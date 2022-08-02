You Can Celebrate Christmas with a Festive BBQ-Themed Ornament in Owensboro

Read on wbkr.com
Kentucky St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store Busting At The Seams With Awesome Thrift
There's a Kentucky St. Vincent De Paul Store that is dropping prices and popping tags for any thrifter interested in a good bargain. We serve our neighbors in need by assisting with food, clothing, shelter, utility bills, transportation, medicine, rent, and other immediate needs. Our goal is to remove barriers to self-sufficiency.
Owensboro Native Rescues an Adorable Baby Owl and Gets to Set It Free
I love a good animal rescue story and this certainly fits the bill. Or should I say that it certainly fits the beak?. Laci Pierce, who's formerly of Owensboro, KY, but now lives on a farm in Milltown, IN, was on her way to work recently and found a pair of fledglings. They were in the road and had apparently been blown out of one of the big oak trees on the property during a storm. Sadly, one of the baby owls had passed away by the time that Laci got to them, but she was able to rescue the other and take him to the Raptors Rise Rehabilitation Center in Bedford, Indiana.
Faith-Based Recovery Center Set to Open Soon in Beaver Dam, Kentucky
Ohio County will soon become home to a new spiritually focused drug and alcohol rehab and recovery center. Phase one of the project is complete. There's an open house planned to show how far they've come. The Father's House Recovery Center is needed in Ohio County for those looking to...
What a New 4-H Mom Learned at Our First County Fair
Since basically birth, my daughter has been involved in something. We've done dance, choir, theater, soccer, basketball, gymnastics, and even dabbled in volleyball. Our standing rule is that she is only allowed to be in two activities at a time while she's in elementary school. A few years ago, she...
Love the Movie Home Alone? There’s a House in Kentucky Just Like It & It’s For Sale [PHOTOS]
Are you a fan of the movie Home Alone? We've found a house in Kentucky that is the spitting image of the house in the movie and it's for sale. Take A Look!. Macauley Caulkin may have been the star of Home Alone but let's get real the house stole the show. There is no way that movie could have been set in any other home and still played out the same. I think every kid secretly dreamed they could live in a home like that after watching the movie. From the size of it to all the stairs and that cool but super creepy upstairs where Kevin was sent to suffer his punishment for the night.
Meet the Eight Talented Finalists for the 2022 Friday Night Fight Contest
The auditions are over and the field is set. The finale for WBKR's talent contest, The Friday Night Fight, is set for Friday, August 12th at Friday After 5 in downtown Owensboro. Eight finalists will be taking the stage to compete for our grand prize- $1000 and the right to headline the Ruoff Party Stage on the season finale night of the of Friday After 5. The 26th season comes to a close on Friday, September 2nd.
Friday Night is AG Night at Friday After 5 in Downtown Owensboro
Believe it or not, we're turning into the home stretch of the 26th season of Friday After 5 in downtown Owensboro. We have exactly one month left of free music on the riverfront. The season officially wraps up on Friday, September 2nd. However, there's still a lot of fun planned and a lot of great bands still set to play.
Your Top Ten Best Places to Eat Chicken Wings in the Tri-State [RESULTS]
To celebrate National Chicken Wing Day, we asked which restaurant has the most crave-able wings in town. Who serves up the biggest, sauciest, and tastiest wings in the tri-state? You took the poll, and we have the results. Last week, we played the "One Has to Go Challenge" on social...
Daviess County Middle School Students Won’t Start School Year in New Facility
I have more memories of the old Daviess County Middle School than you can shake a stick at. So I indulged in a little sentimentality when the news came a few years back that the nearly century-old facility, currently in use, was to be replaced with a brand new one.
Indiana Man Catches Video of a Beautiful and Rarely Seen Hummingbird Moth
I promise I am not trying to be hyperbolic when I say that this has got to be one of the most interesting things you will see today - not all week, month, or year, but definitely today. I feel confident saying that because, despite being spotted right here in Evansville, Indiana, this beautiful creature is rarely seen in person. How rare? How about the fact that I am 46 doggone years old and I have never seen one? Heck, I didn't even know this thing was even a thing - so, this is extra exciting for me. Let me introduce you to the hummingbird moth.
Packed Kentucky Animal Shelter Offering Free Cat & Kitten Adoptions in August [PHOTOS]
Cat people this is for you. The Daviess County Animal Shelter is packed with kitties and they need the help of the community. The unfortunate reality of not spaying or neutering your cat means there will be lots of kitty cats running around town without a family or anywhere to go. A lot of these cats end up at a shelter. Many times the shelters are so full they don't have the room to house these innocent fur balls. What happens is unthinkable if they are not adopted.
The One Pan Wonder is the Easiest Chicken Dinner You Will Ever Make
On Monday night, I was exhausted. I worked all day, but did manage to go and get my second COVID booster, which I knew would probably give me a headache and wipe me out. It did. Consequently, when it came to make dinner, I wanted something quick and easy. So,...
Indiana Man Surprises His Mom with a Custom Song for the Mother/Son Dance at His Wedding
Last Saturday, we were invited to a wedding at Scales Lake in Boonville. We were so excited to get some good food and watch my husband's cousin, Tiffany Sollars, and her longtime fiance, Warren Morris, tie the knot. The Wedding was FULL of Surprises!. The wedding was super cute -...
Huge Neighborhood Garage Sale Happening This Weekend in Owensboro [PHOTOS]
This weekend is shaping up to be beautiful on Saturday. The perfect weather for a neighborhood yard sale. There just happens to be one in Owensboro. Timber Ridge Subdivision on Hwy 142 will host a huge sale with lots of families participating. SALE INFORMATION. The sale will take place on...
Yard Party Set to Benefit Boulware Mission in Owensboro, Kentucky
We have your lunch plans for tomorrow. Come to the WBKR front lawn and help support the Boulware Mission. There will be food trucks and other surprises. Come join us!. 10th ANNUAL DANCING WITH OUR STARS OWENSBORO STYLE. Jerry Ray Davis and Katrina Crume are fundraising machines! They have a...
Say What? Arby’s Now “Has the Meats” in Beaver Dam, Kentucky
While driving through Beaver Dam over the weekend, I noticed something fun. After a few minor setbacks, Arby's is about to open in Ohio County. They're also hiring. Ray and the team at Arby's in Owensboro always support Christmas Wish, so I support them too. Luckily, their menu is quite extensive. From sandwiches to wraps, fries to shakes, appetizers to salads, there's something offered for everyone. While most people love the Classic Beef 'n Cheddar, my go-to is the Classic Roast Beef. The Mozzarella Sticks make a great appetizer. The Curly Fries are a must, topped off with a Strawberry Shake! Now, I'm hungry. What are your favorite food items on Arby's menu?
Kentucky Recovery Program Stepping Up to Help Others W/Super Cool Fundraiser [PHOTOS]
Friends of Sinners Recovery Program is still seeking your donations for their "Feet of Jesus" fundraiser. Here's what to do. Friends of Sinners is a Christ-centered residential substance recovery program focusing on the restoration and reconciliation of men and women to Christ through biblical truths, accountability, and life skills. The organization began in 2009 and continues to thrive today.
Car Wash Planned to Benefit Two Kentucky Women Battling Cancer
Angie Vanover of Owensboro, and her friend Donna Bland of Lewisport, are in the fight of their lives. Angie is battling lung cancer, and Donna has breast cancer. Financially, it's taking a toll. There's a car wash planned for tomorrow to help offset that burden. My Mom had breast cancer...
Make A Splash At The 5 Best Waterparks in Kentucky [VIDEO]
VENTURE RIVER -EDDYVILLE- If you love slides you're gonna love Venture River. It is only a short drive from the Tri-State area and has 12 slides. The kids can play around at Pleasure Island Kid's Area or you can all relax at Hurricane Bay Wave Pool. Not to mention the water ride, Frog Island, sand volleyball, and large sunning areas.
Daviess County Public Schools Hosting Multiple Back-to-School Events
It's just July, but you can feel it in the air; it's almost time for kids to head back to school. I have no kids, so it's probably odd that I get jazzed about this time of year. But it's NOT odd when you learn that it's because it's a signal that fall is not far behind.
