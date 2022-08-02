KWSO Calendar for Tue., Aug. 2, 2022

Read on kwso.org
kwso.org
KWSO News for Wed., Aug. 3, 2022
A fire update from August 2nd at 8pm, the Fly Creek Fire has not grown any, it is still at 280 acres but it is now 80% contained with around 140 personnel assigned to the fire. Great progress was made yesterday mopping up along the dozer lines around the perimeter. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office dropped the Level 2 evacuation notice for Three Rivers down to a Level 1 yesterday morning. The Level 3 evacuation notice for the Perry South and Monty campgrounds remains in place. All of the fires located north and northeast of the Oregon Badlands Wilderness area near the intersection of George Millican Rd. and Reservoir Rd. were contained yesterday or found to be false alarms. Yesterday, firefighters responded to 13 new incidents and contained numerous fires across the area. Yesterday evening, six potential new starts were reported shortly after 6pm by a reconnaissance flight. Authorities say two more bodies have been found within the burn zone of the huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year. The Siskiyou county Sheriff’s Office says in a statement that search teams discovered the bodies Monday at separate residences along State Route 96. More than 100 homes, sheds and other buildings have burned in the McKinney Fire since it erupted last Friday.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Madras’ Erickson’s Thriftway inspection result: 8 ‘high risk violations’
The Oregon Department of Agriculture has released Madras grocery store inspection results from June and the results caused concern on social media, specifically for the Erickson’s Thriftway. The inspection results consist of “high risk violations” and “point deductions.”. These points are decided based on risk of...
Two Prineville businesses rebranded and continue to offer great customer service
Pro RV Repair and Pro Collision Repair are still providing stellar service to the Crook County communityTwo significant and correlated businesses in Prineville have recently changed ownership. High Desert RV and Auto Repair and Dave Barlow's Auto Body Shop were recently acquired and taken over by Mike Montgomery, who also has RV repair shops in Bend and Vancouver, Washington. High Desert RV and Auto Repair is now branded to Pro RV Repair, Prineville. "I bought it April 1," said Montgomery. "I have two other RV repair shops. I saw an opportunity when this one came for sale, and I...
KTVZ
New fire weather warning for part of the region
A new red flag/fire weather warning has been issued for Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Our skies stay mostly clear, with lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s. With sunny to mostly sunny skies, we will see our highs near the average of 89 degrees through Friday. On Sunday, skies stay sunny, and we will see our highs rise back into the upper 90s.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon Wildfires Update 8/3/22: 46 Active Fires; 2,500 Acres Burned
As of this morning at 9am, Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, that is what is happening on fires across the state (see full-size map below). In the early morning hours today Banks Fire Volunteers Julie Kemper and Andrew King departed in one of our Brush Fire Rigs, BR 13, to be a part of a strike team being sent to the Miller Fire in Wasco County.
New wildfire on Willamette National Forest grows fast to 500 acres, sends smoke into C. Oregon
A fast-growing new wildfire in rugged, hard-to-access terrain on the Willamette National Forest 18 miles east of Oakridge was growing fast -- 500 acres at last report -- and sending smoke over the mountains and into the Bend area Wednesday afternoon, Central Oregon fire officials confirmed. The post New wildfire on Willamette National Forest grows fast to 500 acres, sends smoke into C. Oregon appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘We almost called 911′: Bend Elks’ late-night fireworks upsets neighbors
A colorful sky provided entertainment for many on Saturday evening, but it was a rude awakening for others. The annual fireworks show after an Elks game at Vince Genna Stadium in Bend drew many out of their beds, including Rick Christen. “It sounded like gunshots,” he said. “I also heard...
Gov. Brown declares emergency conflagration for wildfire near Maupin
WASCO COUNTY, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown has declared that a wildfire near Maupin now constitutes a conflagration, freeing up firefighting resources from throughout the state to help. Evacuations have been underway west of Highway 197 near Maupin due to the fast-moving wildfire, the Wasco County Sheriff's Office said.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Filmmaker who lost home in 2020 Oregon fire to show work at Tower Theater
As we watch wildfires in Oregon again this year, it doesn’t take a long memory to remember the Holiday Farm Fire from two years ago. Filmmaker Mark McInnis certainly remembers. He lost his home to the fire while making a documentary in Alaska. But that didn’t stop him from finishing his film, which will be showing in Bend next week.
centraloregondaily.com
2 children who went missing from Bend found
Two children who went missing from Bend have been found, according to Oregon child welfare officials Thursday. 13-month-old Nova Millsap and 2-month-old Artimay Millsap went missing on July 7. They were found Thursday. No other details about how they were found have been released. At the time they disappeared, the...
Huge highway project targets downtown Madras
ODOT seeks input as it plans improvements for the highway running through Madras As planners spread maps of Madras across their desk, now's the time for people to provide feedback about how the highways through town can improve. The Oregon Department of Transportation plans to make $21.5 million worth of improvements on U.S. Highway 26 from Earl Street north of Madras to its junction with U.S. 97, and the north and south bound lanes of U.S. Highway 97 from Chestnut to Colfax Lane. Some work outside the actual Highway 97 corridor includes storm water and sewer improvements. ODOT...
‘Terrible’: C.O. workers spending close to 60% of income on housing as wages not meeting inflation
The cost of housing continues to rise in Deschutes County, while wages are not keeping up. The post ‘Terrible’: C.O. workers spending close to 60% of income on housing as wages not meeting inflation appeared first on KTVZ.
Observant workers at Bend RV dealer spot 2 suspects in trailhead thefts, leading to fugitive’s arrest
Bend RV dealer employees spotted a man and woman sought by Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies in a recent rash of thefts from parked vehicles at trailheads and day-use areas, leading to the arrest of two Washington state residents, one a fugitive, and recovery of stolen items, guns and body armor. The post Observant workers at Bend RV dealer spot 2 suspects in trailhead thefts, leading to fugitive’s arrest appeared first on KTVZ.
WWEEK
Clackamas County DA Files Felony Theft and Criminal Mischief Charges Against Joey Gilliam
Clackamas County District Attorney John Wentworth today charged Earl Joe “Joey” Gilliam III with six felony counts of aggravated theft in the first degree (a Class B felony) and six counts of criminal mischief (a Class C felony). Gilliam is the son of Joe Gilliam, the former longtime...
Neighbors’ concerns about possible drug activity at SE Bend home lead to several arrests, raid on second home
Months of reports from community members about possible drug activity at a southeast Bend home across the street from an elementary school led to the arrest of two men Saturday and a SWAT team raid on a nearby home Monday where two people were arrested and a third was cited. Another suspect is being sought, police said. The post Neighbors’ concerns about possible drug activity at SE Bend home lead to several arrests, raid on second home appeared first on KTVZ.
Police standoff in SW Bend: Officers trying to arrest woman who allegedly fired shots into NE Bend home
– Numerous police officers, including SWAT team members, surrounded a residence in southwest Bend Wednesday morning as officers tried to arrest a woman who apparently fired gunshots into an unoccupied home in northeast Bend overnight and was barricaded in a home. The post Police standoff in SW Bend: Officers trying to arrest woman who allegedly fired shots into NE Bend home appeared first on KTVZ.
