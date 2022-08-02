ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 3

Related
Heather Jauquet

MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29

MCPS is looking to fill vacancies in 8 critical areas within the school system. Help Wanted sign posted in a windowTim Mossholder/Unsplash. The nation saw a mass exit in every school system at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is no different. As a result, the school system is holding a virtual job information session, an in-person job fair, and a daily open house to find the right individuals to fill the vacancies.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Struggles With Teacher Shortage

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — With only a few weeks of Summer remaining, schools all across the state are preparing for students to return from vacation. But some school administrators are concerned that they might not have enough teachers to function properly. The state of Maryland has lost a large number...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockville, MD
Education
Montgomery County, MD
Education
City
Rockville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Rockville, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Maryland Education
Local
Virginia Education
County
Montgomery County, MD
State
Virginia State
Montgomery County, MD
Government
Rockville, MD
Government
rockvillenights.com

Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox meets with Latino pastors in Montgomery County

the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, met with a group that represents over 350 Latino pastors across the state Tuesday evening in Montgomery County. Following the event in Derwood, Cox said in a statement that the Hispanic pastors "are embracing family values with our campaign." Cox, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, has continued his outreach to diverse faith communities this week in a state where African-American and Latino voters hold significant electoral power. Earlier Tuesday, his campaign posted a photo of Cox praying with African-American pastors at a National Night Out event in Baltimore.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Amid talk of teacher shortages, Fairfax Co. schools 97% staffed, superintendent says

The superintendent of Virginia’s largest school system said in a letter to families last week that the county is 97% staffed across all positions. Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid said parents and staff at schools that still have vacancies at the end of the summer will receive additional information about how classes will be covered from the school directly.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Free and reduced lunches changing for 2022-2023 school year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Lunch programs are changing this school year across Virginia. For the first time since the pandemic, many families will now have to pay for school lunches. Students in Virginia received free lunch during the last two school years without an eligibility application. Those pandemic policies expired...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmv#School Districts#High School#Mcps#Board Of Education
WTOP

Days before feds could issue I-495 toll lanes decision, Montgomery Co. official urges delay

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. With the U.S. Department of Transportation poised to issue its decision on an ambitious Capital Beltway and I-270 toll lanes plan, Montgomery County’s top planner accused state highway officials of running roughshod over Maryland law.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
WTOP

Prince William County employees to get bonuses

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. All Prince William County employees will receive one-time bonuses ranging from $250 to $1,000. During its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors voted 6-1 with one...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Deputy City Manager Laura Triggs to resign next month

Alexandria City Manager James Parajon announced that, after 24 years working for the city, Deputy City Manager Laura Triggs will resign early next month. Triggs has been Deputy City Manager since 2014 and had previously served as the city’s finance director and chief financial officer. The release said Triggs...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

New names for Lee and Lee-Jackson highways will sound familiar

Fairfax County, Virginia, is moving closer to renaming Lee and Lee-Jackson highways, and their likely monikers will sound familiar to local drivers. On Tuesday, the county’s Board of Supervisors directed county staff to draw up a resolution endorsing the changing of the roads’ names to their route numbers: routes 29 and 50, respectively.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Maryland High School Grad Wins First Place In NASA Competition

A recent Maryland high school graduate has won first place in the student poster competition at the NASA Exploration Science Forum, according to officials. Dominic Alfinito, a 2022 graduate of North County High School in Glen Burnie, presented his asteroid research paper at the conference in Houston, Texas that took place between July 19 and July 21, says the Universities Space Research Association.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy