A shooting in Detroit that left 2 people dead and 6 injured started after a parking dispute, police say

Read on www.cnn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Related
Mom of 3 Is Allegedly Shot Dead by Woman in Backseat of Uber After the Two Got into an Argument
A Florida mom was allegedly shot to death in the backseat of an Uber by another passenger following a heated argument, authorities say. According to an arrest warrant obtained by WPLG-TV, 28-year-old Gladys Yvette Borcela was allegedly fatally shot by 24-year-old Natalia Harrell in Miami on Saturday. Harrell and Borcela...
People
Wife Shoots Husband After Children at Her Daycare Say He Molested Them. Days Later, He's Charged
Authorities in Washington, D.C., have arrested a 50-year-old Maryland woman for shooting her husband — a retired Baltimore police officer — after he'd been accused of molesting three children who attended the daycare that she owns and operates. Police allege that on July 21, Shanteari Weems shot James...
Mourners Shot Dead During Funeral Procession for Homicide Victim: Police
The victims were shot multiple times after someone pulled up next to them and opened fire as they were "bumper-to-bumper" with other cars, police said Friday.
Two people found dead after three kids hiding in home made terrified 911 call when gunman opened fire in their house
THREE children were saved from a home where two people were killed after they made chilling 911 calls to police. SWAT teams scrambled to find murder suspect Javier Acevedo, 49, after receiving calls from juveniles who said they were hiding from a gunman inside the house. The first call was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Heartbreaking update after entire family killed in wrong-way crash that left eight people dead
A FATHER has died in the hospital, marking the eighth fatality in a horrific crash that killed five children and his wife. Thomas Dobosz, 32, was hospitalized at Loyola University Medical Center after the crash on early Sunday morning. Dobosz was driving on I-90 near Hampshire, Illinois when his blue...
Cops release footage of black man carrying a gun before he was shot dead by officer as Ben Crump calls it a 'horrific execution' and family demands murder charges against the cop
Southern California police shot and killed a black man Saturday as he ran away from them while allegedly holding what they claim was a gun, video showed. San Bernardino police say officers were called to a parking lot around 8 p.m. Saturday after getting a tip that a black man was walking around with the weapon.
‘Bounties’ placed on officers involved in Jayland Walker shooting, police say
Police have not released the names of those involved in a deadly shooting in Akron, Ohio, last month after it was discovered “bounties” have been placed on the officers involved, city officials said Monday.
Video shows teens beating officers in confrontation over subway fare evasion, NYPD says
NEW YORK -- Two teenagers were arrested after police said video showed them beating NYPD officers in a subway station over the weekend. Transit officials said it's part of a troubling trend, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Monday. Cellphone video shows the fight between two NYPD officers and two 16-year-olds. At...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lil Wayne mourns death of Louisiana police officer who ‘refused to let him die’
Lil Wayne has paid tribute to the late police officer who helped him when he shot himself aged 12. The officer, named Robert Hoobler, who died at the age of 65 on Friday (22 July), helped Wayne when he attempted to take his own life as a child. According to...
AOL Corp
Suspect charged with murder of missing 20-year-old University of Mississippi student, body still not found
A Mississippi man is being held without bond for the murder of a 20-year-old college student who vanished on July 8. Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, has been charged with the murder of University of Mississippi student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, the Oxford Police Department announced Friday. Sheldon Timothy...
americanmilitarynews.com
New image shows hero’s 40-yard pistol shot that stopped active shooter
An administrator of the Facebook group “Indiana Gun Free Zones” created a photoshop rendering of the incredible 40-yard shot that armed citizen Eli Dicken took with a pistol to stop an active shooter at an Indiana mall last week. “My photoshop rendering of what Eli Dicken’s point of...
Why 'Hero' Who Killed Indiana Mall Shooter Will Avoid Legal Issues
"While the mall had a policy not allowing guns within the mall, that prohibition likely does not constitute––alone––a violation of the law," a former federal prosecutor told Newsweek.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The man accused in a Wisconsin river killing says a missing cellphone led to the confrontation
A stabbing incident that left four people injured and a teenager dead in Wisconsin started after a man who’d been tubing down a river went searching for his friend’s lost cellphone, the accused killer told authorities in court documents released Monday. Nicolae Miu, 52, told a sheriff’s lieutenant...
The armed man who shot and killed an active shooter at an Indiana mall learned to shoot from his grandfather, his lawyer says
The armed bystander who fatally shot a gunman at an Indiana mall learned to shoot from grandpa, his lawyer said. Elisjsha Dicken took out the gunman who opened fired at Greenwood Park Mall and killed three people. Dicken is still processing what he went through, his attorney told Insider. The...
Decades after a kindergartner vanished on her walk to school, Monterey County police arrest a suspect
"She convinced her mom and older brother she wanted to walk to school herself. She never made it to the school."
Family mourns onetime Chicago high school basketball star who was shot and killed in Maywood
MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- A former standout Chicago high school basketball player and state champion was shot and killed in front of her home Sunday in Maywood.On Monday evening, CBS 2's Charlie De Mar joined family as they held a memorial for the young woman, 22-year-old Dylana Rainey. Family, friends, and even former high school teammates came to remember her."This is tough," said Dylana Rainey's mother, Margo Rainey.It is the toughest thing Margo Rainey will ever have to do. She watched as Dylana, her youngest daughter who was known affectionately as "DeDe," was shot and killed Sunday in Maywood near...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Honor Killing’ Dad Molested Girls Years Before Allegedly Shooting Them, Mom Testifies
The Texas father accused of fatally shooting his daughters in the back of his taxi in an “honor killing” allegedly sexually assaulted the two girls years prior—and then threatened to kill their mother if they didn’t recant their claims to police.The shocking accusation against Yaser Said came during testimony by his ex-wife, Patricia Owen, in Dallas County Court on Thursday during his capital murder trial. Breaking down several times on the stand, Owens testified that her daughters, Sarah and Amina, told her in 1998 that Said had touched them.After learning about the allegations, Owens said that she went with the...
Mich. Mom Is Stabbed to Death While 3 Children Were Home Before Suspect Husband Allegedly Fled
Police in Michigan are investigating the stabbing death of a 32-year-old woman killed inside her Olive Township home while her three small children were present. Quinn Arielle Hallacy's children — a 7-year-old and two 10-year-olds — were not hurt in the fatal attack, which unfolded Monday evening, according to stations WOOD-TV, WXMI and WZZM.
Mother of Uvalde shooter lashes out at victim's family
The mother of the gunman responsible for the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was caught on video yelling at the mother of one of her son's victims. Adriana Martinez, the mother of Uvalde shooter Salvador Ramos, who was killed by law enforcement, told the grieving...
Pack of Dogs Mauls Man to Death on the Sidewalk After Escaping Home: Police
When officers arrived, they found that an individual tried to separate the dogs from the 59-year-old victim.
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 6