Father, son missing in Potomac River

WASHINGTON — A man was found dead in the Potomac River early Friday morning, after a boat was initially reported missing, according to rescue officials. Around 5:15 a.m. Friday morning, DC Fire & EMS received a report of a boater in distress, near the Thompson Boat Center on Virginia Avenue Northwest, in Georgetown. Rescue boats were sent to the scene. Witnesses said they heard splashing and calls for help, and one person reported seeing someone trying to swim to a loose skiff who was not seen again.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 14 HOURS AGO