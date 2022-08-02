ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC

WRAL News

Beats n Bars festival moves to American Tobacco in Durham

Durham, N.C. — The Beats n Bars Festival is relocating to the American Tobacco Campus in September. The festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 16, with a free hip hop show at Bourica Soul. Free events continue at the ATC amphitheater Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 705 Williard St. with live music, yoga, trivia, food and cornhole and dodgeball contests.
DURHAM, NC
lakegastongazette-observer.com

Weekend of events scheduled in Littleton

The Greater Littleton Development Partnership, Inc., will hold its First Friday concert event near the Downtown Littleton stage, Friday, August 5 from 6-9 p.m. Brake Tyme Band out of Henderson will perform live on-stage a variety of music from beach, soul, and rock & roll. Food vendors will be 10-33...
LITTLETON, NC
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in North Carolina

If you love going to North Carolina on holiday or, even better, if you are lucky to live in North Carolina, then you are in the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit next time you are craving some high-quality pizza. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come with good recommendations. And the best thing about it is that no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you usually go for, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. So if you haven't already, give these great pizza places in North Carolina a try!
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Hillsborough, NC
Lifestyle
City
Hillsborough, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Aldi Now Open In Eastgate Crossing

Chapel Hill gained its newest supermarket: Aldi is now open in Eastgate Crossing. Aldi states its mission as quality and affordability. “Our priority focus is saving people money on the food and products they want most, and we do this by offering shoppers a curated selection of ALDI-exclusive brands,” the brand states.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Johnston County food hall announces vendors

Selma, N.C. — Old North State Food Hall has announced the first vendors moving into its 15,000 square-foot space in Johnston County. The food hall, which is located at 67 JR Road in Selma, is set to open in late summer. The vendors include a mix of North Carolina and regional businesses.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

3 key things happening at Raleigh’s Dix Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh continues to develop the more than 300-acre park they acquired in 2015. The city hopes Dorothea Dix Park will be “America’s next great public park”. They’ve started work on their master plan to reach that goal. Later...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Identical twins open Black-owned bubble tea shop in Garner

Garner, N.C. — The ladies behind an adorable cow logo and creative, splurge-worthy iced beverages are two hardworking sisters who believe in running their business with kindness, quality teas and a lot of fun. Identical twins Nyah and Nicole Johnson were 19 when they started their own business. Personal...
GARNER, NC
alamancenews.com

900,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space proposed for Orange County side of Mebane

Another large warehouse project is also about to be considered in Mebane, on the Orange County side currently outside the city limits, along West Ten Road. The city’s planning board will consider the project Monday at its monthly meeting, beginning at 6:30. The city’s planning department released information on the project at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Restaurant Ratings: Church's Chicken, Don Beto's Tacos, Bonefish Grill

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Restaurant Ratings: Church's Chicken, Don Beto's Tacos, Bonefish Grill. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Church's Chicken...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Global software company brings U.S. headquarters to Apex

APEX, N.C. (WNCN)– Apex leaders came together Thursday to welcome a new technology business to the area, which focuses on pharma and biotech, and that will also bring new jobs. Körber is a global technology company with a portfolio of machines, software, and materials that support the pharmaceutical and...
APEX, NC
WRAL News

Elizabeth Gardner: Fall outlook

It’s early August and we’ve already seen more days with highs of 90 degrees or hotter than we usually see all year. We still have the rest of August, September and possibly early October to see more days in the 90s. The record is 91 days, set in 2010. Unfortunately, there's still a chance we could get close to it.
RALEIGH, NC
FOXY 107.1-104.3

Jazz In The Square: Free Concert Series In Moore Square

Jazz in the Square is a free concert series presented by Downtown Raleigh Alliance. It takes place in Moore Square, 200 S Blount Street, Raleigh, on select Thursdays from September 1st to October 13th, 2022. The events start at 6 p.m. At each show there will also be food and beverage vendors. You’re welcome to also […]
RALEIGH, NC
raleighmag.com

17 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Aug. 4–10

Calling all sad bois and girls. LANY is bringing its heart-wrenching tunes to Red Hat for a night of, well, tears probably—both the happy and sad kind. redhatamphitheater.com. 8/4–6 Ian Bagg. You just know Canadian comedian Ian Bagg has some funny stories to tell. He moved to NYC...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck stops in Durham this weekend

Durham, N.C. — A Hello Kitty themed food truck will be stopping in Durham this weekend. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be at the Streets at Southpoint mall near the food court on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The truck offers Hello Kitty exclusive baked goods...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Looking to buy a house in Triangle? ‘Be ready to strike,’ agent says

RALEIGH – How can home buyers best navigate the Triangle real estate market right now? “Be ready to strike,” says one real estate agent. Seth Gold, a REALTOR licensed real estate agent and broker with Bold Real Estate and Governors Club Realty who specializes in homes in Chatham County and across the Triangle, talks about what buyers might expect moving forward in August and through the rest of the year, said.
RALEIGH, NC

