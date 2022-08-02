How can developers better prioritize accessibility throughout their project cycles?

Read on www.protocol.com
Binance is boosting its crypto VC bet by putting co-founder in charge
Binance co-founder Yi He will take over Binance Labs, the crypto powerhouse’s multibillion-dollar venture capital arm, the company said Wednesday. The move came as the world’s biggest crypto exchange is increasingly aggressive in its pursuit of investment opportunities, even as the industry is reeling from a collapse in asset prices.
Quantum computing will require massive software updates. Doing that securely will be its own challenge.
No matter how long it takes to reach commercialization in the enterprise, quantum computing could have major consequences for the world of cybersecurity well in advance of the technology going mainstream. To date, most of the security discussion around quantum computing has focused on the possible implications for data encryption....
What has been the most unexpectedly difficult part of being a venture capitalist?
Good afternoon! In today's edition, we hear from a group of VCs about the parts of their role that they see as the most challenging. Questions or comments? Send us a note at braintrust@protocol.com. My journey from 20-year CIO to venture capitalist was unconventional, and I knew it would entail...
'Buy now, pay later' is finding a new avenue for growth
The tumbling valuations of consumer-facing “buy now, pay later” companies in public and private markets suggest investors are losing confidence in the sector. Who can blame them, in a tottering economy? But some investors are still bullish on pay-later — if the customers are other businesses. Business-to-business...
