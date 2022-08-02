Incredible Astronaut! Look Who Just Landed At This McDonald’s In Texas?

Read on kbat.com
Related
Refreshing! New HTeaO Set To Open In West Odessa, Texas!
Perfect timing! It's still HOT in the Permian Basin and we can all use a refreshing COLD drink! And, Odessa, get ready, because here comes some fresh cold relief! Who's ready for a big glass of tea? But, not just any tea, we're talking HTeaO!. HTeaO ODESSA-WEST OPENS ON AUGUST...
No Way! Are You Telling Me There Is A Two-Story Whataburger In Texas?
Why didn't I know about this and why haven't I been to it? Yep, there is a two-story Whataburger in Texas! My mind is blown! And, now I have to plan a road trip to it. Apparently, it's been there for a grip. And, you either knew about it for the longest time or like me, didn't know about it! Either way, if you have never been to it, let's scope it out!
Adult Beverages In The Basin-Where And What Are Your Favs?
Or would it? It is said that THE most popular alcoholic beverage in the entire STATE OF TEXAS is the Margarita! True or false? Its images are those of a Mexican origin, but truth be told the drink was born right down I-10 in El Paso. So, Texans--what say you? There are SO MANY great beverages to choose from, regardless of their origins. And so many great establishments here in the Basin at which to try them.
Whataburger Just Made a Crave Case and I Really Want One
I can only imagine how many times I would have ordered this if I was in college. For you Texans that have never had the pleasure of having White Castle, you're really missing out. Those ones in the freezer section of the grocery store suck, do not buy those. I am talking legit at the restaurant White Castle. It sucks the closest one to us is in Missouri.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forget The Concession Stand, Whataburger Has The Perfect Tailgating Companion
Texas high school football is just about to kick into high gear, which means tailgating season is here too! The tradition of cooking out in the parking lot right before the game may take on a new look this year. Mainly because it's still too hot to do anything outdoors, especially firing up a grill at a game in the parking lot for some burgers and dogs.
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
Take a Trip Back in Time and Go Fossil Hunting at These 10 Texas Spots
Paleontologists from the Perot Museum recently dug up fossil remains of a mosasaur, which swam Earth's waters approximately 80 million years ago, according to a story by the Houston Chronicle. Reading of this recent news about the unearthing of a sea lizard (a really big sea lizard) brought in a...
Two of the Weirdest US Museums Are Located In Texas & New Mexico
Who doesn't love museums? Especially if they're about the weird & wild stuff in the world. I did an article on some of the craziest & most unique museums you can visit in Texas, like the Border Patrol Museum that is EXCLUSIVE to El Paso. If you've never been to the Border Patrol Museum, here's a quick look inside.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ask Texas – My New Husband Got A New Job Without Telling Me A Word!
Buzz Question - I don’t know? Maybe you might want to tell me. So my HUSBAND comes home the other day and says well, I got a new job! Yep, just out of the blue. Mind you, we are newlyweds and got married about 9 months ago and he has never said anything to me about wanting another job. And I’m more disturbed by the fact that he didn’t tell me anything about his plans at a new job. Didn’t even know he was looking. I’m your wife! And of course, he doesn’t think it was a big deal? Arghhhhhh! I mean, he should have told me, right?
Yuck! Is Texas Really Infested With Nasty Bugs and Rodents?
Texas claims another #1 spot on a list; however, we might not want to brag about this one. A recent survey from Thumbtack, resulted in Texas gaining the number one spot as the 'buggiest' city in America. HUMIDITY BRINGS BUGS. According to the survey, July and August are the buggiest...
Check Out This Fully Restored Texas Historical Cabin
Texas Country music artist Kevin Fowler has always had a love for restoring old things from cabins to barns, to silos. He restored old homes and even turned an old building into a full-on wedding venue. His latest project was a historical landmark cabin built in the 1800s. Cyrus Milton...
Robocall Shut Down: Texas Joins Force To Stop Illegal Phone Scams
We all have things every day in our lives that we have to do. Whether it be errands, or simply doing our jobs, it takes a lot of our time and effort to keep the great state of Texas running. But sometimes distractions pop up in the way of our goals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
20 Girls From Texas, Including 1 From Lubbock Went Missing In July. Have You Seen Them?
While many parents will be taking advantage of tax-free weekend this weekend in Texas while shopping with their kids, too many parents will be worried where their children are. In June, we told showed you the pictures and information about girls who went missing in Texas. Earlier in the week, we also showed you the pictures of the boys who went missing in July in Texas.
10 Of The Most Beautiful and Unique Wildflowers That Texas Has To Offer
It's no secret to anybody that knows me. I love to travel in the state of Texas. Give me a good road trip any day of the week. Crank up the tunes and away I go. It could be traveling up to the Panhandle or down to the coast. There's something about the open road and believe me with a state as big as Texas, there's plenty to see.
Beware: Phone Scammers Target These 10 US Cities and 4 Are in Texas
It happens thousands and thousands of times each day, with no warning. It can happen to anybody. Phone scams. They're no joke and they're on the rise. Maybe someone you know has been scammed. Those creepy scammers are out there getting craftier and craftier and they're trying to work you over for money, private information, or worse. They're indeed pesky and it seems like they never let up.
Don’t Call Yourself A Texan If These 4 Things Are Not A Way Of Life For You
I was having a conversation with a coworker earlier this week about things that only Texans do. Mind you, having been born and raised here; I had no clue that certain things we do are only a Texas thing. We sat and discussed a few things, and I was shocked. I've been to other states, and I've traveled this great nation. Why have I never noticed these things?
These 11 Texas Boys Went Missing In July. Have You Seen Them?
Your help is needed in order to bring home some kids. Summer is supposed to be a great time for kids. School is out and friends are around. It's a time where kids of all ages should have no worries, other than maybe getting home late after hanging out with friends. If they aren't running around outside having fun, then they should at least be inside and safe.
Texas Grillin’-Are You Team Charcoal Or Team Gas?
Ok--so I'll say it... I'm a charcoal guy. I like my food cooked with a charcoal grill over gas. I think it adds flavor--especially to steaks and burgers. There are many who like and prefer gas. Less mess, less clean up. And you don't have to empty any ash receptacles or dump any ash before your next grilling session. Plus, you don't have to stock up on the coals and lighter fluid. (And YES--there must be lighter fluid--none of this buying the pre-soaked stuff). I get it. But for me, the extra work is totally worth the effort for the flavor. And after all, that's what it's all about, right?
Summer And Snakes In West Texas-Be Careful!
If you grew up in west Texas, you're very familiar with having to watch for creepy crawlies when you're walking around... I don't think much about what critters may or may not be lurking in the shadows or in the brush during my travels, I'm usually much more concerned with not tripping over my own two feet. I HAVE, however--had TWO encounters with Scorpions since moving here. One here at the radio station--one was cruising along in the hallway on the carpeting... Our Market President's Husband Ron happened to be here that day and grabbed a pair of pliers from the garage and grabbed it and took it outside. The other was finding a dead one IN MY HOUSE along the back wall near the back door to the patio. Thank goodness for Pest Control services--I'm sure it ate something they placed.
New Law Allows Students In Some States To Take 12 Mental Health Days-Is Texas One Of Them?
As the new school year gets underway, many students will be headed eagerly back to the classroom this week, next, and in the weeks to come. Summer break is officially over this month and with it goes the summer R&R for our little ones. I miss my childhood when school didn't start until after the Labor Day holiday.
KBAT 99.9
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT
KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kbat.com
Comments / 0