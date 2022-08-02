Calexico East Port of Entry reaches major milestone on bridge expansion project

Read on sandiegocountynews.com
calexicochronicle.com
Chief Alex Silva Chosen to Speak at 9/11 Stair Climb Event
HOLTVILLE — The Imperial Valley 9/11 Stair Climb Committee announced that Holtville Fire Chief Alex Silva would be the keynote speaker for the ninth annual Imperial Valley 9/11 Memorial Event and Stair Climb. On the morning of Tuesday September 11, 2001, a series of four coordinated suicide terrorist attacks...
thedesertreview.com
SR-111 north of Brawley reduced to one lane beginning Thursday
BRAWLEY — Maintenance Construction crews will reduce northbound and southbound State Route 111 (SR-111) to one lane between West Rutherford and Baughman roads located north of the city of Brawley beginning Thursday at 8 p.m. through Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. according to a Caltrans press release. The five-day closure is needed for culvert repairs that will require digging beneath the roadway.
holtvilletribune.com
Downtown Calexico Welcomes First Mixed-use Project
CALEXICO — A mixed-use space has opened in the former Bank of America building in downtown Calexico, marking the debut of the first, but hoped-for not last, of its kind. The two-story building, called the Landmark, houses six commercial spaces and eight apartments, bringing housing to the heart of the city’s downtown area for the first time.
kawc.org
Nicholls Leads for Yuma Mayor, Riedel Holds Slight Lead in San Luis
Incumbent Doug Nicholls leads councilmember Karen Watts in the race for Yuma Mayor. Nicholls is seeking his third term. in San Luis, Mayor Gerardo Sanchez is trailing his challenger, former mayor, Nieves Riedel. Riedel was San Luis Mayor ten years ago. For updated results visit the Yuma County Election Results...
thedesertreview.com
Imperial Valley Colectivo hosts grand opening for new location
IMPERIAL — The Imperial Valley Colectivo is proud to announce their relocation in the City of Imperial, after initiating the business in Calexico then having a successful year at the store in El Centro. Ana and Javier welcomed guests with ice cream and refreshments to their new store location...
beyondbordersnews.com
Flights to Las Vegas From Imperial County May Come to a Halt
The recent announcement that flights from the Imperial County Airport to Las Vegas, Nevada were going to be available to the public was received with excitement and fanfare, however, the celebration has been apparently cut short as unforeseen circumstances will stop this for the time being. The Imperial County Board...
wiareport.com
Guillermina Gina Núñez-Mchiri Will Be the Next Leader of the Imperial Valley Campus of San Diego State University
Guillermina Gina Núñez-Mchiri has been named dean of the Imperial Valley campus of San Diego State University in Calexico, California. She will take office on August 4. Dr. Núñez-Mchiri, a native of Calexico, has been serving as an associate professor of anthropology at the University of Texas at El Paso. She began as a visiting assistant professor at UTEP, where she eventually gained tenure and became director of Women’s and Gender Studies.
One California county deemed ‘most vulnerable’ to extreme heat on federal map
Of the 10 counties deemed "most vulnerable," all are in the South or Texas except one.
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: July 26-Aug. 25
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from July 26 through Aug. 2. 8:06 a.m.: The Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a silver 2021 Ford that was involved in a hit-and-run incident on Wild Horse Drive in Heber.
Yuma Union High School District back to ‘normalcy’ this school year
It's that time of year for Yuma Union High School District students to return back to the classroom from summer break. The post Yuma Union High School District back to ‘normalcy’ this school year appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Guitar classes begin for adults at El Centro Community Adult Center
EL CENTRO — A beginner’s guitar class started Monday afternoon with five music students at the El Centro Community Adult Center. “Guitar Classes for Adults” was a new program suggested by the community. Eight students registered for the class but only five showed-up on the first day. The one hour classes, held Mondays and Wednesdays, start at 2:00 p.m.
kyma.com
CHP: Multiple injuries following semi truck crash on Interstate 8 near Winterhaven
UPDATE (12 p.m.) - The California Highway Patrol now tells us seven people were taken to the hospital after a crash involved a semi truck and two vehicles happened Thursday morning on Interstate 8. They said one vehicle had four passengers. The other vehicle had three passengers. The semi truck...
Multiple vehicles crash in foothills
Two people were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) after a crash involving three cars. The post Multiple vehicles crash in foothills appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
79-year-old man dies after vehicle overturns near Aten Road
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Highway Patrol says a 79-year-old man died after overturning on State Route 111. At about 12:57 p.m. on August 2, a man was driving a Jeep Wrangler on State Route 111 near Aten Road. The driver left his lane and drove onto the...
kyma.com
NBC 11 Weather: A bit uncomfortable
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Heading into Thursday and then Friday, storm activity will primarily impact higher terrain areas, but then expand in coverage once again over the weekend, including the lower deserts. Temperatures will remain quite warm each day through the upcoming weekend with lower desert highs mainly between 103 to 108 degrees, resulting in moderate heat risk for most of the lower desert communities.
kyma.com
UPDATE: Body of missing Yuma woman found in Parker, Arizona
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department says an 83-year-old missing person has been found. The report of Barbara Waters going missing was made on July 19, 2022, when police were told Waters left her home at about 3:45 p.m. and suffers from Alzheimer's. Officers were contacted on...
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More storms to be expected for the rest of the week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sparse thunderstorm coverage will be the theme through the middle of the week with activity more focused over higher terrain areas. In response to lesser storm coverage, temperatures are expected to warm back to near normal values, resulting in a moderate heat risk for most of the lower desert.
GoFundMe created for man found dead inside a burned truck in Thermal
A GoFundMe page was created for the man who was found dead inside a burned pick-up truck a few weeks ago in Thermal. Investigators said the death was a homicide. The man was identified by authorities as Jesus M. Hernandez, 35, of Coachella. Hernandez was known by his friends and family as Jesse. His sister, The post GoFundMe created for man found dead inside a burned truck in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
kyma.com
UPDATE: Man accused of double murder extradited to Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man who is being accused of stabbing his own brother and sister-in-law is being extradited to Yuma. Jerry Klahn, 63, was found at the scene of the crime on Jun 24 and was taken to Phoenix after revealing he had stab wounds. He is...
kyma.com
Woman found by Border Patrol agents now facing 18 years in prison
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post from US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says a woman was arrested and will be facing time in prison for a previous conviction. Clara Ines Garavito Medina, 62, was arrested in February by Border Patrol agents and was convicted on Thursday. She had a...
