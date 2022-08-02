98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do you have to say ‘I love you’ if you’re married?

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Daniel, and it’s about being married for a long time. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. Here’s my story for your dilemma. My wife and I have been married for 26 years. We have a good relationship. About seven years ago, I suggested that if either one of us sneezes, we don’t have to say “bless you” to each other. I said it would save us time and effort, so we both agreed that we will know from then on it would be implied that if one of us sneezed, the other’s silence implied “God bless you.” A couple of weeks ago, I suggested to my wife that we no longer say “I love you” to each other for the same reason. We know we love each other, so why are we wasting time, energy and breath saying it to each other. My wife HATED this idea. She said “I love you” was very different from “bless you.” I disagree. She knows I love her, I know she loves me….I don’t understand what the big deal is and what the difference is. What do you think? Isn’t “I love you” implied after 26 years of marriage. Thanks for your help Jaime. ~ Daniel

Wow, well, I couldn’t disagree with Daniel more. I think saying “I love you” is very very very important. Feeling loved and have it re-enforced is really important, at least in my mind But maybe I’m off base.

