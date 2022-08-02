Medical examiner identifies pair killed in shooting at South Side apartment complex

Read on www.ksat.com
Related
KSAT 12
Man, 18, shot by SAPD officers after exchanging gunfire on Southwest Side, chief says
SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old old man is in critical condition following a shooting with San Antonio police officers overnight on the Southwest Side, according to Chief William McManus. McManus said the incident started after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, when officers received a call that a man shot up his...
KTSA
One man dead, another arrested after South Side fight
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police say one man is dead and another is in jail after a fight on the South Side. Officers went to a home near Loop 410 and Palo Alto Road on report of shots fired, and they say they found a 27-year-old man hurt when they got there before 8:30 p.m. Monday.
news4sanantonio.com
Police on scene of possible standoff at Far North Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - Police are on the scene of a suspected standoff at a Far North Side apartment complex. The standoff began sometime after 10 a.m. at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments off Agora Palms Drive and Hardy Oak Boulevard. A viewer who is in one of the apartments sent...
KSAT 12
Authorities ID man shot in head, killed while working out at LA Fitness on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old man who was fatally shot while working out at LA Fitness on the North Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. The ME’s office said Brandon Broadnax died of a gunshot wound to the head just after 7 p.m. on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
news4sanantonio.com
Far North Side standoff continues as officers try to get suspect to surrender peacefully
SAN ANTONIO - It's been more than a day that San Antonio Police officers have been on the scene where a man has barricaded himself inside a Far North Side Apartment. The standoff began sometime early Thursday morning at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments off Agora Palms Drive and Hardy Oak Boulevard.
KSAT 12
Woman in West Side apartment struck twice by gunfire outside building, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to an area hospital after being shot on the city’s West Side early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said. Officers were called around 3:15 a.m. to the 120 block of San Lino Walk, not far from South Zarzamora Street after receiving word of a person wounded.
KTSA
San Antonio police working standoff at North Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are involved in a standoff at a North Side apartment complex. KSAT reports a tip was given to police Wednesday evening around 11 p.m. that a suspect with numerous warrants, including one for murder, was inside the complex in Stone Oak.
KSAT 12
Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting, killing man during fight
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing another man outside a South Side home Wednesday night. San Antonio police found the 38-year-old suspect, identified as Aaron Lee Fisher, still at the scene in the 400 block of Ike Street and took him into custody.
news4sanantonio.com
Woman shot multiple times with assault rifle while inside her West Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO - A woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot several times with an assault rifle while inside her West Side apartment. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex off San Lino Street near S. Hamilton Avenue. Police are still trying to piece...
KSAT 12
Wrong-way driver hospitalized after head-on crash on East Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital after she drove her sedan the wrong way and crashed on the East Side overnight, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened at 1:40 a.m. Friday at U.S. Highway 87 and Lakefront, just east of Loop 410. Police...
KTSA
Woman in an apartment on San Antonio’s West side hit by bullets fired from outside the building
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A West side resident is in the hospital after she was shot while inside her apartment. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 120 block of San Lino Walk at around 3 A.M. The victim and a man were in the apartment...
KSAT 12
Recognize them? BCSO trying to identify 2 suspects from ATM theft in South Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify two men who they say broke into a South Bexar County business and stole its ATM machine. The incident occurred on July 29 just after 5 a.m. at a business in the 20000 block of Mathis Road, not far from Campbellton Road and Interstate 37.
KSAT 12
Man charged in deadly tractor-trailer incident in San Antonio pleads not guilty
SAN ANTONIO – One of the men facing federal charges in connection with the tractor-tractor incident on the city’s Southwest Side in June that resulted in the deaths of 53 people pleaded not guilty Thursday, the U.S. Magistrate’s Office said. Christian Martinez entered his not guilty plea...
Employees say they were pistol-whipped during a robbery; police still searching for suspect
SAN ANTONIO — It was closing time at the Lowe's on Austin Highway on July 20 when four workers were shocked to find themselves confronted by a man with a pistol who demanded money from the safe. The four victims, a 70-year-old woman and three middle-aged men, told San...
KSAT 12
Man killed during altercation in South Side parking lot identified by authorities
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 28-year-old man who was fatally shot during an altercation on Sunday morning. Luis Enrique Flores was shot multiple times around 3 a.m. in a parking lot in the 4900 block of South Flores Street, near Beatrice Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KSAT 12
Suspect in deadly shooting at North Side LA Fitness has long criminal history
SAN ANTONIO – A man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Monday night at a North Side LA Fitness has a long history of trouble with the law. San Antonio police found Jessie MacWilliams, 32, walking down a sidewalk not far from the gym, located on Blanco Road near Loop 410, and took him into custody shortly after the shooting.
Family identifies man shot and killed inside San Antonio LA Fitness
SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 is learning new information about the man murdered inside an LA Fitness on Monday. The family tells KENS 5 Brandon Marquis Broadnax was the man working out when he was shot and killed. The man accused of pulling the trigger, Jessie Marquis MacWilliams, is...
KSAT 12
San Antonio man found guilty of fatally shooting his girlfriend sentenced to 50 years
SAN ANTONIO – 6:50 p.m. Update:. Hours after a jury found Jorge Izquierdo guilty for the murder of his girlfriend, 27-year-old Cora Nickel, he was sentenced to 50 years behind bars. Izquierdo must serve half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. He is convicted of murder,...
San Antonio Current
Armed suspect in San Antonio car dealership standoff surrenders to police
The standoff between police and a 34-year-old armed suspect who holed up inside a Northwest San Antonio auto dealership ended peacefully Monday afternoon with the man taken into custody. The suspect surrendered after negotiators were called to the scene at Red McCombs Superior Hyundai, where he closed himself in a...
Victim Shot Through Wall Said ‘That Hurt’ Before She Collapsed To Ground And Died, Police Say
According to police, a convicted felon was allegedly playing with a gun at a home in Texas when it fired and a bullet fatally struck a woman in the next room, Radar has learned.The Texas Rangers arrested Maria Antoinette Nealy, 34, shortly after midnight on July 28 and charged her with murder and an illegal weapons count in connection with the slaying of 33-year-old April Angel Longoria in Terrill Hills.Around 4:30 the previous morning, police responding to a shooting at a duplex apartment found Longoria fatally shot.Police said Nealy had already left the residence and officers were unable to locate...
Comments / 5