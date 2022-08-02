Read on www.wusa9.com
Related
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29
MCPS is looking to fill vacancies in 8 critical areas within the school system. Help Wanted sign posted in a windowTim Mossholder/Unsplash. The nation saw a mass exit in every school system at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is no different. As a result, the school system is holding a virtual job information session, an in-person job fair, and a daily open house to find the right individuals to fill the vacancies.
Alexandria City Public Schools unveil additional safety protocols for students, staff
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on May 31. Students attending public schools in Alexandria, Virginia, will see additional safety measures when they return this fall. Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) released a list of safety and security...
Prince George's County Schools host job fair for the 2022-2023 school year
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a separate story WUSA9 did back in August 2021. A shortage of bus drivers for some schools in Prince George's County and other regions is another problem the school districts are facing ahead of the school year.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Struggles With Teacher Shortage
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — With only a few weeks of Summer remaining, schools all across the state are preparing for students to return from vacation. But some school administrators are concerned that they might not have enough teachers to function properly. The state of Maryland has lost a large number...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox meets with Latino pastors in Montgomery County
the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, met with a group that represents over 350 Latino pastors across the state Tuesday evening in Montgomery County. Following the event in Derwood, Cox said in a statement that the Hispanic pastors "are embracing family values with our campaign." Cox, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, has continued his outreach to diverse faith communities this week in a state where African-American and Latino voters hold significant electoral power. Earlier Tuesday, his campaign posted a photo of Cox praying with African-American pastors at a National Night Out event in Baltimore.
WTOP
Amid talk of teacher shortages, Fairfax Co. schools 97% staffed, superintendent says
The superintendent of Virginia’s largest school system said in a letter to families last week that the county is 97% staffed across all positions. Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid said parents and staff at schools that still have vacancies at the end of the summer will receive additional information about how classes will be covered from the school directly.
WDBJ7.com
Free and reduced lunches changing for 2022-2023 school year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Lunch programs are changing this school year across Virginia. For the first time since the pandemic, many families will now have to pay for school lunches. Students in Virginia received free lunch during the last two school years without an eligibility application. Those pandemic policies expired...
Tax-free holidays are back in Virginia, Maryland just in time for back to school
VIRGINIA, USA — Editor's Note: This video is from Aug. 2021 about Virginia's tax-free weekend. It is that time of year again - sales tax holiday time! As people prepare for inclement weather and return to school, sales taxes are being waived across Virginia and Maryland for some items on select dates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mocoshow.com
Maryland Has the 3rd Best Early Education System in America, According to Study
With pre-K enrollment dropping by nearly 300,000 students last year, which hurt educational progress and increased inequality, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s States with the Best & Worst Early Education Systems. Maryland came in at 3rd on the list, behind only Arkansas and Nebraska.
WTOP
Days before feds could issue I-495 toll lanes decision, Montgomery Co. official urges delay
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. With the U.S. Department of Transportation poised to issue its decision on an ambitious Capital Beltway and I-270 toll lanes plan, Montgomery County’s top planner accused state highway officials of running roughshod over Maryland law.
DC workshop helps incoming college freshman with financial aid, scholarship guidance
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from April 2022 about the student loan debt of D.C. college students. In the difficult world of navigating college, the District is working to help ease the minds of soon-to-be freshman college students with financial guidance. The D.C. Department of Insurance, Securities...
Turning right on red soon could be illegal in DC
It’s something most drivers are used to: being able to turn right at most intersections, even if the light is red. But by 2025, the decades-old practice that was legalized in response to an oil crisis, could be banned in the District.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymcmedia.org
Suspended Civilian Assistant Police Chief No Longer Employed with Montgomery County
Carmen Facciolo, the first ever civilian assistant police chief, is no longer employed by Montgomery County after being suspended in June 2022, according to county government officials. Facciolo was placed on administrative leave in early June, just one year after his appointment by County Executive Marc Elrich. In a virtual...
Maryland public schools trying to fill vacancies as school year approaches
But a lot of school systems across the country and around the state are still looking to fill open positions.
wnav.com
Picture This! Who Counties Voted For Governor of Maryland
Graphic Created by Annapolis Alderman Brookes Schandelmeir.
WTOP
Prince William County employees to get bonuses
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. All Prince William County employees will receive one-time bonuses ranging from $250 to $1,000. During its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors voted 6-1 with one...
alxnow.com
Deputy City Manager Laura Triggs to resign next month
Alexandria City Manager James Parajon announced that, after 24 years working for the city, Deputy City Manager Laura Triggs will resign early next month. Triggs has been Deputy City Manager since 2014 and had previously served as the city’s finance director and chief financial officer. The release said Triggs...
WTOP
New names for Lee and Lee-Jackson highways will sound familiar
Fairfax County, Virginia, is moving closer to renaming Lee and Lee-Jackson highways, and their likely monikers will sound familiar to local drivers. On Tuesday, the county’s Board of Supervisors directed county staff to draw up a resolution endorsing the changing of the roads’ names to their route numbers: routes 29 and 50, respectively.
Maryland High School Grad Wins First Place In NASA Competition
A recent Maryland high school graduate has won first place in the student poster competition at the NASA Exploration Science Forum, according to officials. Dominic Alfinito, a 2022 graduate of North County High School in Glen Burnie, presented his asteroid research paper at the conference in Houston, Texas that took place between July 19 and July 21, says the Universities Space Research Association.
Prince George’s County State Races May Face Recount Procedures
While the county’s Board of Elections had counted all the ballots by Friday, July 29, there could be recounts coming in Districts 23 and 24. The post Prince George’s County State Races May Face Recount Procedures appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 3