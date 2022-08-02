ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin police searching for person suspected of killing roommate

KVUE
 3 days ago
SWAT situation at McDonald's in North Austin, suspect in custody

AUSTIN, Texas - A suspect has been taken into custody after a SWAT situation in North Austin. The Austin Police Department says that officers responded to a call at around 8 a.m. about a person hitting people at a McDonald's located in the 9400 block of North Lamar Boulevard. When...
Police searching for suspect involved in north Austin disturbance

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect involved in a criminal mischief case in north Austin. Police said on July 28 around 10:46 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance at a Shell gas station in the 12000 block of Dessau Road.
APD looking for woman missing from North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a North Austin woman who's been missing since Wednesday night. 65-year-old Natividad Gonzalez Castillo was last seen walking near her home in the 10600 block of Lanshire Drive around 7 p.m. August 3. APD says...
Man arrested after SWAT situation on North Lamar Boulevard

AUSTIN, Texas — A man has been arrested following a SWAT situation on North Lamar Boulevard Thursday morning. The Austin Police Department said it received 911 calls at around 8:10 a.m. about a man with a weapon hitting people inside a McDonalds located at 9422 N. Lamar Blvd., near Rundberg Lane. Officers headed to the scene minutes later to find an injured victim and the suspect.
Texas Man Accused Of Beating His Roommate To Death After Pair Got Into Dispute That Escalated, Police Say

Authorities said a Texas man is behind bars after he allegedly murdered his roommate after a dispute between the two turned physical, Radar has learned.Cristo Jesus Rodriguez, 24, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 65-year-old Kenneth George Emery in Austin, police said.Around 11 p.m. on Aug. 11, officers responded to a 911 call from the pair’s home, where they found Emery dead, KTBC reported.According to the station, Rodriguez fled the scene after the attack in a vehicle and a third roommate who witnessed the attack was still at the residencePolice said Emery appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma, and he was badly beaten, with extensive injuries to his hands, arms and head.An investigation of the deadly incident showed Rodriguez allegedly got into a dispute with Emery that escalated and the suspect physically attacked and beat the victim, detectives said, according to KTBC.Officers located Rodriguez the following day and booked him into the Travis County jail.
Police investigating suspicious death in southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating what it is calling a suspicious death Thursday afternoon. Police are currently on scene on the 2300 block of Douglas Street, which is right off of East Oltorf Street near the 76 gas station. Officials said calls began coming in...
VIDEO: Police Seek Driver Who Struck Two People and Drove Off in Austin, TX

Disturbing news coming out of Austin, Texas regarding a hit-and-run incident that took place in downtown Austin a few minutes before midnight on Saturday, July 17. Security cameras watching the intersection of Lavaca Street and W. Cesar Chavez Street caught a vehicle making a turn and striking a couple who were crossing. The vehicle then drove off, leaving Austin Police Department to search for the driver.
Austin police looking for hit-and-run suspect

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for a suspect in a July 16 hit-and-run incident. The collision occurred just before midnight when a car hit two people at the intersection of Lavaca Street and West Cesar Chavez Street. The driver fled the scene without rendering aid.
One person dead following a single-vehicle crash on MoPac

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on MoPac Expressway in North Austin on Thursday night. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted about the incident shortly after 8 p.m., saying they were at the scene of a vehicle rescue at 11700-11900 N. MoPac near Duval Road. They reported that a single vehicle had crashed into a guardrail.
UTPD investigating possible arson incident in Smithville

SMITHVILLE, Texas - The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) is investigating a possible arson incident that occurred on Wednesday, August 3. UTPD says it received notification of the incident, which took place at the university's Stengl "Lost Pines" Biological Station in Smithville, around 2:12 p.m. The fire reportedly happened the day before, on Tuesday, August 2, around 11:30 p.m.
Police identify man killed in North Austin I-35 crash with 18-wheeler

Police have identified the man who was killed on Friday after his vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler in North Austin. It happened at around 4:55 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-35 near the Wells Branch Parkway intersection. The Austin Police Department said 46-year-old Anthony McGruder was driving northbound when...
