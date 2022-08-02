Chelsea Quartet Set For Stamford Bridge Exits Ahead Of Marc Cucurella Arrival

Stoke City are emerging as favourites to sign Manchester City striker Liam Delap on loan this summer. Liam Delap has been linked with a loan move away from City this summer and Stoke City are now looking to be favourites to sign the player. Manchester City are keen for the player to have some first-team experience but will not let him leave on a permanent deal.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO