ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do you have to say ‘I love you’ if you’re married?

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P0N4j_0h1XyFmu00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Daniel, and it’s about being married for a long time. Here’s his email:

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Hi Jaime. Here’s my story for your dilemma. My wife and I have been married for 26 years. We have a good relationship. About seven years ago, I suggested that if either one of us sneezes, we don’t have to say “bless you” to each other. I said it would save us time and effort, so we both agreed that we will know from then on it would be implied that if one of us sneezed, the other’s silence implied “God bless you.” A couple of weeks ago, I suggested to my wife that we no longer say “I love you” to each other for the same reason. We know we love each other, so why are we wasting time, energy and breath saying it to each other. My wife HATED this idea. She said “I love you” was very different from “bless you.” I disagree. She knows I love her, I know she loves me….I don’t understand what the big deal is and what the difference is. What do you think? Isn’t “I love you” implied after 26 years of marriage. Thanks for your help Jaime.

~ Daniel
08/02/2022: Turning up the humidity

Wow, well, I couldn’t disagree with Daniel more. I think saying “I love you” is very very very important. Feeling loved and have it re-enforced is really important, at least in my mind But maybe I’m off base.

What do you think? Let’s help Daniel and his wife out. Let me know on the TRY Facebook page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q 105.7

Too Much Talent? AGT Decides Saratoga County Singer Won’t Be Live!

We met Kieran Rhodes from Burnt Hills back in June when he auditioned for the reality show America's Got Talent. He taught himself how to play piano and decided to attend the Berkley school of music. On the streets of Boston, he was discovered by talent scouts for the show and they encouraged him to audition. He got four yesses from the judges! Then why isn't he moving on to the live rounds of the show?
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Society
Romesentinel.com

Schenectady’s ‘Ally the Piper’ hits 1 million followers on TikTok

SCHENECTADY — Social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram have been transformed from regular entertainment apps into opportunity. Just last weekend, Ally Crowley-Duncan, a resident of Schenectady, hit the monumental benchmark of 1 million followers on TikTok for her music covers. She is young (26). She is ambitious. She...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Albany’s Alive at Five concert moved because of heat

The Alive at Five concert in Albany will be held at the rain site tonight – not because of a downpour, but because of the excessive heat. The concert will be in the shade, under the I-787 underpass at the Corning Preserve boat launch. Doug E. Fresh, with DJ...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

‘Feet First’ program connects kids with new shoes

The Family Service Association of Glens Falls, Inc. is running a program to help ensure that every student has a pair of shoes in time for the upcoming school year this fall. The organization's "Feet First" program is taking applications now to make sure that no student from preschool to high school has to walk to school in a damaged pair of shoes.
GLENS FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I Love You
NEWS10 ABC

Back-to-school: ‘Kicks for Kids’ campaign in full swing

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In about a month, children will soon be back inside the classrooms. Mohawk Auto Group, along with DeCrescente Distributing Company, went on a shopping spree at the Clifton Park Famous Footwear last month to add more new sneakers and hoodies to the growing stack of donations for its ‘Kicks for Kids’ community project in […]
MECHANICVILLE, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Hudson Falls builder; Lake George pastor

After 45 years running Hudson Falls’s Hilltop Construction Company, Tom Albrecht, 66, retired and swapped his title of CEO/President for Pastor of 147-year-old First United Methodist Church on Montcalm Street in Lake George. Mr. Albrecht says he’s answering a call “placed on his heart by God.”. Hilltop,...
Q 105.7

License Issues Close One Upstate NY Restaurant In Historic Spot

2022 has claimed another Capital Region restaurant in a year that has seen the shutdown of many favorite local eateries. From celebrity chef startups to multi-decade standards, it seems no restaurant is safe lately. The latest to close is a popular food truck turned brick-and-mortar in Saratoga County. The fast-casual...
GREENFIELD, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Halloween movies returning to fairground this fall

This week, the Washington County Fairground announced the lineup for its Movies in the Pumpkin Patch drive-in movie series. The family fun comes just in time for the Halloween season this fall, on the weekend of Oct. 7-9.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NEWS10 ABC

Final ‘Alive at Five’ rained out

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) –  Dozens took shelter underneath I-787 in Albany in anticipation for the final ‘Alive at Five’ for the summer. The venue was moved from its usual location because of the heat. But, then the rain came. “They moved us under the bridge. It’s alittle bit of shade. It’s supposed to rain as well. […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Doc’s Restaurant to rebrand across the street

Doc's Restaurant exists at a special spot in Glens Falls. It's served fine cuisine for years at the Park Theater, which opened out of a theatre building long-closed and in need of repair. Now, its owners plan to move to another building given a new breath of life - right across the street.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Contents of Harlem Hellfighters time capsule revealed

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Military Museum revealed the contents of a nearly century old time capsule Thursday. The box, which was located at the Harlem Armory, includes dozens of artifacts related to the Harlem Hellfighters and the community in the 1910’s and 1920’s. Historians weren’t even aware the time capsule […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

A Photographer Visits Utica, Saratoga & Albany in 1878

This essay by John Nicol, PhD, first appeared on July 12, 1878 in The British Journal of Photography. Utica, intersected by the Erie and Hudson Canal, is really a beautiful place. Free from the geometric regularity of most of the American cities, its tree-lined streets impart to it the truly American sylvan character, while the size and elegance of its suburban residences show that its people are prosperous to a degree unknown in similar cities in the old country.
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy