Dekalb County, GA

46-Year-Old Jerome Banks Injured In A Three-Motorcycle Accident In DeKalb County (DeKalb County, GA)

 3 days ago

A motorcycle accident in DeKalb County that killed one person and injured four others is being investigated. The wreck happened on Alabama Highway 35 near Little River Canyon. 

Jerome Banks, 46, of Huntsville, driving a 2001 Yamaha, faced [..]

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

