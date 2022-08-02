ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

Hastings residents encouraged to join 'National Night Out'

By NTV News
NebraskaTV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nebraska.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NebraskaTV

Hastings YMCA breaks ground on expansion project

HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings YMCA broke ground Thursday on a nearly $20 million expansion to help consolidate operations in one location. The project received $5 million in shovel-ready project funding from the state and the CEO said the $9 million raised locally is a Hastings record. About 15...
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

Meeting to discuss future of Island Oasis held at GI City Hall

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A favorite summer spot in Grand Island is starting to show its age. “Everything needs a little maintenance, and Island Oasis is certainly a part of that,” said Lauren Ozburn with Waters Edge Aquatic Design, a company working the Grand Island Parks and Recreation department.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Members of a Hastings church visited Puerto Rico on a mission

HASTINGS, Neb. — Members of the Hastings First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church recently visited Puerto Rico on a mission. They visited the city of Rincon on the west coast and worked on creating a community garden, and did construction work to help people impacted by the 2017 Hurricane Maria.
HASTINGS, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hastings, NE
Government
City
Hastings, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
NebraskaTV

GI Rural Fire Department sends help to fight fire near Gering

GERING, Neb. — Volunteer firefighters from the Grand Island Rural Fire Department are home after assisting with the Carter Canyon Fire near Gering, a fire claiming thousands of acres and destroying several buildings. Because they're a volunteer fire department, they couldn't send as many people as they hoped. Sending...
GERING, NE
NebraskaTV

GIPD Investigator to be laid to rest on Wednesday

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A fallen Grand Island Police Investigator will be laid to rest on Wednesday. GIPD Investigator Christopher Marcello was a 23-year veteran with the Army National Guard before he began his career with GIPD in 2013. He passed away due to natural causes last week. The...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citizens#Bbq
NebraskaTV

Nebraska Extension: Field Days Schedule

August is the month for several Nebraska Extension Field Days. Nebraska Extension Educator Steve Melvin has more on education programs farmers and ag professionals can attend. The South Central Ag Lab Field Day near Clay Center is Thursday, August 4. Participants can choose from multiple field research trials and topics...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Special guests visit with Kearney Little Leaguers

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Kearney Little League All-Stars are headed back to the Midwest Regional for the first time since 2019, and thanks to some special guests, they have a much better idea of what it'll be like when they get there. The All-Stars were greeted by 2012 KLL...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Farmers learn about carbon market potential

CLAY CENTER, Neb. — Some see dollar signs in the soil as farmers not only raise a crop to sell but some growers may be rewarded for adopting conservation practices. “The Microsofts, Googles of the world have a carbon footprint and they want to offset that and they're willing to provide money and hopefully it ends up in the growers pocket,” said John Shanahan with Agoro Carbon Alliance.
CLAY COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NebraskaTV

Two teens arrested for GI car theft

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two teens were arrested after they were seen driving in a stolen vehicle Wednesday. Nyayik Koang, 18, of Grand Island, was arrested for obstructing police and two juvenile detention orders. A 16-year-old girl was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle valued at more than...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Competency evaluation ordered for Kearney man charged with burglarizing GI businesses

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A competency evaluation has been ordered for a Kearney man charged with vandalizing multiple Grand Island businesses last December. On Monday, a judge ordered an evaluation be performed on 43-year-old Raul Ramirez. He is charged in two cases with burglary, second-degree arson, three counts of criminal mischief, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and criminal trespassing.
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy