Amtrak resumes train service through Syracuse after cleanup in Albany

Read on www.syracuse.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rdKristen WaltersAlbany, NY
Shreveport Mavericks Are The 2022 TBL National ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
5 of the most amazing caves in New York you must seeTravel Maven
Related
Noted New York City brewery nears opening for Manlius taproom
Manlius, N.Y. — The Singlecut Barn, a local outlet for the beers of New York City brewer SingleCut Beersmiths, is scheduled to open in Manlius with some “previews” starting in early September. The taproom will be located in and around a 200-year-old barn at The Yard, an...
Are These the 21 Most Mangled Town Names in Upstate New York?
New York State's history goes back so far that we are left, today, dealing with the tongue-twisting town names that were created by the early Native American and Dutch settlers in our region. And boy they can be doozies!. This is a list of 21 of the most commonly mangled...
Judge faces difficult decision at Syracuse woman’s sentencing (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 5)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 84; Low: 70. Thunderstorms today; hot weekend ahead. Forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: If space is what you’re looking for, this 6,000-square-foot ranch home on 24 acres should fit the bill. It’s also got five bedrooms, an in-ground pool, a spacious family room (shown) and lots more. Take a closer look. (Courtesy of Monica Browning Photography)
Key vote for $85M aquarium OK with going it alone (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 4)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 71. Heat alert issued. Partly sunny, thunderstorms. Forecast. TAPROOM TAPS INTO TV’S HOTTEST SANDWICH: Co-owner Crystal Shore shows off a freshly made Chicago-style Italian Beef sandwich at the new Buried Acorn Taproom and Eats, which opened July 30 on East Fayette Street. The sandwich is at the heart of the hit Hulu series “The Bear,” set in a Chicago sandwich shop. Shore grew up in Chicago and is a big fan of the iconic sandwich. When you try one, don’t forget to get plenty of napkins.(Don Cazentre photo)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hits & misses: Hochul’s emergencies, brain gain, Salt City success (Editorial Board Opinion)
Gov. Kathy Hochul renewed the state’s Covid-19 “disaster emergency” on July 14, as she does every 30 days, even though the virus is no longer a disaster or an emergency. The governor should not renew the declaration when it expires on Aug. 13. Another “disaster emergency” declared...
Wall of partially collapsed building fails, neighboring home to be demolished
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An exterior wall of a building on Syracuse’s North Side failed Wednesday after it partially collapsed Tuesday morning, city code enforcement officials said. Around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a wall collapsing inside 413 Pond St., according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches.
Syracuse named one of the 10 best places to retire — affordably
As rising prices disrupt many older Americans’ retirement plans, some may be looking for a more affordable place to live when they exit the workforce — such as Central New York. Syracuse has been named one of the “10 best affordable places to retire” in 2022 by realtor.com....
10 Guards Attacked And Injured At A New York State Prison
According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, 10 guards were attacked at a prison. The department issued a statement on its Facebook page saying that prisoners at Coxsackie Correctional Facility allegedly injured the correctional officers. DOCCS reports that the 10 guards sustained injuries, and four were taken to a local hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Update: 14 people displaced after large Syracuse apartment fire
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse firefighters Thursday battled a large apartment complex fire south of Syracuse University. Sixty-five firefighters fought the fire in Building 1500 in the Clarendon Heights apartment complex, according to a Syracuse Fire Department news release Thursday evening. The multi-building complex at 508 Ivy Ridge Road is off of East Brighton Avenue.
Utica angler lands his first tiger muskie; Syracuse boy catches his first big bass
Patrick Brady, of Utica, was recently fishing a spot on the Mohawk River in Utica, not far from where his buddy Chad caught a giant northern pike and a tiger muskie back to back. He tossed a swim bait in a crappie pattern into the river and waited. When the...
Despite glut, demand for office space greater than expected for big downtown Syracuse project
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Given an abundance of vacant office space in downtown Syracuse, the developer of the $37 million City Center project planned to turn an entire floor of the former department store into apartments. But now those plans have changed. Hayner Hoyt Corp. President Jeremy Thurston said demand for...
Kyiv to Syracuse: How a web of connections by strangers brought Ukrainian cancer patient to Upstate
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Three days after Nataliia Bakal had surgery near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Russian troops invaded the country. Bombs rained down near the hospital. “A doctor came into the room and said, ‘If you can walk, then you should leave,’” recalled her son-in-law, Frank Gunsallus, who lives in Maryland.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
26 Section III schools earn New York State academic honors
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each year, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association selects schools to receive School of Distinction and School of Excellence honors. This year, seven Section III schools were named Schools of Distinction and 19 Section III schools were named Schools of Excellence.
Heat alerts expanded in Upstate NY as temperatures, humidity soar
Update: The heat advisories for Central New York counties have been canceled several hours early. Cloud cover was greater than forecast, which blocked sunlight and kept temperatures a few degrees cooler than expected, the weather service said. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Heat advisories have been expanded to include more Upstate New...
New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand
Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
whcuradio.com
North Meadow Street traffic delays Wednesday in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Traffic delays expected tomorrow in Ithaca. Repairs at a wastewater pumping station at the intersection of North Meadow Street and West Buffalo Street will reduce traffic on North Meadow Street to one lane in the area. Motorists will not be able to make a right turn onto North Meadow from West Buffalo. Delays are expected from Elmira Road to West Court Street. The work begins at 10 a.m. and is scheduled to be finished by 1 p.m. Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.
Farmers Almanac predicts snowy winter in Upstate NY, with ‘significant shivers’
Summer’s not over yet, but winter’s never too far away in Upstate New York. The Farmers’ Almanac released its winter 2022-2023 forecast on Wednesday, predicting a slushy, icy and snowy season throughout most of the Northeastern U.S., including annual Golden Snowball Award favorites like Syracuse and Buffalo. “Significant shivers” are also ahead, suggesting winter could be colder than last year.
whcuradio.com
No injuries in Freeville rollover crash
FREEVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities in Tompkins County quickly responded after a car caught fire. The Freeville Fire Department says a car rolled over around 5:45 PM on Wednesday. Officials put out the flames with assistance from McLean firefighters. The occupants of the car were not injured.
Syracuse’s newest brewery tasting room taps into the hottest sandwich on TV
Syracuse, N. Y. — You don’t need to travel to Chicago, or feed your vicarious craving on TV, to get a taste of the famous Windy City creation, Italian Beef. A big, messy and spicy Chicago-style Italian Beef sandwich is a featured regular item on the menu at Buried Acorn Taproom and Eats, which opened July 30 at 900 E. Fayette St. in Syracuse.
Update: 23-year-old man stabbed inside store at Destiny USA mall
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 23-year-old man was stabbed inside a store at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse Thursday afternoon, according to Syracuse police. The stabbing happened during a fight among several males at about 2 p.m. inside Against All Odds, according to Lt. Matt Malinowski, a spokesman for the Syracuse police.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
57K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0