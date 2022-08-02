ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA City Council Votes to Ban Homeless Encampment Within 500 Feet of Schools

Los Angeles City Council this week took steps to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and day-care centers, among other locations. At a meeting Tuesday, Council voted 11-3 to expand the areas in which camping is prohibited to include within 2 feet of any fire hydrant, within 5 feet of any operational entrance or exit and within 10 feet of a loading dock or driveway. The ordinance also allows the Council to include, by resolution, areas within 500 feet of a range of locations, including overpasses, underpasses, freeway ramps, tunnels, bridges, pedestrian bridges, subways, washes or spreading grounds, railroad tracks, schools, daycare facilities, parks and libraries, and any placed deemed to be a threat to public health or safety.
citywatchla.com

LA County Supes Want Power To Remove A Duly Elected Sheriff

As most US residents watched in horror and dismay as a large mob of attempted to overthrow not only our government, but also our whole election process. This mob wanted to overturn the election results of the 2020 Presidential election. I have always taken my voting rights very seriously. Every...
Council members question suspending Ridley-Thomas’ pay

Two Los Angeles City Council members are seeking clarity on whether Controller Ron Galperin had the legal authority to cut Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas’ pay and benefits after Ridley-Thomas was suspended from the council last year, according to a motion filed Wednesday by Paul Krekorian that was seconded by Gil Cedillo.
Protesters interrupt L.A. City Council vote to expand homeless ordinance

Protesters on Tuesday interrupted a Los Angeles City Council vote on a controversial homeless encampment ordinance. The council ended up voting 11 to 3 to prohibit encampments near schools and daycare centers. Another vote on the matter will take place next week. Protesters carrying signs could be seen outside City Hall Tuesday, and eventually made […]
BHUSD disappointed by jury decision

A Los Angeles County Superior Court jury has awarded the Beverly Hills Unified School District approximately $1 million in its eminent domain case against the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority. According to the district’s board of education, the BHUSD was seeking approximately $52 million in the eminent domain case...
Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection

California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.
Permanent supportive housing rises on church property

LOS ANGELES — On a recent Thursday afternoon, church leaders, politicians and community members gathered in the parking lot of the historic Bethel AME Church in South Los Angeles for a groundbreaking ceremony. The site, which is at the corner of 79th Street and Western Avenue, will soon be home to 52 homeless people thanks to a project and partnership between Bethel AME and SDS Capital Group. Before the groundbreaking, the senior pastor at Bethel AME, Kelvin T. Calloway, read a prayer in front of the crowd.
Gallagher Urges Governor Newsom to Veto Open Air Drug Market Bill

SACRAMENTO – Today, Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City) sent a letter on behalf of the Assembly Republican Caucus to Governor Newsom urging him to veto Senate Bill 57, which would legalize so-called “safe drug consumption” or “supervised injection” sites as pilot programs in the counties and cities of San Francisco, Oakland, and Los Angeles. The purpose of these sites is to allow people to use drugs under the watch of medical staff in order to reduce the risk of overdose deaths.
What Eunisses Hernandez will do when she gets to the City Council

Still in her early 30s, Eunisses Hernandez is about to join 15 of the most powerful people in Los Angeles. The criminal justice activist will be sworn into the 15-member Los Angeles City Council in the second week of December. This comes after the lifelong Northeast L.A. resident beat two-term incumbent Gil Cedillo in the June primary - 54% to 46% -- in the Council District 1 race.
Meetings Scheduled in Devil’s Gate Entrance Improvement Project

The Los Angeles County Public Works Department will conduct two community meetings on the Devil’s Gate Southeast Entrance Improvement Project. During the meetings Public Works will be sharing the updated proposed project that was developed after receiving public input from previous community meetings. The first meeting will be held...
Average Pay for Manhattan Beach Firefighters is $328,000 Per Year

Negotiations between the Manhattan Beach Firefighters Association and the Manhattan Beach City Council have been stalled since May, when an impasse was announced. As reported in a local publication serving Manhattan Beach and nearby cities, firefighters and their supporters packed a July 19 city council meeting to urge the council to alter its stance in labor negotiations.
Nearly Two-Thirds of $1 Billion L.A. COVID Relief Funding Went To Police and Firefighters’ Salaries

A new report from the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Los Angeles reveals how the city has spent the more than $1 billion received under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The report shows that the majority of the money went to pay the salaries of police, firefighters, park rangers and other city employees. None of the money was allocated toward building housing for the homeless or health initiatives like vaccines.
LA County Supervisors Expected to Set Ballot Measure Allowing Sheriff Removal

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected to give final approval Tuesday to plans for a November ballot measure that would give the panel authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause. On a 4-1 vote, with Supervisor Kathryn Barger dissenting, the board last week...

