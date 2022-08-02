Mikel Arteta Blasted 'You'll Never Walk Alone' Before Arsenal Played Liverpool

Read on www.sportbible.com
Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
Napoli President Says He Will No Longer Sign African Players ‘Unless They Sign Africa Cup Of Nations Agreement'
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared he will no longer sign any more African players ‘unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations’. Earlier this year, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who recently joined Chelsea, appeared at this year's AFCON alongside Cameroon midfielder...
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
Manchester United 'Unimpressed' With Cristiano Ronaldo Snubbing Erik Ten Hag Team-Talk After Leaving Friendly Early
Manchester United were reportedly unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's behaviour during Sunday's pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, as speculation continues over the striker's future. Ronaldo made his first appearance of pre-season as United were held to a 1-1 draw by their Spanish opponents at Old Trafford. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner...
Gary Neville Says Cristiano Ronaldo Should Be Allowed To Leave Manchester United This Summer
Gary Neville believes Manchester United show allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club this summer. Speculation surrounding the striker's future has dominated United's pre-season preparations since the Portuguese superstar handed in a shock transfer request last month. After missing the pre-season tours of Thailand and Australia, Ronaldo played his first...
Pep Guardiola Tells Man City Players Why Lionel Messi Is The 'Best' In Passionate Team Talk
A video of Pep Guardiola telling his Manchester City stars why Lionel Messi is the 'best player' has emerged online and it makes for fascinating viewing. A clip from Man City's new documentary shows Pep Guardiola giving a passionate team talk, centered around Messi. Together: Champions Again! provides behind-the-scenes access...
How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights
Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
Erik Ten Hag Wants To Sign Hakim Ziyech But Man Utd Are Currently Blocking The Move
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen on reuniting with Hakim Ziyech, but club chiefs are reluctant to sanction a move for the Chelsea forward. Ziyech played under ten Hag at Ajax between 2017 and 2020 and the duo won Eredivise together while reaching the 2019 Champions League semi-finals too.
Kieran Tierney Had A Priceless Reaction To Learning What Martin Odegaard Earns At Arsenal
Kieran Tierney had an absolutely priceless reaction after discovering what Martin Odegaard earns at Arsenal. Odegaard joined Arsenal on an initial loan deal in January 2021, but the move was made permanent after starring at the Emirates. The Norwegian's brilliant performances on the pitch mirror his wage package, with the...
"In My Eyes" - Premier League Star Claims Recently Departed Liverpool Man Was Klopp's Best Player
Sadio Mané’s Liverpool departure has left a hole in the Reds’ front line, and West Ham’s Michail Antonio think he’ll be missed more than some anticipate. Mané scored 16 Premier League goals for Klopp's side last term across 32 starts. He operated both as...
Barcelona shocked as transfer target rejects move and signs new contract
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has made a shock decision to reject a move to Barcelona and sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge. The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou throughout the summer, but has now committed his future with Thomas Tuchel’s side. According...
Footage Shows Arsenal Club Photographer Giving Spine-Tingling Team Talk Before North London Derby
Arsenal's club photographer gave a goosebumps-inducing team talk ahead of the North London derby win over Spurs last season. The Gunners hosted their rivals at the Emirates in the first derby of the season back in September and were out of the blocks straight away. Arsenal were 3-0 up after...
Darwin Nunez has completed his transformation into the striker Liverpool need in sensational training footage
Liverpool star Darwin Nunez is looking incredible in training and fans think he is ready to prove every doubter wrong this season. The striker moved to Anfield from Benfica in an £85 million deal earlier this summer and he had a mixed pre-season. Nunez scored four against RB Leipzig,...
Is Crystal Palace vs Arsenal on TV? Channel And Live Stream
Arsenal travel to Crystal Palace this evening as the two clubs kick off the new Premier League season. It has been an extremely successful summer for the Gunners so far and the £118 million they have spent is the highest of any Premier League club. The additions of Fabio...
"It's time to move on" - Manchester United told to sell wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo
Premier League great Mark Schwarzer is of the firm belief that Cristiano Ronaldo should part ways with Manchester United as speculation grows regarding the unhappy star’s future. Ronaldo returned back to the club last summer amid much fanfare but has been left disgruntled at the club not winning anything...
Barcelona inform Manchester City of transfer decision on Bernardo Silva
Barcelona have informed Manchester City they will submit a bid for Bernardo Silva before the summer transfer window shuts, according to a new report. The Catalan club have been interested in the Portugal international for some time now, with links between the two dating back all the way to the summer of 2020.
Who is the referee for Crystal Palace vs Arsenal?
The Premier League returns this evening as Crystal Palace entertain Arsenal at Selhurst Park. Palace begin their second season under former Gunners player Patrick Vieira, and they'll be looking to build on their 12th place finish in their debut campaign under the Frenchman. Mikel Arteta’s side will be desperate to...
Chelsea spending could reach £300 million as full attention turns to Wesley Fofana after Marc Cucurella transfer
Chelsea’s summer transfer spending could reach as high as £300 million this summer, with further talks planned over additions, according to reports. This comes as Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Gabriel Slonina and Carney Chukwuemeka have already been announced as first team signings at Stamford Bridge this summer. Thomas...
Marc Cucurella to Chelsea: Medical booked, contract length and transfer fee revealed
Marc Cucurella is closing in on a summer transfer to Chelsea this summer as he undergoes his medical as Levi Colwill closes in on a move the other way, according to reports. Despite Brighton’s public stance of no deal being agreed for Cucurella on Wednesday evening after reports emerged that a £52.5 million fee had been agreed between the clubs, a transfer is now on the verge of completion.
Chelsea willing to pay world-record £85 million fee for Leicester defender Wesley Fofana
Chelsea are willing to fork out a world-record £85 million fee to land top target Wesley Fofana from Leicester City. The Blues saw centre-backs Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen both leave - for Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively - on free transfers in the summer. Kalidou Koulibaly has come...
