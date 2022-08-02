Read on www.espn.com
Premier League 2022-23 kit ranking: Which club's jerseys are this season's best?
With the 2022-23 Premier League season upon us, clubs in England's top flight have spent the past few weeks unveiling their new selection of playing kits for the campaign to their fans. As always, inspiration has been sourced from far and wide, with some teams delving into their past in...
Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal tournament
MONTREAL -- Novak Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada. By the same reason, as things stand now, he also will not be able to compete in the US Open later...
WNBA players' offseason teams, salaries change with Russia, UMMC Ekaterinburg no longer an option
CHICAGO -- Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, Emma Meesseman, Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley made sure to get a photo together after the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago. The quintet wasn't all on Team Stewart or Team Wilson. In fact, Quigley wasn't even an All-Star. But their shared experience playing together the past couple seasons on Russian club team UMMC Ekaterinburg prompted them to snag a quick pic.
We need to talk about Kévin: French namesakes fight national mockery
It was once the most popular boy’s name in France, inspired in part by Hollywood films and boy bands. But for the more than 150,000 French Kevins, the name has become so targeted by mockery, comic sketches and class prejudice that a new documentary is hoping to set the record straight and “save the Kevins”.
Thomas Tuchel backs Chelsea's transfer activity after 'panic' accusation
Thomas Tuchel has denied accusations Chelsea are "panicking" in the transfer window as they completed a £63 million deal for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella. The Chelsea head coach is keen on adding reinforcements as they look to fill the void left by losing centre-back duo Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers while closing the gap to Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.
Chelsea sign Marc Cucurella from Brighton for £63m
Chelsea have signed Marc Cucurella from Brighton and Hove Albion, it was announced on Friday. Cucurella joins Chelsea in a deal worth an initial £56m with a possible £7m in add-ons. Chelsea's Levi Colwill will join Brighton on a season-long loan in return for the Cucurella transfer. The loan deal does not include an option to make the transfer permanent.
Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira says USA rugby is on the rise ahead of 2031 World Cup
Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira's Major League Rugby [MLR] stint with Old Glory DC was limited to three games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he was impressed by what he saw and expects the sport to bloom in the United States. The USA have been handed hosting rights to the Rugby...
