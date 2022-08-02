ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Can new highway signs prevent wrong-way crashes in Miami-Dade? Here’s where they will go

By Alexander Lugo
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

The agency that controls Miami-Dade expressways is revamping “Wrong Way” signs on some highway ramps to help curtail crashes. The new flashing signs will warn drivers traveling in the wrong direction.

The $2.3 million project, paid for by Miami-Dade highway tolls, includes new smart signs backed by radar detection sensors and cameras. Once a wrong-way driver triggers the system, LED lights will flash while other signs warn oncoming traffic.

The Miami-Dade Expressway Authority controls the Airport Expressway, Dolphin Expressway, Don Shula Expressway, Snapper Creek Expressway and the Gratigny Parkway — all of which will get the updates at 26 ramps.

Since 2020, there have been three crashes on county-controlled expressways caused by drivers getting on the wrong side of the road. One led to a death .

In May, a pickup truck rammed into a semi truck head-on after the driver entered the wrong side of the Palmetto Expressway from the Gratigny Parkway. The driver of the pickup died.

Near the scene of the fatal crash, the expressway authority will enhance a wrong-way sign warning drivers going onto State Road 826 where the Gratigny meets the Palmetto.

The new warning system is meant to give drivers more visible warnings than traditional road signs, which will be taken down. They also will give a heads-up to traffic control centers that monitor live feeds, said Claudio Diaferia, assistant director of engineering at the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority.

Once a wrong-way driver is spotted, traffic control will call the Florida Highway Patrol to the scene, he said.

The expressway authority also will put down new road markings to help drivers with visibility at night and during rainy weather.

Construction of the new warning system will start within a month, but drivers shouldn’t see road delays or detours, Diaferia said.

“At the most, we would be closing off a shoulder,” he said. “But we will never have to close a travel lane in order to install this.”

The expressway authority expects the sign project to be finished next summer.

Expressway ramp improvements

Dolphin Expressway

▪ NW 107th Ave.

▪ NW 17th Ave.

▪ NW 15th Ave.

▪ NW 87th Ave.

▪ NW 12th St.

▪ Milam Dairy Rd.

▪ NW 72 Ave.

Airport Expressway

▪ NW 21st St.

▪ NW 42nd Ave.

▪ NW 27th Ave.

▪ NW 22nd Ave.

▪ NW 39th St.

Gratigny Parkway

▪ NW 57th Ave.

▪ Douglas Rd.

▪ Hialeah Gardens Blvd.

Don Shula Expressway

▪ Killian Dr.

▪ SW 88th St.

▪ SW 40th St.

Snapper Creek Expressway

▪ SW 87th Ave.

▪ SW 72nd Ave.

▪ US 1

Palmetto Expressway

▪ Miami Lakes Dr.

Comments / 3

Related
NBC Miami

Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Truck Near Florida's Turnpike in Miramar

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a box truck in Miramar Wednesday morning. Miramar Police officials said the crash took place in the southbound lanes of Red Road near Miramar Parkway, just north of the Florida's Turnpike. Police said the box truck struck the pedestrian,...
MIRAMAR, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Traffic
City
Palmetto, FL
City
Miami, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
WSVN-TV

Car theft leads to cruiser crash in Southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - A stolen vehicle led to a cruiser crashing in Southwest Miami-Dade. The incident happened near North Kendall Drive and Southwest 147th Avenue, Thursday. Officers spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area, which they said was stolen. When the officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect sped...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highway Signs#Florida Highway Patrol#Traffic Control#Tolls#Road Signs#Traffic Accident#The Palmetto Expressway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Click10.com

Another South Florida cop arrested; officer accused of biting, slapping boyfriend

MIAMI – Another South Florida police officer found themselves in trouble with the law this week; in the latest case, an El Portal police officer is facing a charge of simple battery after Miami police arrested her Wednesday. According to an arrest report, Miami police responded to the residence...
WSVN-TV

Second lane set to open on Miami highway

MIAMI (WSVN) - A new ramp connecting the eastbound 836 to the northbound Interstate 95 has opened. A second lane opened up to cars traveling eastbound on 836 and connecting to the northbound lanes of I-95, Friday morning. The connection on Interstate 395, SR 836 and I-95 is part of...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Woman found dead in alleyway in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in Northwest Miami-Dade after a woman was found dead in an alleyway. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue were called to the area of Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street, just after 7 a.m., Tuesday. Police were looking for a person...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

MIAMI WOMEN CHARGED FOR REPORTEDLY CATCHING 25 UNDERSIZED FISH IN KEY LARGO

Two Miami women are facing charges after Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation says an officer found them with more than 20 undersized fish in Key Largo. During the afternoon of July 30, officer Jessica Diaz was on patrol along Card Sound Road to conduct resource inspections. She came up to the two women to find that they caught 25 undersized mangrove snapper and three undersized schoolmaster snapper. The minimum size limit for both species is 10 inches.
KEY LARGO, FL
WSVN-TV

Fight caught on camera, man knocked unconscious in Hollywood Beach

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 40-year-old man was caught on camera as he was knocked unconscious and badly bruised during a fight on Hollywood Beach. It happened back in June, on Father’s Day, near Tyler Street and North Broadwalk. One man hit the other, causing the victim’s head to...
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy