San Dieguito to start district office upgrades

A conceptual rendering of the new board room in the district office. (Courtesy)

Construction is expected to begin this month on San Dieguito Union High School District's office overhaul. The office building at 710 Encinitas Boulevard in Encinitas closed on July 12 with district departments now spread out at campuses across the district for the duration of the modernization project. The work is anticipated to be completed in May 2023.

Over the past few years the district explored various options for its office building including selling the property, purchasing a new office building and even constructing a new facility on the Earl Warren campus. The board eventually approved a modernization that will improve the functionality and efficiency of the working spaces for district employees—in May the board approved a guaranteed maximum price for the project of $7,269,879 with Barnhart Reese Construction.

Upgrades will include repairing the 40-year-old building’s roof, foundation, HVAC system, and making some exterior improvements such as adding windows that open. ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) -related issues related to the elevator, stairways and restrooms will be resolved. The modernization will also include a redesign of the board meeting room, dedicated spaces for closed session and confidential student and personnel meetings, collaborative workstations for staff and a new front lobby.

Various departments that were housed in the district office have been temporarily relocated: The interim superintendent’s office is at Earl Warren Middle School, educational services is at La Costa Canyon, business services at Diegueno Middle School, and human resources is at Pacific Trails Middle School. For a full listing of department locations, visit the district’s website .

Regular board meetings are currently scheduled to be held at the Mustang Commons at the San Dieguito High School Academy. Meetings are also simultaneously live-streamed online.

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .