Father, son missing in Potomac River

Read on wtop.com
Related
DC Fire: Missing boater found dead in the Potomac River
WASHINGTON — A man was found dead in the Potomac River early Friday morning, after a boat was initially reported missing, according to rescue officials. Around 5:15 a.m. Friday morning, DC Fire & EMS received a report of a boater in distress, near the Thompson Boat Center on Virginia Avenue Northwest, in Georgetown. Rescue boats were sent to the scene. Witnesses said they heard splashing and calls for help, and one person reported seeing someone trying to swim to a loose skiff who was not seen again.
Crews find body of missing swimmer in Potomac River
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said search crews found the body of a swimmer who had been reported missing in the Potomac River Friday morning.
WTOP
Police: Body found in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor
BALTIMORE — Police in Baltimore say a body has been found floating in the water at the Inner Harbor. News outlets report that Baltimore police say Inner Harbor and water rescue units responded to the 400 block of East Pratt Street around 7 a.m. Friday for a report of a body found in the water.
bethesdamagazine.com
Funeral scheduled for Potomac sisters killed in Long Island house fire
The funeral service will be held Monday for two Potomac sisters killed in a house fire at a vacation home in the Hamptons this week, according to their congregation. Police say Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, were asleep on the second story of a rental home in Long Island when the fire started shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday. First responders found them in the home and they were transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxrtv.com
Family of teen found hanging from tree in Maryland fights for death to be reclassified decades later
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In 1986, 19-year-old Keith Warren was found hanging from a tree in Silver Spring. His death was ruled a suicide, but according to his family, there is no proof that’s what really happened. Keith’s sister, Sherri Warren, says she wants his death to...
WJLA
Search underway in Md. for father, 10-year-old son missing in Potomac River: USCG
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A search is underway Tuesday for a father and his ten-year-old son after the pair became distressed while swimming in the Potomac River on Monday, according to a spokesperson with the Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic. The search is happening south of the 301 bridge near...
Two Shot One Dead In Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a double shooting that...
NBC Washington
Maryland Sisters Die in Fire at Hamptons Vacation Home
Two sisters from Potomac, Maryland, died when a raging fire engulfed the Hamptons vacation home their family was renting for the summer, authorities in New York say. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, were sleeping upstairs at the house on Spring Lane in Noyack, on Long Island's South Fork, when flames broke out around 3:30 a.m., the Southampton Town Police Department said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fire forces evacuation of hotel in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS was at hotel in Northwest after a fire started in the 10-story building early Friday morning. When crews arrived at the Riggs hotel, located at 9th and F streets NW, they found the patio area on fire and that the flames had reached the building’s awning. […]
Lightning strike sparks Montgomery County house fire, authorities say
COLESVILLE, Md. — Thursday's severe storms are responsible for a house fire in Colesville, Maryland, according to firefighters. Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services said fire crews were called to the 100 block of Carlisle Drive off of Sherwood Forest Drive in Colesville for a reported house fire.
Family escapes fire that destroyed home in Annapolis
A family is safe after a fire destroyed their Annapolis home Thursday morning. Nearly 100 firefighters responded to the 1900 block of Sherwood Road around 6:15am.
WJLA
Bodies of 10-year-old boy, father found after going missing in Potomac River: Police
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The body of a 10-year-old boy and his father who went missing in the Potomac River Monday were found, according to Maryland Natural Resource Police. Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were called the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County just 5 p.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Washington
Boy, Father Go Missing During Swim in Potomac River in Maryland
A little boy and a father are missing after they went under water while swimming in the Potomac River in Charles County, Maryland, Monday evening, first responders say. The Coast Guard said the man and boy were part of a family of five that was trying to swim from the shore to an anchored boat farther off the shore, when they started experiencing distress.
Bay Net
Dunkirk Asst. Fire Chief Involved In Crash While Responding To House Fire
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Box 707 was dispatched for a House Fire on Patuxent Ave. in Broomes Island. This assignment brought unit responses from the Dunkirk VFD of Truck 5, Chief S, and the Assistant Chief from Company 5. While responding to the Box Assignment...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Sisters Die In Fire While Vacationing in New York
Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, both of Potomac, were killed in an early morning house fire in the Southampton hamlet of Noyac around 3:30am Wednesday morning. The sisters, who are both graduates of The Holton Arms School in Bethesda, were vacationing with family, according to Lt. Susan Ralph of the Southampton Town Police Department.
Bay Net
Firefighters Respond To Townhouse Fire In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – This morning first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire at the townhouses on Valley Estates Drive. At approximately 10:12 a.m., fire and rescue personnel arrived at the townhouse to find the structure showing smoke and fire from the second floor. The...
WJLA
4 people in critical condition after apparent lightning strike at Lafayette Park: DC Fire
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Four people are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by lightning in Lafayette Park across from The White House Thursday evening. D.C. Fire and EMS officials said there were two men and two women who were treated and taken to the hospital, though they...
Student charged with assault and theft in Charles county
A student is facing charges for pulling a gun on another student in Charles county. Victim tried to get phone back from suspect, deputies say that's when the second one pulled out a gun.
Retired MPD lieutenant shoots, kills library police officer during training in Anacostia
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a library police officer died Thursday afternoon after a retired police lieutenant shot and killed her in the Anacostia Library.
royalexaminer.com
Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning
A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
Comments / 1