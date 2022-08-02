ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WLBT

Entergy customers can now sign up for their $80 refund

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley announced that Entergy customers of Entergy Mississippi can apply for a one-time $80 refund from the company’s website. Presley announced in June that the $80 refund to all 421,000 Entergy customers is the direct result of the Public Service Commission’s...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Chemical Company Announces $17.5 Million Louisiana Expansion

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Bercen Chemicals LLC announced it would expand...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Industry
92.9 THE LAKE

Details On Louisiana Summer P-EBT Benefits Delay

If you have been waiting on your child's Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) and wondering why funds haven't loaded on the card yet, you are not alone. Many Louisiana residents have been concerned about the delay in benefits. This week, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) gave an update on the situation. in response to questions about Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) benefits.
LOUISIANA STATE
Natchitoches Times

Parish to get almost $1 million for broadband

Natchitoches Parish was awarded $947,947.34 in GUMBO funding for broadband. Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by state lawmakers, locally elected leaders in North Louisiana and Higher Education Commissioner Kim Hunter Reed to announce a $130 million investment from the America Rescue Plan to bring more affordable and accessible internet to more than 66,000 households and small businesses through Internet Service Providers in 50 parishes.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Set to Receive $134 Million More in Federal Funding to Improve Infrastructure Resilience

Louisiana Set to Receive $134 Million More in Federal Funding to Improve Infrastructure Resilience. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Federal Highway Administration recently unveiled a new initiative geared at protecting against the consequences of climate change and the expenses of extreme weather events, according to the Louisiana Office of the Governor. This new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Formula Program will provide Louisiana with approximately $134 million over the next five years, with $25 million expected this fiscal year.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Business Industry#Linus Business#Kplc#Entergy Louisiana
KTAL

New Louisiana law protects tenants from illegal evictions

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Thursday, the governor signed into law an act that will protect renters from being illegally evicted – especially after a disaster. After the recent hurricanes, some renters were being forced from their homes even if they didn’t get much damage. With no access to resources, it can seem impossible to pack up and leave in the wake of a disaster.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Louisiana OMV reminds residents to get REAL ID ready

BATON ROUGE, La. - The REAL ID enforcement date is approaching and the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is reminding residents to prepare sooner rather than later. Beginning, on May 3, 2023, citizens 18 years of age and older will need to present a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card, a valid passport, or another acceptable form of federal identification to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases and enter nuclear power plants. A Louisiana REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card will display a gold circle with a star cutout in the top right corner.
LOUISIANA STATE
westcentralsbest.com

Louisiana Approved to Issue P-EBT to Families of Children 0-5

DCFS received federal approval to issue Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to families of children ages 0-5 who have received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, formerly known as Food Stamps. Unlike the P-EBT program for children attending K-12 schools, the Child Care P-EBT program will be issued to the families of children who receive SNAP benefits if those children lived in or attended child care in areas where facilities were closed or operating with reduced hours. As with the PEBT benefits for school children, the 0-5 P EBT benefits will be issued to SNAP households in the fall and will have a 90 day expiration date if they are not used.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Occupational Health Safety

LA Contractor Cited After Worker Fatally Injured from Fall

The worker fell 30 feet through a skylight while working on a roof. One Louisiana contractor was cited for a lack of fall protection after the death of a worker. According to a press release, in April 2022, Premier South Roofing LLC workers were working on a roof at a site. One worker "lost their footing," fell through a skylight and was injured from the nearly 30-foot fall. They later died from the injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Louisiana Lottery Reveals Two More Big Money Winners

Lottery players in Louisiana have really been cashing in on the two multi-state lottery games, Powerball and Mega Millions, that are available for play in the state. In fact, just days after a Louisiana convenience store sold a $1,000,000 winner in the Mega Millions game, it was announced the same location had sold yet another big money winner.
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

NOAA Adjusts Hurricane Forecast Downward for 2022 Season

Storm weary residents of coastal Louisiana got to breathe just a tiny bit easier following the release of the mid-season tropical forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration yesterday. NOAA, the folks who watch the weather and the tropics for us, has adjusted their prediction for the 2022 Hurricane Season downward by one named storm.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

State Of Louisiana Still Sharing A Misleading COVID Statistic

There are still some lingering reminders of the COVID Pandemic around, but some experts have already declared that the situation has moved from "pandemic" to "endemic". Which, by a technical definition, the fact that we are operating under pretty normal standards is the indication that we're in the "endemic" phase.
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy