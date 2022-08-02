Read on www.walls102.com
One person shot in Morris incident
MORRIS – The Morris Police say one person was shot and a suspect is in custody after an incident Thursday afternoon. A police spokesperson said they were called to the 500 block of Twilight Drive, where a subject who was reportedly shot was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries. Authorities confirmed that one suspect was taken into custody by the Joliet Police Department. The incident remains under investigation and no other injuries or victims were reported.
1 Person Killed, Suspect in Custody in Morris Shooting That Caused Hours-Long Lockdown in Community
Residents in suburban Morris were asked to remain in their homes for several hours after a shooting left one person dead and a suspect in custody on Thursday afternoon. According to a text alert sent out to residents, reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Twlight Drive began to flow into law enforcement after 5 p.m.
WSPY NEWS
Man wanted in LaSalle County arrested in Minonk
A man wanted in LaSalle County has been arrested in Minonk according to the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office. The department says that 33-year-old Jessie J. Phillips was arrested by U.S. Marshals in the 200 block of E. 10th Street in Minonk. Phillips was named in a warrant for missing court...
WIFR
Police looking for suspect in attempted burglary
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An unknown female is wanted in connection with smashing a window of a downtown storefront. Just before 1 p.m. Monday, the suspect was heard “jiggling” the locked front door of a business in the 300 E. State St., in Rockford. A witness saw the...
Body recovered from Rock River
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — A missing kayaker’s body was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday. It happened around 11:40 a.m. near Rock River Estates in Lee County, according to the Dixon Police Department. There was a report of a missing kayaker on the river on Tuesday, who had last been seen in the area […]
nbc15.com
Rock Co. officials identify motorcycle driver who died after Beloit crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials identified the Beloit motorcyclist Wednesday who died after a crash involving another vehicle on July 23. The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Department stated that Terry Ohl, 56, died as a result of the injuries he received in the crash. Officials finished a...
Capron man guilty of killing wife in unsuccessful murder-suicide
CAPRON, Ill. (WTVO) — A Capron man has been found guilty of first degree murder for stabbing his wife to death in an unsuccessful murder-suicide, in their mobile home in 2018. According to the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office, on Thursday, Juan Cerda, 49, was found guilty of killing Kenia Acosta, his wife on July […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery At A Local Business…
Officials have not released any information on the incident. Sources are reporting an armed robbery this morning at the Fasfuel at State and Bell School. Most the reports said it was to the business. 1 report said it was to a citizen. So it is unclear if it was to...
KWQC
Thiel sentenced to jail in 2020 fatal LeClaire boat crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Pleasant Valley man was sentenced Wednesday to one year in the Scott County Jail with all but 90 days suspended for his role in a boat crash that left two people dead in 2020 in LeClaire. James William Thiel, 46, was convicted in April of...
nrgmediadixon.com
Lee County Deputies Discover One Person Injured and One Deceased in Amboy Monday Morning, Investigation Continues
On Monday, August 1, just after 6:00 AM, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 323 West Main Street, Amboy, IL, in response to a neighbor asking for help. Upon arrival, Deputies found a 53-year-old Vonna Benhoff with apparent injuries. Deputies also discovered 55-year-old Michael C Benhoff who was deceased inside the attached garage. Lee County Detectives were called to the scene to continue the investigation. An autopsy is being scheduled by the Lee County Coroner’s Office.
Rockford men arrested after loaded guns, weed and ecstasy found
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men were arrested on Tuesday after loaded guns and marijuana were found during a traffic stop. Rockford Police SCOPE officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of W. State Street and Henrietta Avenue around 7:30 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers found three loaded handguns, a […]
starvedrock.media
Man Found Dead In Amboy Garage
A death investigation is underway in Amboy. Deputies were called just after 6 Monday morning about a neighbor asking for help in the 300 block of West Main Street. Officers found an injured 53-year-old Vonna Benhoff. They eventually found 55-year-old Michael C. Benhoff dead inside an attached garage. An autopsy has been scheduled. Vonna Benhoff meanwhile was taken to OSF in Rockford for treatment.
wcsjnews.com
One Person Injured in Morris Accident
One person was injured in a two vehicle accident that occurred in Morris around 5:30 p.m. on August 2nd. The Morris Police Department said an electric bicycle operated by Jay Pilch of Morris disregarded a red traffic signal at the intersection of Liberty Street and Benton Street and collided with the rear-end of a vehicle driven by Sandra Schmidt of Morris.
Rockford Police: Man in “stable condition” following morning shooting at Marathon gas station
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Rockford Police said that a 20-year-old male victim is “currently in stable condition” following a shooting Tuesday morning at Marathon gas station, 3299 S. Alpine Road. Multiple spent shell casings were recovered at the scene. Police have asked motorists to avoid the area. “By no means do we believe this […]
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: July 29-Aug. 1
OREGON — On July 29 at approximately 10:28 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop at Fisher Road and Illinois Route 38. After a brief investigation, deputies arrested Magdalena Cortes, 54, of Rochelle, for no driver's license. Cortes was taken into custody without incident and released on a $2,500 individual bond. Cortes was also issued a written warning for no taillights.
Crash in Rockford causes delays
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A two vehicle crash caused some delays at a major Rockford intersection Wednesday afternoon. First responders were called to Riverside Boulevard and N. Perryville Road around 12:30 p.m. A pickup truck and car were involved, though the pickup took the worst of it, receiving heavy front-end damage. The roof partially collapsed […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford police are investigating a shooting incident on Rockford’s Eastside
It happened approximately 9:15 PM on Monday night in the area of Trevor circle and Governors drive. Initial reports are saying that there is a shooting incident near this location. Sources are reporting possible injuries. It is unknown and the severity of the injuries at this time. At the time...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Vehicle Accident, Extrication Needed
Capron Fire, Capron Rescue, Boone 3, Lifeline ambulance. were all responding to a 4 vehicle traffic accident at Hunter and Capron. Extrication needed. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. No other information. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your support!. Every little bit helps!
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert on the East Side
N Highland Avenue will be closed from E State St to Jackson St for water main construction. Citizens are urged to use an alternative route for the duration of this closure. Construction in this area is expected to last until late. fall. Please note all residences will remain accessible throughout...
Freeport DUI driver accused of causing deadly crash
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man has been accused of causing a crash while under the influence that killed another person. It happened on Saturday in the 13500 block of Freeport Road around 10:13 p.m. according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. Officers arrived to find a white Ford F150 on its roof in […]
