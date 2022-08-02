Rangers set for Monaco or PSV, Hearts face Linfield or Zurich & Dundee Utd could meet Riga or Gil Vicente

Read on www.bbc.com
Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights
Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
He won Euro 2016 with Cristiano Ronaldo, now he joins Lionel Messi at PSG
Paris Saint-Germain continue to strengthen their already star-studded squad ahead of the 2022-23 season. Their newest signing knows a thing or two about playing with the all-time greats, as he won the Euro 2016 alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Now he will join forces with Lionel Messi and company. Even after their...
Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup
Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
Manchester United: Erik Ten Hag questions Cristiano Ronaldo's professionality after leaving Rayo Vallecano game early
When Manchester United played Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, Cristiano Ronaldo was given his first pre-season minutes. However, after being substituted 45 minutes in, the veteran was seen leaving the stadium. Now, the Red Devils' coach Erik ten Hag has spoken in on the subject. After missing Manchester United's pre-season trips...
Lampard on Calvert-Lewin, transfers and Chelsea
Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton’s opening game with Chelsea on Saturday. Lampard is expecting a “really tough game” against Chelsea, adding: “It’s nice to be at home in front of our fans. They will always be a difficult opponent because of the quality of squad and manager they have.”
LA Galaxy Sign Riqui Puig From Barcelona
The 22-year-old comes to MLS four seasons after his debut with the La Liga giants.
Report: Hakim Ziyech Links to Manchester United Are True
Hakim Ziyech, currently at Chelsea has suddenly been linked with a possible reunion with Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United this summer ahead of a possible exit from Stamford Bridge this summer.
Dundee Utd 1-0 AZ Alkmaar: 'A privilege to manage in this atmosphere' - Jack Ross
A sold-out, shuddering Tannadice. A team oozing class and gusto. A new manager shaping them his way. A jaw-dropping finish fit for the occasion. A European heavyweight vanquished. Jack Ross allowed himself a sliver of reflection after his Dundee United team felled AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of their...
Roma Considering Move For Manchester United Defender Victor Lindelöf
AS Roma are considering a move for Manchester United defender Victor Lindelöf, according to a report.
‘What You Can Expect Them to Do Is Be Fighting for Those Four Trophies’ - John Barnes on Quadruple Chances
Last season saw Liverpool play every game possible, reaching and winning both domestic cup finals before defeat in the Uefa Champions League final in Paris, aswell as this Liverpool also took the Premier League title to the final day, coming closer to winning the quadruple than any team ever has before. Liverpool legend John Barnes expects more of the same looking ahead to the upcoming campaign.
Journalist questions where Juventus can get the goals to win the league
Juventus has not signed a new striker, weeks into this summer’s transfer window. This means the Bianconeri plans to rely on the inexperienced Dusan Vlahovic and Moise Kean as their target men in this campaign. For a club that failed to win a single trophy last season with these...
Ten Hag considers reunion with Ziyech despite underwhelming Chelsea spell
Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen on signing Hakim Ziyech. The Chelsea winger played under Ten Hag at Ajax between 2017 and 2020 during a successful period for the Eredivisie club. During his time in Amsterdam, Ziyech was part of a side that won a domestic double in 2018-19, while also reaching the Champions League semi-finals that year.
Bayern Munich chief Hasan Salihamidzic calls Harry Kane transfer links 'rumours' - and suggests the Bavarians will follow Liverpool and Man City's style and play 'without a nine'
Bayern Munich's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has dismissed rumours that his side are interested in signing Harry Kane - and insists they will play 'without a nine'. The Bundesliga champions have been closely linked with a move for the Tottenham and England striker after Julian Nagelsmann spoke highly of Kane in a press conference.
Monaco will launch important offer for Juventus midfielder if they secure CL spot
After finishing third in the Ligue 1 standings last season, Monaco earned a spot in the Champions League qualification rounds. However, the draw was tough on the French club, as it pitted them against PSV Eindhoven. Last night, the principality side hosted the Dutch club at the Stade Louis II...
Report: RB Leipzig Technical Director Chris Vivell Confirms Josko Gvardiol Will Not Leave
Manchester City were linked with a host of centre-backs when Nathan Ake was close to leaving the club and one of those that were linked was RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol, now the rumours surrounding the defender have returned but they've been dismissed by Chris Vivell.
Report: Roma Closing In On Signing Eric Bailly From Manchester United
AS Roma have now reportedly accelerated their pursuit of Manchester United central defender Eric Bailly and are said to be closing in on the signing of the Ivory Coast international on loan, claim reports.
Report: FC Augsburg Interested In Manchester City Full-Back Issa Kabore
Issa Kabore has been linked with a move away from Manchester City since the window opened, and is expected to leave the club this summer on at least a loan basis. City have already turned down a £17million bid from Nottingham Forest for Kabore this summer, and Augsburg are now interested in signing him.
Chelsea Join Race To Sign Defender Nikola Milenkovic
The Blues have reportedly shown interest in the 24-year-old's services as their need to sign a centreback grows.
