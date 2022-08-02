MORRIS – The Morris Police say one person was shot and a suspect is in custody after an incident Thursday afternoon. A police spokesperson said they were called to the 500 block of Twilight Drive, where a subject who was reportedly shot was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries. Authorities confirmed that one suspect was taken into custody by the Joliet Police Department. The incident remains under investigation and no other injuries or victims were reported.

MORRIS, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO