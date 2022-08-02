Three people have turned themselves in in connection with a shooting in Waynesboro. Police say they have arrested multiple people related to that shooting in the 200 block of North Poplar Avenue, Wednesday a week ago. That night, officers were called for the report of shots fired near a busy intersection in the city. They arrived to find a fight had taken place and those involved had left the area.

WAYNESBORO, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO