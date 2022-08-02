Hastings residents encouraged to join 'National Night Out'

Read on nebraska.tv
Hastings YMCA breaks ground on expansion project
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings YMCA broke ground Thursday on a nearly $20 million expansion to help consolidate operations in one location. The project received $5 million in shovel-ready project funding from the state and the CEO said the $9 million raised locally is a Hastings record. About 15...
Meeting to discuss future of Island Oasis held at GI City Hall
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A favorite summer spot in Grand Island is starting to show its age. “Everything needs a little maintenance, and Island Oasis is certainly a part of that,” said Lauren Ozburn with Waters Edge Aquatic Design, a company working the Grand Island Parks and Recreation department.
UNK completes one of the first steps toward a $15.6 million Regional Engagement Center
KEARNEY, Neb. — A place described as an 'urban destination in a rural community' will be coming to Kearney in just couple of years. University of Nebraska Kearney's (UNK) administration said their new Regional Engagement Center is not only a huge deal for the university but also a huge deal for the city of Kearney.
Members of a Hastings church visited Puerto Rico on a mission
HASTINGS, Neb. — Members of the Hastings First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church recently visited Puerto Rico on a mission. They visited the city of Rincon on the west coast and worked on creating a community garden, and did construction work to help people impacted by the 2017 Hurricane Maria.
Three mothers battling cancer receive financial support from their community and church
HASTINGS, Neb. — First St. Paul's Lutheran Church is giving support to three community members who have all recently battled breast cancer. For 71 years the church has hosted the "Ice Cream Social", and every time they help a different cause. “One time we helped a church that got...
GI Rural Fire Department sends help to fight fire near Gering
GERING, Neb. — Volunteer firefighters from the Grand Island Rural Fire Department are home after assisting with the Carter Canyon Fire near Gering, a fire claiming thousands of acres and destroying several buildings. Because they're a volunteer fire department, they couldn't send as many people as they hoped. Sending...
GIPD escorts officer to his final resting place as hundreds mourn Investigator Marcello
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Police officers relinquish their duties for a man who would never leave his. While Investigator Chris Marcello did not die in the line of duty, officers say they had a duty to escort him to his resting place. They drove with lights but no sirens,...
GIPD Investigator to be laid to rest on Wednesday
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A fallen Grand Island Police Investigator will be laid to rest on Wednesday. GIPD Investigator Christopher Marcello was a 23-year veteran with the Army National Guard before he began his career with GIPD in 2013. He passed away due to natural causes last week. The...
Nebraska Extension: Field Days Schedule
August is the month for several Nebraska Extension Field Days. Nebraska Extension Educator Steve Melvin has more on education programs farmers and ag professionals can attend. The South Central Ag Lab Field Day near Clay Center is Thursday, August 4. Participants can choose from multiple field research trials and topics...
Special guests visit with Kearney Little Leaguers
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Kearney Little League All-Stars are headed back to the Midwest Regional for the first time since 2019, and thanks to some special guests, they have a much better idea of what it'll be like when they get there. The All-Stars were greeted by 2012 KLL...
Farmers learn about carbon market potential
CLAY CENTER, Neb. — Some see dollar signs in the soil as farmers not only raise a crop to sell but some growers may be rewarded for adopting conservation practices. “The Microsofts, Googles of the world have a carbon footprint and they want to offset that and they're willing to provide money and hopefully it ends up in the growers pocket,” said John Shanahan with Agoro Carbon Alliance.
U.S. Department of Labor cites GI company after inspection prompted by employee's death
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The U.S. Department of Labor has cited a Grand Island waste disposal company after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration alleges they disregarded federal regulations that led to a worker’s death. The agency cited Mid-Nebraska Disposal for 18 violations – two willful, 15 serious,...
Loup City Fire Department splits response with two fires ongoing at same time
LOUP COUNTY, Neb. — Fire crews were busy in Sherman County with two different fires to battle at the same time. According to the Loup City Fire Department, one blaze burned a barn and shed to the ground, while another in Ashton also had to be put out. One...
Two teens arrested for GI car theft
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two teens were arrested after they were seen driving in a stolen vehicle Wednesday. Nyayik Koang, 18, of Grand Island, was arrested for obstructing police and two juvenile detention orders. A 16-year-old girl was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle valued at more than...
Competency evaluation ordered for Kearney man charged with burglarizing GI businesses
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A competency evaluation has been ordered for a Kearney man charged with vandalizing multiple Grand Island businesses last December. On Monday, a judge ordered an evaluation be performed on 43-year-old Raul Ramirez. He is charged in two cases with burglary, second-degree arson, three counts of criminal mischief, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and criminal trespassing.
