ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

What channel is The Basketball Tournament championship game on? TV schedule, live streams, start time for TBT final

By Scott Rafferty
Sporting News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Wake Forest Men's Basketball Announces 2022 Non-Conference Schedule

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Wake Forest men’s basketball program and head coach Steve Forbes have announced their non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season. “We are excited to take the next step with our non-conference schedule this season,” said Forbes. “We are looking forward to building on the momentum of last season and we cannot wait to be back in the Joel with Deacon Nation in November.”
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Sporting News

ESPN8 The Ocho is back: How to watch the 2022 schedule of weird sports, from death diving to OmegaBall

ESPN is once again rebranding its ESPN2 station as ESPN8: The Ocho for a brief period this August. It's a bold strategy, Cotton. Let's see if it pays off for them. As always, ESPN8 will add a "weird" factor to the worldwide leader in sports moniker, broadcasting for 24 hours straight the sporting events that normally would not get much run time on TV.
ROCK HILL, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy