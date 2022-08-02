ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

ESPN

Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal tournament

MONTREAL -- Novak Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada. By the same reason, as things stand now, he also will not be able to compete in the US Open later...
TENNIS
ESPN

WNBA players' offseason teams, salaries change with Russia, UMMC Ekaterinburg no longer an option

CHICAGO -- Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, Emma Meesseman, Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley made sure to get a photo together after the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago. The quintet wasn't all on Team Stewart or Team Wilson. In fact, Quigley wasn't even an All-Star. But their shared experience playing together the past couple seasons on Russian club team UMMC Ekaterinburg prompted them to snag a quick pic.
BASKETBALL
ESPN

Thomas Tuchel backs Chelsea's transfer activity after 'panic' accusation

Thomas Tuchel has denied accusations Chelsea are "panicking" in the transfer window as they completed a £63 million deal for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella. The Chelsea head coach is keen on adding reinforcements as they look to fill the void left by losing centre-back duo Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers while closing the gap to Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Chelsea sign Marc Cucurella from Brighton for £63m

Chelsea have signed Marc Cucurella from Brighton and Hove Albion, it was announced on Friday. Cucurella joins Chelsea in a deal worth an initial £56m with a possible £7m in add-ons. Chelsea's Levi Colwill will join Brighton on a season-long loan in return for the Cucurella transfer. The loan deal does not include an option to make the transfer permanent.
PREMIER LEAGUE

