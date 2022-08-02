Calexico East Port of Entry reaches major milestone on bridge expansion project

Guillermina Gina Núñez-Mchiri has been named dean of the Imperial Valley campus of San Diego State University in Calexico, California. She will take office on August 4. Dr. Núñez-Mchiri, a native of Calexico, has been serving as an associate professor of anthropology at the University of Texas at El Paso. She began as a visiting assistant professor at UTEP, where she eventually gained tenure and became director of Women’s and Gender Studies.

