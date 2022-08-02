Read on www.wral.com
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedRaleigh, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseDurham, NC
Beats n Bars festival moves to American Tobacco in Durham
Durham, N.C. — The Beats n Bars Festival is relocating to the American Tobacco Campus in September. The festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 16, with a free hip hop show at Bourica Soul. Free events continue at the ATC amphitheater Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 705 Williard St. with live music, yoga, trivia, food and cornhole and dodgeball contests.
lakegastongazette-observer.com
Weekend of events scheduled in Littleton
The Greater Littleton Development Partnership, Inc., will hold its First Friday concert event near the Downtown Littleton stage, Friday, August 5 from 6-9 p.m. Brake Tyme Band out of Henderson will perform live on-stage a variety of music from beach, soul, and rock & roll. Food vendors will be 10-33...
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this month
A major discount supermarket chain is set to open another location in North Carolina this month. Aldi is opening another new grocery store location in North Carolina in August 2022.
3 great pizza places in North Carolina
If you love going to North Carolina on holiday or, even better, if you are lucky to live in North Carolina, then you are in the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit next time you are craving some high-quality pizza. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come with good recommendations. And the best thing about it is that no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you usually go for, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. So if you haven't already, give these great pizza places in North Carolina a try!
The votes are in, and here’s your favorite ice cream shop in the Triangle
It’s a family-owned, small-batch ice cream shop with two locations and a third possible soon.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Aldi Now Open In Eastgate Crossing
Chapel Hill gained its newest supermarket: Aldi is now open in Eastgate Crossing. Aldi states its mission as quality and affordability. “Our priority focus is saving people money on the food and products they want most, and we do this by offering shoppers a curated selection of ALDI-exclusive brands,” the brand states.
Johnston County food hall announces vendors
Selma, N.C. — Old North State Food Hall has announced the first vendors moving into its 15,000 square-foot space in Johnston County. The food hall, which is located at 67 JR Road in Selma, is set to open in late summer. The vendors include a mix of North Carolina and regional businesses.
cbs17
3 key things happening at Raleigh’s Dix Park
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh continues to develop the more than 300-acre park they acquired in 2015. The city hopes Dorothea Dix Park will be “America’s next great public park”. They’ve started work on their master plan to reach that goal. Later...
Meet the 10 vendors of the Johnston County food hall that’s scheduled to open soon
David Chang’s chicken sandwich brand headlines the eateries coming to the Old North State Food Hall.
Identical twins open Black-owned bubble tea shop in Garner
Garner, N.C. — The ladies behind an adorable cow logo and creative, splurge-worthy iced beverages are two hardworking sisters who believe in running their business with kindness, quality teas and a lot of fun. Identical twins Nyah and Nicole Johnson were 19 when they started their own business. Personal...
alamancenews.com
900,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space proposed for Orange County side of Mebane
Another large warehouse project is also about to be considered in Mebane, on the Orange County side currently outside the city limits, along West Ten Road. The city’s planning board will consider the project Monday at its monthly meeting, beginning at 6:30. The city’s planning department released information on the project at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Church's Chicken, Don Beto's Tacos, Bonefish Grill
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Restaurant Ratings: Church's Chicken, Don Beto's Tacos, Bonefish Grill. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Church's Chicken...
cbs17
Global software company brings U.S. headquarters to Apex
APEX, N.C. (WNCN)– Apex leaders came together Thursday to welcome a new technology business to the area, which focuses on pharma and biotech, and that will also bring new jobs. Körber is a global technology company with a portfolio of machines, software, and materials that support the pharmaceutical and...
Elizabeth Gardner: Fall outlook
It’s early August and we’ve already seen more days with highs of 90 degrees or hotter than we usually see all year. We still have the rest of August, September and possibly early October to see more days in the 90s. The record is 91 days, set in 2010. Unfortunately, there's still a chance we could get close to it.
Jazz In The Square: Free Concert Series In Moore Square
Jazz in the Square is a free concert series presented by Downtown Raleigh Alliance. It takes place in Moore Square, 200 S Blount Street, Raleigh, on select Thursdays from September 1st to October 13th, 2022. The events start at 6 p.m. At each show there will also be food and beverage vendors. You’re welcome to also […]
raleighmag.com
17 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Aug. 4–10
Calling all sad bois and girls. LANY is bringing its heart-wrenching tunes to Red Hat for a night of, well, tears probably—both the happy and sad kind. redhatamphitheater.com. 8/4–6 Ian Bagg. You just know Canadian comedian Ian Bagg has some funny stories to tell. He moved to NYC...
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck stops in Durham this weekend
Durham, N.C. — A Hello Kitty themed food truck will be stopping in Durham this weekend. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be at the Streets at Southpoint mall near the food court on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The truck offers Hello Kitty exclusive baked goods...
Looking to buy a house in Triangle? ‘Be ready to strike,’ agent says
RALEIGH – How can home buyers best navigate the Triangle real estate market right now? “Be ready to strike,” says one real estate agent. Seth Gold, a REALTOR licensed real estate agent and broker with Bold Real Estate and Governors Club Realty who specializes in homes in Chatham County and across the Triangle, talks about what buyers might expect moving forward in August and through the rest of the year, said.
Remembering Raleigh: Hundreds bid farewell to site of iconic music scene
Hundreds gathered to bid farewell to the site of an iconic venue that played a significant role in the growth of the industrial and goth scene – as well as the LGBTQIA+ community – in Raleigh. The little brick building at 2 S. West Street in downtown may...
Changes to Raleigh zoning laws allow for historic mansion to be sold, turned into $2M luxury townhomes
Raleigh, N.C. — Residents of a historic downtown Raleigh area are organizing against the city's latest changes to rezoning laws that are allowing a private resident to sell their mansion to a developer to build 17 luxury townhomes on their former property. The townhomes will cost a resident around...
