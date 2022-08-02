Four people hurt in 2 shootings less than a mile apart in Syracuse, police say

Read on www.syracuse.com
Update: 23-year-old man stabbed inside store at Destiny USA mall
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 23-year-old man was stabbed inside a store at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse Thursday afternoon, according to Syracuse police. The stabbing happened during a fight among several males at about 2 p.m. inside Against All Odds, according to Lt. Matt Malinowski, a spokesman for the Syracuse police.
Syracuse police need help finding two murder suspects
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is asking for help locating two people who have indictment warrants for murder in the second degree. The two people are 19-year-old Arianna Bailey and 20-year-old Kaivion Strong. Anyone with information is asked to call Syracuse Police Department Warrants at (315)...
3 men shot on the same Syracuse block just over an hour apart, 1 in critical condition
Syracuse, N.Y. — Three people were injured in shootings in the same block on Syracuse’s Near Westside just over an hour apart Tuesday night, police said. One person is in critical condition. Around 8:36 p.m., police received reports of a shooting with injuries in the 200 block of...
See capture of man after chase who police say robbed Central NY bank (video)
North Syracuse, N.Y. — Police arrested a man suspected of robbing a North Syracuse Bank after a traffic pursuit Wednesday, they said. Around 12:39 p.m. Tuesday, Solvay Bank, 628 S, Main St., was robbed, according to a news release from the North Syracuse police Tuesday. The bank captured a...
Man who led police on 2-county chase charged with 2nd bank robbery, troopers say
Brewerton, N.Y. — A man who led police on a chase through Onondaga and Oswego counties has been charged with a second bank robbery, troopers said Thursday. Andrew Bell, 32, of Liverpool, was arrested Wednesday after leading police on a pursuit from Brewerton up toward Pulaski, back down to Central Square and into Onondaga County where he was stopped, according North Syracuse Police Chief William Becker.
Utica police arrest suspect accused of shooting man in legs on Neilson Street
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have made an arrest following an investigation into a shooting that happened about two weeks ago. The Major Crimes Unit started investigating after a man was shot in the legs on Neilson Street on July 23. Following the shooting, investigators identified 23-year-old Idris Brown...
Update: 14 people displaced after large Syracuse apartment fire
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse firefighters Thursday battled a large apartment complex fire south of Syracuse University. Sixty-five firefighters fought the fire in Building 1500 in the Clarendon Heights apartment complex, according to a Syracuse Fire Department news release Thursday evening. The multi-building complex at 508 Ivy Ridge Road is off of East Brighton Avenue.
Large amount of cocaine found in car during Thruway traffic stop
Junius, N.Y. — Two men from out of state face federal charges after New York State Police found approximately 645 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop Tuesday. Police stopped an eastbound car with Massachusetts plates on the New York State Thruway near Exit 41 in Seneca County. A trooper noticed a strong odor of marijuana while approaching the vehicle. A search revealed about $18,000 in cash, along with a gift-wrapped package containing cocaine.
CNY rapist and kidnapper who once led police on manhunt in Skaneateles is back in jail
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A paroled rapist and kidnapper, who made headlines when he led police on a manhunt in Skaneateles in 2019, has been taken into custody again, according to inmate records. Christopher E. Block, 64, was convicted of kidnapping two women in 1984, according to Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard...
Two people taken to hospital after car crash in Rome
(WSYR-TV) — According to New York State Police, a two-car crash occurred on Rte 49 on Wednesday, August 3, at 9:39 a.m. 86-year-old, Kenneth J. Ingerham from Clinton, N.Y., was driving eastbound on Rte 49 when he started to pass a 2006 Subaru Legacy, driven by 31-year-old, Ismael C. Velez of Rome.
Police end search for missing 75-year-old Wayne County man
Investigators say to avoid approaching the man if he is found, as may be in possession of a firearm licensed to him.
Judge faces difficult decision at Syracuse woman’s sentencing (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 5)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 84; Low: 70. Thunderstorms today; hot weekend ahead. Forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: If space is what you’re looking for, this 6,000-square-foot ranch home on 24 acres should fit the bill. It’s also got five bedrooms, an in-ground pool, a spacious family room (shown) and lots more. Take a closer look. (Courtesy of Monica Browning Photography)
Missing 75-year-old man found safe
Update 2:52 p.m.: William Lamb, 75, has been found safe, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Clyde, N.Y. -- A 75-year-old missing man from Wayne County may be in need of medical attention, according to state officials. William Lamb, of Clyde, suffers from dementia and has been missing...
Man shot in the leg near South Avenue corner store, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 22-year-old man was shot in the leg Sunday night at a convenience store on South Avenue, police said. Shortly after 10 p.m., the city’s shot spotter detected eight rounds to the right of the entrance of the Local Convenience store, at 303 South Ave., according to the Onondaga County 911 Center.
Syracuse police could have broken up party that ended in fatal shooting of soldier (Your Letters)
The young man didn’t have to die. I was walking around Onondaga Park with two neighbors the evening of the Fourth of July and, as you might expect, if you live in Syracuse, it wasn’t a quiet relaxing stroll, not with cars and motorcycles ripping by over the speed limit and fireworks sounding in all directions.
Oneida County Sheriff report ATV accident in Camden
CAMDEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a woman and juvenile were involved in an ATV accident in the Town of Camden on August 3rd. According to the Sheriff, on Wednesday deputies arrived at Wolcott Road regarding an ATV accident. 21-year-old Kaila M....
UPD: Man Fires Several Shots After Argument in Utica
A 27-year-old Utica man is facing several charges after police say he fired several rounds from a handgun after an argument in West Utica. And, the man earned himself more charges after fleeing police when he was later located, police said. The initial incident happened on Sunday night at the...
Sheriff deputies warn about ‘100 Deadliest Days of Summer’
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Distracted driving can quickly turn deadly. We’re currently in the ‘100 Deadliest Days of Summer’, which is the dangerous period for drivers between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is reminding teen drivers to keep their eyes...
