramatically picked up over the spring and now the sport heads into a long stretch loaded with big fights nearly every week. The year has already seen major moments like...
Boxing Scene
Shields’ Promoter Defends Baumgardner Against Mayer: Only Difference is Mayer Has ESPN Exposure
Dmitry Salita took exception to what he believes are Mikaela Mayer’s unsportsmanlike comments toward Alycia Baumgardner. The Brooklyn-raised ex-fighter and promoter of Claressa Shields is all for trash-talking between two top-notch competitors, but he believes Mayer crossed the line with her recent statement on The DAZN Boxing Show that Baumgardner “is getting the biggest payday of her life after doing nothing for the sport.” Mayer, the IBF, WBO junior lightweight champion from Southern California, added in her interview that she thinks Baumgardner, the WBC, IBO champion from Michigan, is taking advantage of a recent upsurge in women’s boxing derived from the work put in by Mayer herself, Claressa Shields, and lightweight champion Katie Taylor.
